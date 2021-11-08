I look at this:

And this:

And ask myself…

Where is Holbein’s portrait of this extraordinary figure?

I mean…he’s even got a proper ruff!

I was going to write something about the latest in right wing ideology-laundering scam, the Bari Weiss-touted, usual-suspects-promoted University (sic) of Austin. But I’ve tweeted out plenty of snark on that one already, and I can’t bear dwelling on that craptastic paean to an academy safe for straight white men any more.

(I will note that the defenders of the idea seem to me to resemble Aaron Rodgers, not to his undoubted accomplishments on the field, but in his reflex to proclaim his independence by blaming mythical and anonymous lefty hordes for his fuck ups and ethical lapses.)

Better cats than time wasted on such folly.

Here’s a bonus feline moment:

This thread could not be more open.