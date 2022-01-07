Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Morning Open Thread: Never Forget

Friday Morning Open Thread: Never Forget

    2. 2.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Yay – despite the five shots apiece and a fair amount of precaution/social distancing, wife is COVID positive. I’m running out in a minute to go do a drive-through test, because I likely have it, too.

    3. 3.

      zhena gogolia

      Our predicted 3 inches of snow is now 10 inches and counting. I guess no PT for me today. I don’t get why they even pretend to predict things.

    4. 4.

      SiubhanDuinne

      McCarthy never bothered to check on the well-being of his own staff. Another example of “stunning, but not surprising.”

      Also not surprising is that Pelosi and Hoyer went out of their way to thank GOP staffers. This is of a piece with the Speaker making a point of shaking hands with Dick Cheney yesterday. She epitomises graciousness.

    5. 5.

      Van Buren

      @zhena gogolia: Greetings from the North Shore of Long Island,where they seem to have decided that plowing the roads is unnecessary today. I think I have 9 inches in my back yard.

    7. 7.

      MrSnrub

      By wary, be wary of the sixth of January, the MAGA treason and plot. I know of no reason, why the Trumpery treason, should ever be forgot.

      (saw this someplace, unattributed)

    13. 13.

      gene108

      Heh, Ryan O’Toole, the McCarthy staffer in the Ryan Nobles’ Tweet says Speaker Pelosi and Rep. Hoyer thanked him and the floor team for assisting and “continuing the democrat (sic) process”.

      Even when trying to use democratic as an adjective, and not referring to the party, a Republican still can’t say the word. They’ve really internalized that refusal to say Democratic Party.

    16. 16.

      Soprano2

      @zhena gogolia: I get so tired of them asking the question. Did any reporter ever ask any Republican if it was “divisive” when they attacked Hillary Clinton or Barack Obama with totally false allegations of wrongdoing?

    17. 17.

      germy

      Rep. Jamie Raskin tells CNN that former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham "named a lot of names I had not heard before" to the Jan. 6 Committee during her interview and "identified some lines of inquiry that had never occurred to me."

      — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 7, 2022

      This is good. More paths up to the former guy.

    18. 18.

      gene108

      @Soprano2:

      I get so tired of them asking the question. Did any reporter ever ask any Republican if it was “divisive” when they attacked Hillary Clinton or Barack Obama with totally false allegations of wrongdoing?

      IIRC, the media generally applauded those attacks as it got Republicans the lead in the political horse race they cover.

    20. 20.

      sab

      Liz Cheney may be useful now but she is not our friend. She is still spreading the lie that rioting and businesses burned last summer was by Antifa and BLM

      ETA Those were peaceful protests, as allowed by the Constitution. So far, the destructive stuff has mostly been shown to be by proud boys.

    21. 21.

      Benw

      I find beating on TFG like a 5 year old going after a candy filled piñata is extremely healing and I’m even willing to sit outside a diner if any reporters would like to ask me about it!

    23. 23.

      Soprano2

      @gene108: That’s what I remember too, publications like the NY Times and channels like CNN put things like birtherism out there as them “just asking questions”. That’s one reason that I’m happy to hear NPR be pretty straightforward, calling it “The Big Lie” and consistently saying that all of the things TFG’s supporters say are untrue, using the word “insurrection” and generally taking it more seriously than they did before he was president. Better late than never, I guess.

    25. 25.

      Benw

      @Van Buren: greetings fellow north shorer! Based on the pile on my bird feeder I’d say 6 inches or so here

      ETA: having lived in Chicago where keeping the streets plowed was a source of civic pride I’ve always found LI’s laissez faire attitude to plowing puzzling.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Betty Cracker

      @germy: I saw a clip (CNN, I think) where Grisham was interviewed about what she saw during the insurrection. I thought maybe she was the source of the “firsthand” reports Cheney referenced last weekend, but from her responses to the questions, it sounds like that’s not her.

      Anyhoo, she teased an upcoming launch of… a thing. She said a group of disillusioned ex-Trump staffers will announce a road show of some sort to try to deprogram cultists. (Good luck with that!) One of the points she made repeatedly is that Trump discards true believers and leaves them to twist in the wind unless it’s in his interest to help them.

      That’s been obvious since the beginning, and the cultists seem impervious, but I guess it can’t hurt to have yet another former insider shouting it from the rooftops. Perhaps the person who’s spilling the tea to the committee will be in her group.

    31. 31.

      debbie

      Heh. Glenn Beck has COVID and can’t get Regeneron or ivermectin. Wah. Unvaxed, he had relied on immunity from an earlier round of COVID. Double wah.  He’s also actively encouraging his listeners to move to FL and TX (“the states where there’s any freedom”). I wonder if this will work out as well as Sean Hannity’s campaign to get his listeners to sell everything and move to North Dakota for jobs in the fracking industry, right before that tanked.

    32. 32.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Baud:

      Listen, yes.

      Treat them as inevitable, no. That was the Cheney theory on terrorism. It doesn’t lead anywhere good.

      Oh, I don’t know. Darth was looking fairly healthy sitting next to his spawn yesterday in the House. He’s done just fine.

      As to the Cheney doctrine, I think it’s a useful mind exercise to game out how things would go if we ever applied it to domestic, white supremacist terrorists. Not suggesting “enhanced” techniques. Just assume the worst of them (ETA: the fascists) and enforce the law.

    34. 34.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Kristen Welker poses a question to Jen Psaki suggesting Biden is responsible for not doing more to heal divisions in the country after January 6

      I am going to take that as a sign that Biden’s speech struck home if the press flawing for a both side take in this like that.

    35. 35.

      NotMax

      Septuagenarian potential Hawaii R gubernatorial candidate has the whole mealy-mouthed zero sum ‘answer by saying A and quickly follow by saying Not A’ thing down.

      Samples from the link:

      “I like Trump. I think he’s a jerk, but he’s different. He shakes things up.”

      On January 6 mob: “No question they should be punished for it, but I’m still not convinced what happened and who is to blame.”

    36. 36.

      Geminid

      I hope Immanentize is doing OK. That injury he suffered a few days ago was serious, even if nothing was broken.

    40. 40.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Biden’s speech yesterday that left Trump blubbering so badly Trump had to make three press releases whining about how mean it was, why didn’t Hilary do that in 2016? She is more than capable of trolling people. She did it to the guy she ran against for her Senate seat.  Trump having a frothing rant on TV over some indirect insinuation he screwed his own daughter would sunk him.  It’s just frustrating.

    41. 41.

      Brachiator

      Reporter: “Does calling [Trump] out divide more than it heals?”

      I heard exactly this reaction from some GOP leaning talk radio hosts who reacted to Biden’s comments. This might also be official GOP spin put out as soon as the text of the speech was made available, since one person said “I hear that Biden really blasts Trump” before the president delivered his remarks.

      These people want “healing” without accountability. Trump has not changed, nor has he accepted the election results. The GOP has not changed. They see Trump’s influence as vital to the future success of their party. Trump’s supporters have not changed. They still believe that their political messiah was cheated out of the presidency.

      What if Trump tries for the nomination in 2024? Will the GOP fall in line and support the man who tried to subvert democracy?

      Nothing will change until Trump is repudiated by those still giving him cover, comfort and support.

    44. 44.

      Chief Oshkosh

      I wonder if there will be an effect of this one-day full-court press by the President and Democrats on Republicans who know that Trump is dooming their party, or more importantly to them, their personal fortunes. Heck, even Cancun Ted herp-derped some words yesterday that revealed he knows it’s all bullshit. Of course, he was right back to scrotum licking today, but still… And there were other murmurings from bad actors. Even the MSM felt bold enough to replay Republican speeches bashing Trump after the 1/6 Insurrection. Of course, I have yet to hear of a single instance of a reporter asking, say, McCarthy or McTurtle, what they think about their own speech from just 12 months ago.

      …Still, what if the one-day full-court press became a bi-weekly thing?

    45. 45.

      prostratedragon

      @SiubhanDuinne:  Though I’ve aways found Dick Cheney detestable, he does deserve props for standing next to his daughter in this circumstance.  And shame on their party that that’s what it took for her not to stand completely alone. They should never live this down.

    46. 46.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: White men are allowed to do things that other people aren’t. They can get mad. I’m willing to guess that Kamala Harris gets way more crap for her opening remarks yesterday than Biden ever does for the main speech.

    49. 49.

      Jesse

      Just had my first interaction with someone about Jan. 6. “A few people died of natural causes”. And: “One person was shot.” Wrapped up by: “Life went on.” Pretty big trivialization. Huge gap there in our understanding of events.

    50. 50.

      Geminid

      @Chief Oshkosh: I think McConnell still believes what he said a year ago. He’s keeping his eyes on the prize, though, and for McConnell the prize is to be Majority Leader in the next Congress. There is already a cold war going on between him and Trump, but McConnell has no incentive to heat it up.

    52. 52.

      prostratedragon

      @debbie:  Was wondering about that. If he’s not sick, kind of strange since I thought I’d heard that he’s not running again.

      ETA: Maybe burnspbesq below has the explanation.

    54. 54.

      Jesse

      @debbie: Maybe just keeping his head down, doing  Jan. 6 committee work? He;s not running for re-election, and he’s pretty much persona non grata among fellow Rs, so I think there’s not much need for him to be out there.

    55. 55.

      Geminid

      @debbie: Kinzinger will show up for the January 6 hearings, and I think he’ll be good.

      Overall, that’s a strong panel. I’m glad it was limited to nine members. Less is more in this situation..

    56. 56.

      Alison Rose

      “Does calling out TFG divide more than it heals?”

      “Does President Biden feel he’s done enough to unify the country?”

      Oh just fucking kill me. God damn, I hate these people.

    57. 57.

      Leto

      OT: we got our first snow of the year, about 3”.  It’s the first snow at the new home. It started yesterday around 1830 and went through till the early morning. Avalune and I took some very nice night time pictures of the big evergreens in the backyard. While I was shoveling, Avalune brought our old pup out because she wanted to check on me. I threw some snow on the pup, and she took off running around the yard like she was ten years younger. Crazy girl.

      Just had a nice hot cup of coffee and a Boston creme donut. Back to the regularly scheduled programming.

    66. 66.

      steppy

      @Geminid: I am doubly glad that Madam Speaker vetoed the co-conspirators from the committee and that the feckless McCarthy kneecapped himself by withdrawing all of his picks. We are assured that hearings will not follow the stupid and unproductive “5 minutes each” bloviating model. This lineup is sure to get down to brass tacks. Looking forward to star witnesses like Marc Short and Stephanie Grisham.

    68. 68.

      Brachiator

      @Matt McIrvin:

      I’m willing to guess that Kamala Harris gets way more crap for her opening remarks yesterday than Biden ever does for the main speech.

      The talk radio hosts I listened to fear and hate Harris. They all claimed that she was insincere and read the speech from the teleprompter poorly. One person declared that Harris should not have spoken at all.

      I was surprised at how petty this criticism was. Also perhaps sexist and racist.

    69. 69.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Baud: A whole lot of icons of my childhood in the 1960s are now in their 90s. I’m a little anxious about who we’ll lose over the next few years.

    72. 72.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @gene108:

      In today’s media: CNN’s top headline on their website right now is Biden’s Credibility is Now on the Line.

      SMDH. Also, what VDE always says.

    73. 73.

      leeleeFL

      @gene108: This is because they’ve been pissed for DECADES that Democrats and The Democratic Party actually walk the walk in the name and they don’t and they can’t appropriate the name so there is a chance at pretending.  That’s a “from the cradle” form of child abuse.

    77. 77.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @germy:

      They want drama. They need drama.

      CNN and the rest of them have turned into the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment).

      Indeed. Neil Postman knew this when he wrote Amusing Ourselves to Death, getting on for forty years ago now.

    80. 80.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Well, wish me luck or something. In 20 minutes I have a meeting with an old friend who has started his own company, and I’ve agreed to come out of retirement to do some consulting for him for a little Trinkgeld (the German word for tips, literally “drinking money”). Discussion of terms and scope of work at 11 am.

      He also asked me for an updated resume. Damn, I thought I was never going to write one of those again.​

    81. 81.

      Ohio Mom

      @Jesse: That was the take in this morning’s Cincinnati Enquirer: “More than 100 officers were injured, some seriously.”

      Um, more like at least 140, some now dealing with life-long disabling conditions, two killed, and two so traumatized they committed suicide.

      As I often remark, one is less informed after reading the Enquirer.

    88. 88.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Chief Oshkosh:

      I wonder if there will be an effect of this one-day full-court press by the President and Democrats on Republicans who know that Trump is dooming their party, or more importantly to them, their personal fortunes.

      It depends on whether he actually is dooming their party.
      I’m not saying it’s inevitable that Republicans’ increasingly antidemocratic posture will win. But most Republicans are still betting that it will, and there’s enough possibility there that it’s not necessarily a bad bet.

      I think the way to drive the wedge is to emphasize that even if it DOES win, that doesn’t necessarily mean that people who ride that train will be rewarded. Trump was famously disloyal to anyone who helped him out. Stalin’s inner circle had a really low life expectancy. “Good for the party” doesn’t mean “good for you”. It’s hard to get through the authoritarian mindset but maybe we can make a difference at the margins.

    89. 89.

      jeffreyw

      @Alison Rose: You don’t bind a wound before cleaning the dirt out of it, to do so would be medical malpractice.  We need to flush the wrong-doers out of the public sphere before we can begin to bind the wounds of 1/6.  Anything less is civic malpractice.

    91. 91.

      Subsole

      @Matt McIrvin: The VP gets more shit for the type of earbuds she uses.

       

      @Alison Rose: So help me if I am ever appointed the God-King’s American Viceroy my very first act will be to forcibly relocate every last one of these media assholes out to the rural white Heartland communities they demand we all  idolize.

    93. 93.

      stacib

      @Baud: The scene in “In the Heat of the Night” where the white dude slaps him, and he immediately slaps him back to the absolute dismay of the butler has to be one of my all-time favorite scenes in any movie.  As a young, black girl growing up in the 60’s, OMG, this was revolutionary.

    95. 95.

      VOR

      @Benw: It’s widely believed that plowing the streets was a turning factor in the 1979 election for Chicago Mayor. There was a major blizzard and the clean-up was slow. The challenger in the Democratic primary blamed the incumbent mayor for the slow plowing and won the primary.

      Sometimes you need an example to explain to politicians why something is important, what’s in it for them.

    96. 96.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      As I walked down my building’s hallway this morning, I read the headlines from newspapers outside people’s doors. The NYT, the Tribune, the Wall Street Journal–all had front paged Biden calling out TFG. I didn’t read the stories to see if they mentioned TFG’s weak-ass responses. But I do think that yesterday made Biden look strong–he was speaking as president to start with. And Trump looks less visible and weak. He even cancelled his competing press conference. I hope that atmosphere continues.

    99. 99.

      Brachiator

      @zhena gogolia:

      Misogyny is so strong in this country. The treatment of two highly qualified and talented women, Harris and Clinton, proves it.

      It is also sad that some of the disparaging of Harris comes from conservative-leaning women in media.

    100. 100.

      Kay

      I went to the Tim Ryan meet and greet. It was fine- he’s a surprisingly normal person- very easy with people and relaxed. It’ll be in the local paper. I took his petition so I’ll get his signatures for this county. The least we can do, given how Trumpist it is here :)

    102. 102.

      Mai Naem mobile

      I made the mistake of going on Next-door yesterday AM. You rarely see political posts on Next-door. This post started with a simple  ‘Has anybody noticed the  empty shelves at Frys(our local Kroger) and Walmart?’ and quickly devolved into a discussion of communism, people not wanting to work, COVID mandates, supply chain, Brandon, California environmental laws etc etc.  I mention all this because I found it interesting that the post was started on the evening of Jan 5th. It was almost like somebody was trying to distract from the Jan 6th remembrances and find something to criticize Biden about.

    105. 105.

      Jeffro

      @gene108:Even when trying to use democratic as an adjective, and not referring to the party, a Republican still can’t say the word. They’ve really internalized that refusal to say Democratic Party.

      They’re pathetic.

      But then again, I still can’t bring myself to quit calling them “fascists”

    108. 108.

      WaterGirl

      @Brachiator: I will say that i didn’t think Madame VP had a great showing in that speech.  The passion and animation that she showed in her VP nomination speech and in other speeches when she was running was totally missing from her demeanor yesterday.

      There wasn’t much emotion in her voice at all.

      Whoever is coaching her new speaking style should be sent to Siberia.  Let Bartlett be Bartlett.

    109. 109.

      Citizen Alan

      @rikyrah: It won’t matter in the face of GQP insanity. The most important reason to follow the Herman Cain Awards is so that intelligent people can understand the depth of the intellectual rot among the Enemy. Setting aside the covid-denialism and utter hatred of Democrats, they mostly talk like peasants transported here from the 14th century and then taught how to use Facebook.

      It’s all “I need all Prayer Warriors to stop what you’re doing at 6pm exactly today and pray for my Aunt Betty Jean that God rebuke the Satanic Chinese Virus that’s in her lungs!”

    110. 110.

      Jeffro

      @Brachiator:

      These people want “healing” without accountability. Trump has not changed, nor has he accepted the election results. The GOP has not changed. They see Trump’s influence as vital to the future success of their party. Trump’s supporters have not changed. They still believe that their political messiah was cheated out of the presidency.

      Yes – exactly.  They want “healing”, defined as, “let’s just gloss over everything we enabled for trumpov’s 4 years, including a violent insurrection”.  Because otherwise, they take the hit for their enabling.  They pay a price.  And they’re already a minority party, hanging together by a thread.

      Hold trumpov accountable, and the GQP cracks.

    111. 111.

      Brachiator

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      Oh no! Sidney Poitier has died.

      One of my favorite actors. Loved, loved, loved his work.

      He had quite a career and a great life.

      I also remember when he had a scorching hot nine-year love affair with Diahann Carroll.

       

      ETA: while bopping around the Internet, I see that character actor Nehemiah Persoff is still alive and 102 years old.

    114. 114.

      Citizen Alan

      @Brachiator:

      What if Trump tries for the nomination in 2024? Will the GOP fall in line and support the man who tried to subvert democracy?

      If Trump is alive in 2024, he will run again, he will cruise to the GQP nomination, and unless Biden wins decisively (as in more than 5%) in enough states to win the EC, he will become President again. That’s how certain I am that every GQP-led legislature in a state where Biden won by less than 5% will simply award the EC votes to Trump.

    120. 120.

      Kay

      @sab:

      Yeah. He’s a nice man. He basically asked them about their kids and where they work. Asked them how hard covid was for them, which I think is the way to approach that. Because it has been hard for a lot of people and they want to talk about it, not in a “my liberties!” abstract way- just the practical grind and stress of it.

      I don’t think anyone can complain he’s not a really solid candidate. Obviously difficult and a long shot but you just try and see what happens.

    121. 121.

      Citizen Alan

      @Brachiator:

      It is also sad that some of the disparaging of Harris comes from conservative-leaning women in media.

      Sad but not unexpected. Since the ascendency of Phyllis Schlafly if not much earlier, it has been obvious that there are women who will tirelessly support the Patriarchy because they personally benefit from it more than they would a society in which women were judged on merit,

    122. 122.

      Brachiator

      @WaterGirl:

      There wasn’t much emotion in her voice at all.

      I don’t know that there should have been.  She left the fireworks for Biden, and this seemed to be rhetorically, the right thing to do.

      I didn’t listen to the speech in real time. But when I did, I was amazed and pleased at hot fiery Biden was, and how clearly and directly he castigated Trump.

      His remarks were rightly the focus of the day. The only thing I would have added was a remark at how Trump tarnished whatever presidential legacy he might have had, with his traitorous actions.

      But back to Harris. I thought she did OK. Maybe it could have been a little better, but she was the warm-up act.

      Biden was the president, delivering a summary judgement on the former president. And his condemnation was rightfully devastating.

      Reply
    124. 124.

      Geminid

      Another Senate candidate, Pennsylvania Congressman Conor Lamb (PA-17), picked up a good endorsement Wednesday:

          U.S. Representative Conor Lamb, a Democratic candidate from the suburbs of Philadelphia…was unanimously endorsed by the Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council, 30 labor unions in the city and surrounding suburbs with the political heft and manpower to help his campaign with money and manpower.

      The [Philadelphia] Inquirer, Jan. 5 2022

    125. 125.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Brachiator: There’s a visceral terror of Kamala Harris on the right that is as transparent as it is absurd. The key to the “senile Biden” story is the idea that the scheming horror harpy Kamala Harris is really pulling the strings.

      I don’t think she’s an electrifying orator, but she’s good enough and her remarks laid down the truth. Most of the time, Biden isn’t either, but when he’s visibly angry something else comes out. And, again, a lot of that is that in our culture, guys like Biden have the privilege to be angry.

    127. 127.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Brachiator:

      while bopping around the Internet, I see that character actor Nehemiah Persoff is still alive and 102 years old.

      Amazing. There’s a name I haven’t thought of in a while.

    128. 128.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Citizen Alan:

      That’s how certain I am that every GQP-led legislature in a state where Biden won by less than 5% will simply award the EC votes to Trump.

      Whether they’ll do it or not–we have to make sure these state legislators know that there will be a price for doing such a thing. In red states, it isn’t relevant. But in purple states where there’s actually a question of them overturning the popular vote, people need to be prepared to come out and raise a ruckus.

    131. 131.

      West of the Rockies

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      It’s idiocy like this that gets people smugly declaring their support for a Jill Stein.  “Only the super cool and brilliant people like me can see that a vote for Hillary might as well be a vote for Trump.”

    132. 132.

      J R in WV

       

      Reporter: “Does calling [Trump] out divide more than it heals?”
      Biden: “The way you have to heal, you have to recognize the extent of the wound.”

      Before healing can begin, the criminals who organized and fomented the JAN 6 insurrection will have to be indicted, tried, convicted, and sent to the SuperMax prison in Florence, CO, where all the other terrorists are housed. From Trump all the way down to people who booked hotel rooms and buses, etc.

      Then we can turn our  attention to healing, by expelling the Republican office holders who participated out of our legislative bodies.

    133. 133.

      Brachiator

      @Matt McIrvin:

      There’s a visceral terror of Kamala Harris on the right that is as transparent as it is absurd. The key to the “senile Biden” story is the idea that the scheming horror harpy Kamala Harris is really pulling the strings.

      Half of the right wing fear that Harris would sweep to easy victory as a presidential candidate. The other half think that she would easily be defeated because white voters might fear the prospect of a black woman president.

      I love their confusion and hope to see it continue.

    134. 134.

      Miss Bianca

      @WaterGirl: We must have watched different speeches because I thought Harris did a great job teeing up for Biden. Maybe I just pay more attention to words than demeanor.

    138. 138.

      Brachiator

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: ​
       

      and from the outskirts of The Village, Glenn Greenwald’s Chief Tara Reade correspondent asks: Is there really any difference between the two parties?

      Are they really falling back on this bullshit again?

    139. 139.

      leeleeFL

      @Brachiator: It’s what’s for dinner!  They will never drop that shit.  It sells, because so many assholes want to believe it.  We are not set up for multi-Party, power sharing , since the beginning.  I wish we were, but wishes don’t buy groceries.  What we need are Republicans like I knew in my younger days who DID put Country over Party, and would have kicked Trump into the Hudson as he stepped off that fucking escalator

    140. 140.

      Paul in KY

      @burnspbesq:

      His parents must be so embarrassed by him. He is the epitome of the old proverb: ‘Stay silent and be thought a fool or speak and remove all doubt’.

    142. 142.

      Sasha

      Reporter: “Does calling [Trump] out divide more than it heals?”

      Biden: “The way you have to heal, you have to recognize the extent of the wound.”

      The problem is that there is now an entire party dedicated to pretending that democracy was not knifed in the back as they continue to push the dagger further in.

    143. 143.

      dopey-o

      @Matt McIrvin:

      That’s how certain I am that every GQP-led legislature in a state where Biden won by less than 5% will simply award the EC votes to Trump.

      Whether they’ll do it or not–we have to make sure these state legislators know that there will be a price for doing such a thing. In red states, it isn’t relevant. But in purple states where there’s actually a question of them overturning the popular vote, people need to be prepared to come out and raise a ruckus plague of lawyers.

      As someone who got their first whiff of tear gas in ‘69, I don’t think that raising a ruckus can do the job. We need stacks of cash and piles of lawyers ready to challenge corrupt legislatures in AZ, TX, GA, OH, MI, WI. Any 2 of those states could tip the EV in 2024.

      Legislators in those states have broadcast their plans to discard the popular vote. Dog only knows what they haven’t advertised.

    144. 144.

      Gravenstone

      @Kay: The least we can do, given how Trumpist it is here

      I know you’ve mentioned that often. I remember the county as being quite conservative (and whiter than a ghost) when I was growing up there a few decades back. I was back there a few days last week visiting family and saw a couple outright performance artists letting their pro-Trump freak flags (oh.so.many.flags) fly along the state highway north of the county seat. Trumpy, indeed.

    145. 145.

      J R in WV

      My next door neighbors grew up in Niles and around the now closed steel mills in NE Ohio. They moved here to be able to afford rural property, to have gardens, to not be in right wing Ohio.

      And here we all are, with Joe Manchin and Shelly Moore Capito as our Senators. OMG, how ironic. God is an iron some famous person once said.

