Red Hat of the Red Death

And Darkness and Decay and the Red Death held illimitable dominion over all.

— Edgar Allen Poe

Here’s an excerpt from a remarkable NYT article by David Leonhardt on the partisan gap in COVID-19 death rates since the arrival of the vaccines:

The gap in Covid’s death toll between red and blue America has grown faster over the past month than at any previous point.

In October, 25 out of every 100,000 residents of heavily Trump counties died from Covid, more than three times higher than the rate in heavily Biden counties (7.8 per 100,000). October was the fifth consecutive month that the percentage gap between the death rates in Trump counties and Biden counties widened.

Some conservative writers have tried to claim that the gap may stem from regional differences in weather or age, but those arguments fall apart under scrutiny. (If weather or age were a major reason, the pattern would have begun to appear last year.) The true explanation is straightforward: The vaccines are remarkably effective at preventing severe Covid, and almost 40 percent of Republican adults remain unvaccinated, compared with about 10 percent of Democratic adults.

A liberal elitist to my core, I’ve long thought the Republican Party was home to the most ignorant voters and evil elected officials in the nation. But I never truly fathomed the depth of the commitment of the former nor the depravity of the latter. It’s mindboggling.

Open thread.

    21Comments

    2. 2.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      I’m getting ready to go get my Pfizer booster and a flu shot at CVS at noon. Then it’s on to my local for a burger and a pint. A grand day out!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Burnspbesq

      And apparently the Fifth Circuit is getting ready to concoct some sort of bullshit rationale for invalidating the OSHA emergency rule, paving the way for more unnecessary deaths.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      The Dangerman

      Having one of the 2 major parties spinning hard enough to power a decent sized city is a problem that can’t continue; sure, the other side will spin age or weather or who the hell knows what, but, eventually, the fever will break. It’s too obvious they are killing their own for the good of the economy or the good of electing know nothing fucks. This is unsustainable.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Had Moderna booster on Friday. Only side effect was sore arm, and that after the sore arm from the flu shot earlier in the week.

      Nobody said boo about no booze after the boost. I had booze and can report no ill effects. ;)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Kent

      I have a LOT of relatives in Trump-land. Mostly scattered across rural MI, IN, and PA. In my large extended family on both sides I would guess that no more than 10% of us are Democrats and it is only the educated relatives living in cities and suburbs.

      It used to be the case that politics really didn’t matter all that much within the family. People just got along. But two things have happened to completely open my eyes to the vast gulf that has opened up in this country:

      First, Trump. Who functioned more or less as a mirror to reflect back what rural white America is really all about.

      And second, Covid. The response to which is also linked to Trump, but not entirely. He was an utter fuckup when it came to Covid, but he did start Operation Warp Speed and has promoted vaccines. But the monster has taken a life of its own.

      The third dismaying trend is how Christianity has dove so deeply into partisan politics. I grew up Mennonite but haven’t been actively involved for decades. But these days Christianity is perhaps 90% horrible. Yes there are a few liberal urban churches that do good. But they are a drop in the bucket compared to the sea of MAGA red that is the dominant thread of Christianity in this country.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Steeplejack (phone):

      I’m getting ready to go get my Pfizer booster and a flu shot at CVS at noon. Then it’s on to my local for a burger and a pint. A grand day out!

      I’m getting my Moderna booster and flu shot at my local CVS at 1pm.  Unfortunately, after that, I’ve got to go back to work, so no pint.  But at least I get paid leave for the time away.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Fair Economist

      Three to one is a pretty big ratio, and the actual ratio of Republican nutcase deaths to sane Democratic deaths is even higher, because all counties have some of both, so some of those Biden county deaths are also Republican nutters. If the Republican don’t seize power again soon, this will meaningful corrode their supply of gullible voters over the next decade.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Baud

      Another apt quote.

      “If they would rather die,” said Scrooge, “they had better do it, and decrease the surplus population.”

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jeffro

      @germy:

      @Betty Cracker:

      But it’s so much more fun playing “was it one too many…or a Covid side effect?”

      Ok, back to Betty’s post and the Leonhardt article: I have to believe that somewhere in the RNC is a memo that has the math worked out and feels that the net Covid death loss is still worth it if it rallies their base/kneecaps the Biden Recovery/etc etc.  Nickel bet.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Kent:

      The third dismaying trend is how Christianity has dove so deeply into partisan politics. I grew up Mennonite but haven’t been actively involved for decades. But these days Christianity is perhaps 90% horrible. Yes there are a few liberal urban churches that do good. But they are a drop in the bucket compared to the sea of MAGA red that is the dominant thread of Christianity in this country.

      I’m a born-again Christian, and I wish I could say your assessment was wrong.  Unfortunately, it’s all too on the mark.

      Reply

