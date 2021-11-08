First of all, let’s raise a little more money for Four Directions in Arizona:
Then, please help me come up with a name for Bari Weiss’s new “university” in Austin. So far I’ve got Glenn State and William and Bari. Other ideas?
by DougJ| 18 Comments
This post is in: C.R.E.A.M., Political Fundraising 2021
First of all, let’s raise a little more money for Four Directions in Arizona:
Then, please help me come up with a name for Bari Weiss’s new “university” in Austin. So far I’ve got Glenn State and William and Bari. Other ideas?
Steeplejack
The Sorebonne.
Xavier
Intellectual Dark University
Soprano2
Who do they think will attend their seminars? Because that’s what they’re doing, holding seminars. What idiots.
Call it Snowflake U.
CaseyL
Miskatoxic U
Mike in NC
My only time in the Lone Star State was three weeks at Ft. Hood (hopefully to be renamed next year) in 2005, where I got stuck with the midnight shift on a joint forces exercise. The nearby town of Killeen was basically OK. I was able to get off a day and visit the Nimitz Museum in Fredericksburg.
Midvale School for the Gifted
@Tom Levenson: Thiel Community College.
Hunter Gathers
Trump University
Ignoramus University
The University of Caucasian Fragility
Motivated Seller
UT Bari
(H/T Scott Lemieux)
West of the Rockies
Whatever the name, they should be called The Fighting A-holes.
NYCMT
University of Austin Allegro.
@West of the Rockies: The Lyrebirds.
@Tom Levenson: pule to enter
Beemer
Nutter Dame
Shana
@Tom Levenson: You win.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings