BREAKING: Three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced to life in prison, with a judge denying any chance of parole for the father and son who armed themselves and initiated the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black man. https://t.co/fDGUym1sq4
— The Associated Press (@AP) January 7, 2022
My controversial opinion is that you shouldn't have to stand in line for either of these things, since they both ought to be available for free via USPS express priority shipping pic.twitter.com/peJerRCKm8
— G. Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) January 7, 2022
Mark your calendars: Speaker Pelosi invites President Biden to give SOTU address on Tuesday, March 1.https://t.co/gyqbrJ7okt
— Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) January 7, 2022
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings