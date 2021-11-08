Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: 

This is an open thread, but in case you missed it, Mustang Bobby told us this morning in the comments that his blog Bark Bark Woof Woof turned eighteen today.  That’s quite a feat these days, and well worth noting!

Bark Bark Woof Woof Turns Eighteen!

Mustang Bobby in his blog post today:

Today marks the eighteenth anniversary of the start of this blog. And if the counter is correct, this is the 30,798th post.

I’m told that in terms of life expectancy of blogs, eighteen years is like an eon; a lot of blogs have come and gone since I started, and even blogging itself is somewhat of a dinosaur: everyone now has Twitter and Instagram and Tik-Tock or whatever the newest form of social media there is. (The blog does have a Twitter account — @BobbbyBBWW — but I don’t feed it.) But here I am, still poking away on this old-fashioned form, the equivalent of an Underwood typewriter in a voice-to-text world.

A lot has happened since that Saturday afternoon in November 2003 when I put up the first post, and a lot has changed…

Congratulations, Mustang Bobby!

Reminder: If you are a jackal with your own blog, we are happy to list you under Readers and Friends of Balloon Juice on our blogroll.  (The blogroll is in the footer.)

Totally Open Thread.

    6Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      I am going to go take a nap.

      Some of you know that I went to an old friend’s memorial service on Saturday.  I started coughing last night, and I have the sniffles, and my eyes feel like they do when I’m sick, and I keep turning up the heat and my tummy is not normal.

      As you can guess, I am not a particularly happy camper.  I’ll take a test before the end of the week, but not sooner because a negative test doesn’t mean much early on.   Anyway, it’s off to bed for me, I am feeling super tired.

      We were mostly outdoors but were inside for about 30 minutes, getting food, signing the book, saying goodbye to the host.  I was one of two people who wore a mask inside, and I tried to keep my distance outside, but when eating I was sitting next to my friend on a bench for probably 20 or 30 minutes..

      I masked in the car on the way there and back, but the friend I rode with did not.  I have been super careful since Feb 2020 and if this is what it appears it may be, I am going to be pissed

      Our last 60-degree day, and I am going to spend it napping inside.  grumble, grumble

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Butch

      I’ve been reading Bark Bark Woof Woof for a long time; I never knew that there was a blogroll in the footer here.  I need to check out some of those sites.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Brachiator

      Congratulations, Mustang Bobby!

      a lot of blogs have come and gone since I started, and even blogging itself is somewhat of a dinosaur: everyone now has Twitter and Instagram and Tik-Tock or whatever the newest form of social media there is.

      I was listening to a BBC History Extra podcast interview with the author of a fascinating history of the wheel. He noted how in the 1950s, American teens and car culture influenced the rest of the world. But today it is Chinese teenagers and their smart phones who are global influencers. They were the first big users of Tik-Tock.

      ETA: Tom Standage is the author of A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel to the Car to What Comes Next (Bloomsbury, 2021).

      Reply
    6. 6.

      VOR

      @WaterGirl: Hope you feel better soon. I felt sneezy and feverish a week ago. It felt like a normal cold with no obvious COVID symptoms like loss of taste or smell. But there is always that worry in the back of your mind these days, even if you are fully vaccinated. Get your rest, hope it helps.

      Reply

