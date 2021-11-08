Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tudor Cat

I look at this:

Tudor Cat

And this:

Tudor Cat 1

And ask myself…

Where is Holbein’s portrait of this extraordinary figure?

Tudor Cat 2

I mean…he’s even got a proper ruff!

I was going to write something about the latest in right wing ideology-laundering scam, the Bari Weiss-touted, usual-suspects-promoted University (sic) of Austin. But I’ve tweeted out plenty of snark on that one already, and I can’t bear dwelling on that craptastic paean to an academy safe for straight white men any more.

(I will note that the defenders of the idea seem to me to resemble Aaron Rodgers, not to his undoubted accomplishments on the field, but in his reflex to proclaim his independence by blaming mythical and anonymous lefty hordes for his fuck ups and ethical lapses.)

Better cats than time wasted on such folly.

Here’s a bonus feline moment:

Tudor Cat 3

 

This thread could not be more open.

    32Comments

    6. 6.

      Omnes Omnibus

      So I have decided that I do not plan to take part in any of the fights over what’s in BBB and whether or not it will pass for the next couple of weeks. We actually know fuck all and will just be projecting our hopes and fears. In other words, it will be useless, frustrating wankery.

    7. 7.

      geg6

      These people realize that they have to be accredited, right? You can’t just say, hey! I’m going to start a university and then you can wallow in all that sweet, sweet Title IV and/or VA funding. And they do get that any degree they confer has to have value and it has none unless they accredited, don’t they. They get all this, right?

    9. 9.

      Salty Sam

      I just heard about “The University of Austin” today.  As I’m living back in Austin now, I think I’ll go check out the campus, maybe pledge to a frat- I’ll bet the keggers  will be epic!

    10. 10.

      Suzanne

      I want a KIDS GOT THE SHOT thread — just got back from getting Spawn her shot! — and I want a Tikka sticker. He’s lovely.

    12. 12.

      germy

      I am proud to announce that I, along with Bari Weiss, Conceptual James, and Bret Weinstein am joining the board of a new school: Thiel University. It's on a floating city in international waters, far from the watchful eye of woke American law enforcement.

      — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) November 8, 2021

    14. 14.

      gvg

      I tried googling renaissance paintings of cats and got sidetracked by this non ren painting My Wife’s Lovers by Carl Kahler. 42 cats owned by a rich woman in the 1800. Her husband is said to have named the painting.

      The first hit was 2 cats hiding under the table at the last supper by Alessandro Allori.

      Apparently abstract artists did some cats. Not to my taste hobestly.

    20. 20.

      dmsilev

      @geg6

      These people realize that they have to be accredited, right?

      They, or at least some of them, know that, but are relying on the fact that their marks don’t. See: University, Trump.

    21. 21.

      Scout211

      I read about that new  “university.”  A for-profit university that has no degrees is really what we all need right now.  🙄

    23. 23.

      dmsilev

      @Burnspbesq: The number of red flags in that story, it’s like a Moscow May Day parade:

      The University of Austin, a private liberal arts school, is planning to open soon in the state’s capital in response to what some perceive as a culture of censorship on college campuses. But it still needs accreditation, a physical location and an undergraduate program.

      The University of Austin, also known by its abbreviation UATX, is not offering degrees and does not plan to offer an undergraduate degree program until at least 2024. The school is still in the process of securing land in the Austin area for a physical campus, and it is seeking millions in donations for scholarships and to help establish its programs.

      The institution has received the funds to launch the university, but officials are looking to secure about $250 million more, according to the website. It said the school will be creating a funding model that “reverses higher ed’s lopsided priorities of building up a bureaucracy,” including streamlining or outsourcing student aﬀairs, athletics and other “extraneous services.”

    24. 24.

      debbie

      Betty C’s post about red states’ COVID-19 death rates being three times higher than blue states would make even Thomas Cromwell crack a smile.

    26. 26.

      Scout211

      @Suzanne:

      But I am specifically requesting that someone makes a sticker of THAT Tikka photo. He reminds me of my dearly departed Scout.

      Isn’t Maze Dancer the maker of the stickers? Maybe email WaterGirl for the request?

      Our dearly departed Scout was a sweet, sweet black lab. My nym is for her.

    29. 29.

      eclare

      @Omnes Omnibus:  Same here.  I am also avoiding shows like Morning Joe, which I sometimes watch depending on the guests.

      As I said before, I trust that Nancy, Chuck, and Joe will do their best.  Not much more I can do, my rep will vote for whatever Nancy proposes, and no amount of calls will move my two senators.

    32. 32.

      Sister Golden Bear

      GQP going full-on Radio Ruwanda now.

      Paul Gosar Tweets Anime Video Of Himself Killing AOC

      and

      NC Lt Gov: Conservatives Must Get “Warlike” Because Your Enemies Are Ready To “Cut Your Throats”

      Folks, these people are the enemies of freedom. They’re the enemy. They’re your enemies. And all those politicians out there that may be listening to me—especially on the state and federal level—stop trying to get along with people who hate you.

      The only thing they want from you is for you to disappear. They don’t want to work with you. They want to work with you long enough for you to turn your back so they can cut your throats.

      More projection than a multiplex IMAX theater.

