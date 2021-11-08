Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

People are complicated. Love is not.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Women: they get shit done

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

This fight is for everything.

Just a few bad apples.

I really should read my own blog.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Everybody saw this coming.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

This blog will pay for itself.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Albatrossity – Fall in Flyover Country – week 2

On The Road – Albatrossity – Fall in Flyover Country – week 2

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

This week we have Albatrossity, UncleEb, BillinGlendale, Steve in Mendocino, and otmar!  It’s been awhile since we’ve had otmar on a Friday.  All is right with the world.  Or at least the OTR world!

Housekeeping: I would like to get your input on something.  For folks who have a 3 or 5-part series, I have been scheduling the 3-part series in a week with Albatrossity and BillinGlendale, and the 5-part series have gotten the full week.  I prefer that to spreading them out over time – for me there is more continuity and a better sense of the trip.  I would love to hear what you guys think, too.

Just to be clear, I’m not talking about Steve in Mendocino’s cat series, or JanieM’s barn series or Albatrossity (unless we had a week in Africa!) or BillinGlendale’s mission series.  I’m talking about trips and things like Dan B’s series with wood, stone, water, etc.

Albatrossity

The second week of Fall Flyover Country critters features birds and some freshwater mussels, just for variety!

On The Road - Albatrossity - Fall in Flyover Country - week 2 8
Near Manhattan KSSeptember 20, 2021

Poison ivy is a vexing plant for humans, but birds love to eat the berries (and thus help spread the plant to new locations) in the fall. It’s always a good idea to find a berry-laden poison ivy vine and just see what birds are visiting it. This White-breasted Nuthatch (Sitta carolinensis) and Carolina Wren (Thyrothorus ludovicianus) were happy to share the larder with each other.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Fall in Flyover Country - week 2 9
Near Manhattan KSSeptember 22, 2021

Our local vireos molt into fresh plumage before heading out to warmer climates, and this Warbling Vireo (Vireo gilvus) is in fine fresh feathers, looking as good as this dull-gray bird can ever look.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Fall in Flyover Country - week 2 7
Near Manhattan KSSeptember 23, 2021

Carolina Wrens become vocal again in late summer, having been silent for the months of July and August, when raising the babies is the highest priority. This pair was hanging out in a woodpile, and the male was singing cheerfully while he and his mate foraged for bugs and spiders in the crevices.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Fall in Flyover Country - week 2 5
Near Manhattan KSSeptember 24, 2021

American Kestrels (Falco sparverius) are another species that becomes much less obvious in the summer months, and much more noticeable in the fall. This female is not quite as flashy as the males, but still sports a lot of interesting tones and patterns in her fresh fall feathers.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Fall in Flyover Country - week 2 6
Near Manhattan KSSeptember 25, 2021

Lincoln’s Sparrows (Melospiza lincolni) come through here in the spring and fall, and a few even spend the winter. Brushpiles and streamside thickets are a good place to find these skulkers, and sometimes they will even perch up in plain sight so that we can admire their elegant and delicate plumage patterning.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Fall in Flyover Country - week 2 4
Near Manhattan KSSeptember 26, 2021

In the course of researching the recovery of river otters in Kansas, Elizabeth visited several streams in the area, and I tagged along. We saw no otters, but I did find several mussel shells, including these Three-ridge Mussels (Amblema plicata). This is a common mussel in freshwater streams in the Mississippi basin, and formerly was a prime contributor to the mussels harvested for the button industry, due to its thick shells. “Mother of pearl” buttons were produced from mussels for several decades until they were replaced by plastic versions, and the populations of some freshwater mussels have not yet recovered from that era.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Fall in Flyover Country - week 2 3
Near Manhattan KSSeptember 27, 2021

Dark hawks from Canada and Alaska usually don’t show up here until October, so I was surprised to see this adult Red-tailed Hawk of the Harlan’s subspecies (Buteo jamaicensis harlani) in September. I’m looking forward to seeing a lot more of these beautiful birds this winter.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Fall in Flyover Country - week 2 2
Near Manhattan KSSeptember 30, 2021

Cooper’s Hawks (Accipiter cooperi) breed in Kansas, but the numbers swell in the fall and winter, when our locals are joined by migrants from the north. This one is a juvenile, hatched in the spring of 2021, and could be a local bird or a fresh migrant. The abundant sunflower crop this summer should feed a lot of sparrows, which in turn can feed a lot of Cooper’s Hawks.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Fall in Flyover Country - week 2 1
Near Manhattan KSSeptember 30, 2021

Goldenrod patches are great places to look for Orange-crowned Warblers (Oreothlypis celata). This migrant is not particularly colorful, but the goldenrod flowers complement the pale yellow plumage quite handsomely.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Fall in Flyover Country - week 2
Near Manhattan KSSeptember 30, 2021

Nashville Warblers (Oreothlypis ruficapilla) are much more colorful migrants, but they are even more pleasing when they perch in some colorful fall plants.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • eclare
  • Rusty

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.