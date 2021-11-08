Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Several Anecdotes on the Monster I am Becoming

Sometimes I wonder why I am still single, and then some days, I sit and reflect on my behavior. In the past 72 hours I have:

1.) Followed a car with an out of state license 8 miles out of my way because their license plate said HORNFIXER and I had to know if the driver did rhinoplasty or fixed musical instruments. It was the latter.

2.) When asked by the lady cutting my hair what I wanted I replied “I don’t care I don’t have to look at myself and honestly do you think the haircut is the dealbreaker here?”

3.) Participated in a phone survey run by the University of Chicago for the CDC about the covid virus, repeatedly interrupting him to correct his pronunciation (I was fine overlooking it until he pronounced analyses as analysises and then I couldn’t take it any more), and explained to him that several of the questions were poorly worded and that they are looking for honest answers and not trying to trip someone up during cross examination in court and not to use questions with double negatives all while knowing perfectly well he had nothing to do with the survey design.

4.) Loudly told another burly man at the grocery store who almost ran into me while carrying a bouquet of flowers “Oh, you shouldn’t have.”

5.) When asked by the waitress if I wanted gravy on my mashed potatoes responded “SURE WHAT’S ANOTHER TORPEDO IN A SINKING SHIP.”

I’m sure there is more but I think my mind is trying to protect me and forgetting a lot of it. I now have all of my parent’s worst quirks in one tidy package.

    3. 3.

      Nukular Biskits

      Sounds like me when I was younger.
      Seriously, if it isn’t too much of a personal question, how old are you, John?
      And, in the interest of fairness, I just turned 57 and my younger coworkers call me … well, I won’t post that here.

    4. 4.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      OK, number 5 is pretty funny. Except if you’re the waitress you might be wondering if he’s blaming you for sinking the ship. (You might also be wondering if that’s a “yes” or a “no” on the gravy.) I hope you left a good tip.​​

    8. 8.

      chrome agnomen

      it’s probably a good thing we don’t hang out together, because i am at least as snarky ,curious, improv, and fatalistic as you sound.

    10. 10.

      chrome agnomen

      when i hit post, the site keeps telling me i have already posted, but by god, it sure ain’t showing up anywhere.

    13. 13.

      The Dangerman

      I’ve solved the second by going Kojak; sure, the shits can all come in gray, but I have the last word with a sharp blade.

    16. 16.

      Juju

      I’m so bad, I laughed at all of the items on your list.  My problem is I sometimes do that sort of thing and I only realize too late what I have done. Recently I was looking at tile for a bathroom redo. There was a man, most likely single, looking at tile as well. He pointed out the one he liked and asked me what I thought of it. I replied that it was very nice, that’s why you see it all over the place.  He looked at me for what seemed like a minute or so then said thanks, shrugged his shoulders and walked away. When I saw the shoulder shrug I realized he probably was not really asking for my opinion. Yes, I really am that dense from time to time. There is also a reason I’m still single.  Holy cow that was a snotty answer.

    22. 22.

      brendancalling

      I was wondering why *I’m* still single and then I remembered that I just don’t care enough about anyone else to be a good partner. My therapist tells me it will only get worse as I grow older.

      C’est la vie, man.

