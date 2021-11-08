Sometimes I wonder why I am still single, and then some days, I sit and reflect on my behavior. In the past 72 hours I have:

1.) Followed a car with an out of state license 8 miles out of my way because their license plate said HORNFIXER and I had to know if the driver did rhinoplasty or fixed musical instruments. It was the latter.

2.) When asked by the lady cutting my hair what I wanted I replied “I don’t care I don’t have to look at myself and honestly do you think the haircut is the dealbreaker here?”

3.) Participated in a phone survey run by the University of Chicago for the CDC about the covid virus, repeatedly interrupting him to correct his pronunciation (I was fine overlooking it until he pronounced analyses as analysises and then I couldn’t take it any more), and explained to him that several of the questions were poorly worded and that they are looking for honest answers and not trying to trip someone up during cross examination in court and not to use questions with double negatives all while knowing perfectly well he had nothing to do with the survey design.

4.) Loudly told another burly man at the grocery store who almost ran into me while carrying a bouquet of flowers “Oh, you shouldn’t have.”

5.) When asked by the waitress if I wanted gravy on my mashed potatoes responded “SURE WHAT’S ANOTHER TORPEDO IN A SINKING SHIP.”

I’m sure there is more but I think my mind is trying to protect me and forgetting a lot of it. I now have all of my parent’s worst quirks in one tidy package.