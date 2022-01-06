Well, here’s your next installment of classics.

All Internet Traditions

I’m Probably Going to Hell for This

The PayPal Ordeal

PayPal Is Pissing Me Off

The Helpful People at PayPal

PayPal Is the Worst Company In the World

Day 76 of PayPal’s Reign of Error

A Human at PayPal At Last!

Gravatar Sunday (Chaos Reigns)

Oh My God, Gravatars

Okay, Now You Can Comment

Open Thread (Part 3)

The Gravatars Are Gone

The Story of Walter

I Found a Dog

Walter Gets a Name

Walter’s New Home

Walter Loves His Kids & More

RIP, Walter

Big Wings for a Big Cat

You Guys are the Best

Almost $12,000

Insane

I’m Off To Bed

I just read The Legend of Shitmas and can’t stop laughing.

I hope the Gravatar posts are as fun as they were the first time around. That was a Sunday never to be forgotten. We all woke up just like any other day, only a new site was rolled out and it included gravatars for everyone, that was a wild ride while it lasted. Which wasn’t all that long because they were gone by nightfall. I wonder if it’s as funny when you can’t see the gravatars?

Jimmm, Ruckus and Mary G, I looked yours up as requested earlier, so if you comment in this thread I will add them.

I’ll look up first posts for another 7 BJ peeps, first come, first served!

Open thread.