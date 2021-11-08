This is an open thread, but in case you missed it, Mustang Bobby told us this morning in the comments that his blog Bark Bark Woof Woof turned eighteen today. That’s quite a feat these days, and well worth noting!

Mustang Bobby in his blog post today:

Today marks the eighteenth anniversary of the start of this blog. And if the counter is correct, this is the 30,798th post.

I’m told that in terms of life expectancy of blogs, eighteen years is like an eon; a lot of blogs have come and gone since I started, and even blogging itself is somewhat of a dinosaur: everyone now has Twitter and Instagram and Tik-Tock or whatever the newest form of social media there is. (The blog does have a Twitter account — @BobbbyBBWW — but I don’t feed it.) But here I am, still poking away on this old-fashioned form, the equivalent of an Underwood typewriter in a voice-to-text world.

A lot has happened since that Saturday afternoon in November 2003 when I put up the first post, and a lot has changed…