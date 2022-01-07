a year ago the “reasonable” people running cover for trump -he’s not as bad as they say! he’s a moron but the media! don’t like him but he owns the libs!- yet again claimed to be horrified by the results of their work, and yet again returned straight back to running cover for him — kilgore trout, cryptopolice chief (@KT_So_It_Goes) January 6, 2022

Given how insistently they proclaim their status as Independent Free Thinkers, maybe we just don’t mock the Repubs enough for their timidity, their tendency to flock up like pampered barnyard animals…

the “reasonable” people are so angry at the media and the libs all the time because they know their weakness and are embarrassed. they know they’ll once again be summarily shoved back out of the way the next time the open fascists sense an opportunity the reasonable people are petting zoo animals the fascists keep around to distract everyone while they do their work advancing fascism. january 6th illustrated it perfectly. anyway, this is my big takeaway. everyone pretended to be mortified but then returned to their lib-owning, media-dunking, tu-quoqueing hobbies. it was just another bump sharpied on a hurricane or access hollywood tape. the perfect farm animals for fascism.

fascism cannot succeed without a cover story. naked fascism runs out of runway too fast because it's deeply unamerican and unpopular and will be fought tooth and nail. the reasonable people, willingly or unwittingly, running cover are very necessary for it to establish itself

We’re never gonna change the minds of the high-dollar grifters quoted, but maybe a steady stream of abuse would discourage potential GOP Death Cult recruits from becoming ‘farm animals for fascism’?