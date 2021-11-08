Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Subpoena. Ginny. Thomas.

New round of subpoenaes are out:

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol issued subpoenas on Monday for six close allies of former President Donald J. Trump who promoted false claims of election fraud or worked to overturn the results of the 2020 vote, including his former national security adviser Michael T. Flynn.

The subpoenas demand records and testimony from Mr. Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien and a senior adviser, Jason Miller, as well as others associated with a so-called war room of planners who sought to halt Congress’s counting of electoral votes before a violent mob overtook the Capitol. They include John Eastman, a lawyer who drafted a memo laying out how Mr. Trump could use Congress to try to overturn the election and Mr. Flynn, who discussed seizing voting machines and invoking certain national security emergency powers.

The subpoenas demand that the witnesses turn over documents this month and sit for depositions in early December.

Stop fucking around and do Ginny Thomas. Make Clarence squirm and make sure he has to recuse should this issue ever get to SCOTUS.

    6. 6.

      Burnspbesq

      Just out of idle curiosity, is there any reason to believe that Ms. Thomas has relevant information or documents? Or are you advocating for Republican-style harassment?

      Reply
    Cermet

      Cermet

      There is zero chance thomas will ever recuse – period. You can’t make him and no one can. The only recourse is impeachment and then senate removal …lol…can’t but laugh how impossible the second half of that process would be and after the midterms, likely the first can’t happen either. Recuse…lol … tell me another one. I need the laugh.

      Reply
    geg6

      geg6

      The FSM has shown that she does not love me enough to make this happen.  I would love it if she would prove me wrong.

      Reply
    kindness

      kindness

      If Ginny was servered I bet Thomas would not withdraw because of it.  Who can make him?  Nobody.  Rules are for others, not for them.

      That has been Trump’s motto and is now fully the Republican one.

      Reply
    germy

      germy

      I think Jason Miller should show up and answer questions from the committee.  If only to show everyone he can take it on the chin.

      Reply
    Philbert

      Philbert

      How many of the OLC memos were written by Nixon’s or Reagan’s DOJ, to suit their own purposes? Two can play that. I’m tired of being called a hypocrite for using the same rules as Republicans.

      Reply

