I thought we could use a fresh open thread. I embedded the complete remarks from Vice President Harris and President Biden above for those who may have missed it. I woke up to this, but because of the early hour, I couldn’t listen live, as the animals all needed attention first. One does not delay getting the puppy outside first thing in the morning and it was 1 degree F this a.m. so the ducks needed some TLC. I watched with my first cup of coffee and it was sweet!

How many times could President Biden call TFFG a looooser without actually saying his name? Let me count the times! Let’s Go Biden, indeed.

the best part: nobody saw this Biden speech coming. not this kind of ferocity — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) January 6, 2022

We put up monuments to the patriots who fought against America on January 6th. Please don't tear them down, because history. 23rd St. and Broadway. Today only until 11pm. #DailyShowMonuments pic.twitter.com/AYhjCwv0mI — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 6, 2022

Amy was on fire last night:

.@JamesMartinSJ: An alarming number of Catholic clergy contributed to an environment that led to the fatal riots at the U.S. Capitol.https://t.co/P9zPfBwxDs — America Magazine (@americamag) January 6, 2022

I remember when they breached the Capitol…my first text was to Adam because he’s our guy on security. I don’t remember if we texted back and forth much, I think I was too stunned.

What I remember vividly was the next day – my writing partner came over to work and our rule is, no distractions – tv, internet, or phones, unless we need to look something up in regards to what we are doing. But she walked into the house and MSNBC was on and I said, “I can’t turn it off, I’m afraid. I’m afraid for our Democracy.” She agreed and we let it play in the background. I don’t remember how much work we actually got done.

