This is not the correct question. The correct question is Should I take a chance on dying or becoming disabled for the rest of my life because of bad information? https://t.co/mqudB9a58g — Cheryl Rofer (@CherylRofer) January 6, 2022





NEW: Covid hospitalizations have soared — but there’s no national data on how many are “incidental.” So we talked to hospital leaders and workers in 18 states to assemble a picture. Our takeaway: it’s a tale of two variants. With @FenitN @dtkeating.

https://t.co/aWEaFM0z0w — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) January 6, 2022

"In Los Angeles, where the omicron variant reigns, roughly 2/3rds of covid patients in the county’s public hospitals were admitted for other causes. In Springfield, Mo., where the delta variant remains a threat, coronavirus is the cause for 81% of covid hospitalizations." https://t.co/RlSfZ5PE1E — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) January 6, 2022

Link to Johns Hopkins tracker:

The rate of #SARSCoV2 positivity in PCR testing is now the highest in the USA that has been seen at any time in this #pandemic — 25%.

— Positivity rates in USA https://t.co/YANdlrZWK6 pic.twitter.com/XjPjKtNKEy — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) January 6, 2022

🚨 SCOOP: White House, USPS finalizing plans to ship coronavirus test kits to U.S. households as soon as next weekhttps://t.co/25BXW9tZoD — Jacob Bogage (@jacobbogage) January 7, 2022

The world has surpassed 300M known coronavirus cases. It took more than a year to record the 1st 100M coronavirus cases & half that time to tally the next 100M. The 3rd 100M came even faster, in barely 5 months —but 300M still likely an undercount https://t.co/N7DFiJxBLw pic.twitter.com/tA2eZQ2VGA — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 7, 2022

BREAKING: The World Health Organization says a record 9.5 million cases of COVID-19 were tallied around the world over the last week. At the same time, deaths fell, with 41,178 recorded last week compared to 44,680 the week before. https://t.co/kOkRs429wo — The Associated Press (@AP) January 6, 2022

JUST IN:

China's southeast business center #Shenzhen reports 2 asymptomatic local-transmitted cases today, a couple.

The municipal government of Shenzhen advises residents not to leave Shenzhen if not necessary.

The regulations for indoor activities are also tightened. — CN Wire (@Sino_Market) January 7, 2022

The messy cost of China's Covid lockdown in Xi'an https://t.co/XEFX1AeWa0 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 6, 2022



The BBC is maybe a little too pleased to highlight another country’s covid problems…

… Two years on, after numerous strict lockdowns across China, some are asking how such mismanagement and lack of planning can still be happening – and if authorities have learnt anything at all. “There has never been any serious discussion on what lessons we have learnt from Wuhan, there has been no debate. The narrative has just been about the success of the Chinese model versus the ineffectiveness seen in Western democracies,” Professor Yanzhong Huang, a senior fellow in global health with the Council of Foreign Relations, told the BBC. The only thing officials have learnt would be dealing with an outbreak with a blunt zero Covid strategy, he added. China’s top-down policymaking has meant that when local officials are assigned broad targets, “they often have no alternatives but to rely on heavy-handed, one size fits all approaches in getting things done”, as seen in the extreme measures seen in Xi’an. This has resulted in “overreaction or overshooting… in dealing with even a small number of cases”… Chinese government on a local level is decentralised, and many local officials have been “set very ambitious goals of having zero Covid, but get very little central government resources” and not much power to deal with an outbreak when it arises, points out Professor Donald Low, an expert in Chinese governance with the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. This has meant that “on the one hand, local officials cannot singlehandedly lock down a district, but on the other, they are required to organise food delivery to more than a million residents at short notice,” wrote China studies professor Christian Goebel of the University of Vienna in an online analysis.… But the larger problem is the diminishing returns of the zero Covid policy. Experts warn that as Covid evolves and more transmissible variants emerge, it could lead to increasingly harsh measures to maintain the same level of suppression. Though zero Covid still has widespread support, people’s patience will only be stretched thinner…

China warns hospitals against rejecting patients over COVID curbs as cases decline https://t.co/oXtAFmZesK pic.twitter.com/YEKBxE0qNt — Reuters (@Reuters) January 7, 2022

BREAKING: India reports more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases so far today, up 700% in one week — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) January 6, 2022

India's COVID-19 cases set for new highs as Omicron spreads https://t.co/dwgUrlxfY0 pic.twitter.com/JKaKgeP34t — Reuters (@Reuters) January 7, 2022

India’s daily COVID-19 cases jumped to 117,100 on Friday, a five-fold increase in a week and on course to overtake its previous infection peak as the fast-spreading Omicron variant replaces Delta in cities. Government officials have privately said they are working under the assumption that daily infections will surpass the record of more than 414,000 set in May, given what has happened in countries such as the United States where daily cases recently rose past 1 million… Nearly 70% Indians had been exposed to the coronavirus by the middle of last year, while an almost equal proportion of adults have been fully vaccinated as of this week. Health officials in the capital, New Delhi, and the state of Maharashtra, home to the city of Mumbai, which together account for the bulk of new cases, have said hospitals and testing infrastructure have yet to come under pressure as many people are recovering quickly at home. In Mumbai, about quarter of all tests are positive but fewer than a fifth of those who have contracted the virus have needed hospitalisation, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told reporters… Delhi, where daily cases have risen by more than five times in a week, goes into a 55-hour lockdown from Friday night to Monday morning. Authorities have also imposed a night curfew on weekdays, closed schools, and ordered most shops to open only on alternate days when there is no curfew. India’s COVID-19 deaths rose by 302 on Friday, taking the total to 483,178. Total infections stand at 35.23 million, only fewer that the U.S. tally of about 58 million.

Omicron: 13 passengers on Italy-India flight escape quarantine https://t.co/7faGvzxIlo — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 7, 2022

Japan to declare COVID-19 curbs in 3 regions hosting U.S. bases https://t.co/CdMk4bmLlx pic.twitter.com/IFQVHRmlaS — Reuters (@Reuters) January 7, 2022

Thailand has announced it is tightening some entry restrictions while expanding its “sandbox” quarantine program, and has urged people to follow social distancing and mask rules to control the spread of COVID-19 fueled by the omicron variant. https://t.co/uSFUAzcX6T — The Associated Press (@AP) January 7, 2022

Sri Lankan health authorities have begun vaccinating children aged 12 to 15, as the island nation’s top medical specialists warned of a wave of COVID-19 infections in the coming weeks driven by the omicron variant. https://t.co/wEpS5bkUqA — The Associated Press (@AP) January 7, 2022

Australia’s most populous state has reinstated some restrictions and suspended elective surgeries as COVID-19 cases surged to another record. https://t.co/YhfbB6bjdY — The Associated Press (@AP) January 7, 2022

Sydney Omicron outbreak could peak by late January, modelling shows https://t.co/lrfEtm3JQM pic.twitter.com/t4oGSQK909 — Reuters (@Reuters) January 7, 2022

Djokovic stay highlights refugee concerns at Melbourne detention hotel https://t.co/Wiu3Ne4k2u — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 7, 2022

Russia on Friday confirmed 16,735 Covid-19 infections and 787 deathshttps://t.co/BPVaWkVw9z — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) January 7, 2022

Omicron spike in most vaccinated German state heralds nationwide surge https://t.co/JEpx7P4KxZ pic.twitter.com/hSzfawsofS — Reuters (@Reuters) January 7, 2022

France's current COVID wave could peak in around 10 days time – national vaccine chief https://t.co/ihUS1ZDJCR pic.twitter.com/XQ6u2eEgf5 — Reuters (@Reuters) January 7, 2022

>1 in 20 people in the UK have Covid, according to official health data. An estimated 3.7M people reported w/ the virus, up from 2.3M the previous week, as #OmicronVariant surges across the country. Models below: spike protein (foreground) & coronavirus https://t.co/cgaofkII5Q — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 7, 2022

Omicron is immune evading and ~10% of new COVID-19 infections are in people previously infected. Of note is the uptick in reinfection rate in 80+. More data is needed to understand whether reinfections are milder. pic.twitter.com/VKPAfuA3nO — Meaghan Kall (@kallmemeg) January 6, 2022

Chile is set to become the first country in Latin America, and one of the first in the world, to offer a fourth shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant is spreading worldwide https://t.co/DBsJLXDwak pic.twitter.com/FAFr1AWuml — Reuters (@Reuters) January 7, 2022

This is a reminder that a THREE-vaccine regimen is highly protective against HOSPITALIZATION, whereas high quality MASKS, such as KN95s are highly protective against INFECTION. Both are required to protect against COVID. — Cleavon MD 💉 (@Cleavon_MD) January 7, 2022

The ones listed below in the thread by @DrEricDing are also high quality! He has an in-depth thread on high filtration grade masks. https://t.co/gwwiCcIrqT — Cleavon MD 💉 (@Cleavon_MD) January 7, 2022

This is just heartbreaking: "I can't afford to have a day off and not get paid for it," Abby, another nurse at St. Joseph East who asked to omit her last name, told Insider. "But I don't want to get someone sick. I'd never forgive myself."https://t.co/cqwLLQjVK5 — Andrew Dunn (@AndrewE_Dunn) January 6, 2022

Yes, #Omicron seems a less severe disease-agent for most people. BUT, it is so contagious, & reproduces so rapidly in the upper airways, that infections skyrocket. So even if <1% of cases lead to pneumonia, ICUs & hospitals fill fast. Here's the #COVID19 hospital sitn in NYC. pic.twitter.com/nhAqRRgzuv — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) January 6, 2022

A surge in coronavirus cases has shut down California schools and sidelined thousands of police, firefighters and health care workers but officials are hoping it will be short-lived. https://t.co/pBFNDKCthd — The Associated Press (@AP) January 7, 2022

W. Virginia's governor is pushing for a 4th shot. Jim Justice—a Republican—says he wants to offer 4th doses to people 50 & ↑ and to essential workers, which would make W. Va the 1st state to do so. An Israeli study shows a 5-fold antibody ↑ w/ a 4th shot https://t.co/qMl7isOdee pic.twitter.com/FHXcw3QCVq — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 7, 2022

