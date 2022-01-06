Fast forward to today.

President Biden and VP Kamala Harris speak about the events of January 6, one year ago today.

Events Commemorating Jan 6 (THE WEEK)

A series of remembrance events during the day will be widely attended by Democrats, in person and virtually, but almost every Republican on Capitol Hill will be absent,” The Associated Press reports. Many Republicans will be in Atlanta on Thursday for the funeral of former Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.), while others will simply avoid the Capitol and the commemoration of an event few GOP lawmakers are eager to talk about. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will preside over a minute of silence in the House chamber, a moderated discussion with historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham, and first-hand accounts of the insurrection from House members there that day. Pelosi told AP on Wednesday that she will focus on the fact “democracy won that night.” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki suggested Biden will single out Trump for blame. “I would expect that President Biden will lay out the significance of what happened at the Capitol and the singular responsibility President Trump has for the chaos and carnage that we saw,” she said Wednesday. “He will forcibly push back on the lies spread by the former president — in an attempt to mislead the American people, and his own supporters, as well as distract from his role in what happened.

Events Commemorating Jan 6 (Washington Post)

Democratic House leaders have planned a full day of commemorative activities, including testimonials from lawmakers, commentary from historians and a prayer vigil. Senate Democrats plan to deliver floor speeches about the day. Republican leaders do not plan to participate.

Not one Republican leader has said that they will attend even a single commemoration event. Not one.

Watching events unfold at the Capital on Jan 6 was horrifying, but at no point on that day did I ever believe that it would be successful; I believed that order would prevail. My thoughts were focused on what’s taking so long rather than what if we don’t prevail, what if our democracy falls.

At the time, I simply did not comprehend how far the Republicans and white supremacists would go to retain power. I had no idea that they would still be undermining democracy one year later – and that elected officials in congress and across the country would be doing it right out in the open, with enemy action on every single possible front.

What were you thinking one year ago today as the events unfolded?