Hundreds of people, including members of Congress, attended a vigil in front of the U.S. Capitol on the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump https://t.co/6xv0fT5Zt5 pic.twitter.com/ElyGz4tUDe — Reuters (@Reuters) January 7, 2022

Reporter: "Does calling [Trump] out divide more than it heals?" Biden: "The way you have to heal, you have to recognize the extent of the wound." pic.twitter.com/fAo8br8MBo — The Recount (@therecount) January 6, 2022

In the face of a violent mob on January 6, House and Senate staff sprang into action to defend the Capitol and our democracy. I called some of them today to hear their stories and thank them for their courage. They are just a few of the unsung heroes of that day. pic.twitter.com/fpW4JmjZ3R — President Biden (@POTUS) January 7, 2022

"Here's the truth. The former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election," President Biden says. "Because his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our constitution. He can't accept he lost." pic.twitter.com/rmsdrnBvXC — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 6, 2022

Kristen Welker poses a question to Jen Psaki suggesting Biden is responsible for not doing more to heal divisions in the country after January 6 pic.twitter.com/ViCulmUlRq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2022

Stunning- former McCarthy staffer Ryan O'Toole (who now works for Liz Cheney) tells @JakeTappper that McCarthy never checked in w/ him after 1/6.. But Speaker Pelosi and Leader Hoyer stopped the GOP floor team to thank them for their work to get the House back & running. pic.twitter.com/z5jahHgFIq — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) January 6, 2022