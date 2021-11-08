Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / z-Retired Categories / Site Maintenance / Okay, the Ads are Gone, Now What?

Okay, the Ads are Gone, Now What?

by

This post is in: 

Okay, so the ads are gone.  Yay!

If anyone still wants to contribute to the safety net fund, lowtechcyclist still has about $200 of matching funs left for the safety net.  So chime in if you want to be matched up to $20 per person.

John and I are both committed to resolving the technical problems once and for all.

So now that the ads are gone, it’s time to talk about technical issues that remain so we can get those resolved.

A. I think Balloon Juice has been loading much faster on my laptop!  Is anyone else noticing this?  

B. Now that the ads are gone my iPad seems much more usable; it loads better and faster, but I am still getting the white space issue sometimes as I scroll through the front page on the iPad.  Is anyone else noticing this?  Having issues on your tablet or mobile?

Let’s start with what I consider the top 5 issues, and I’ll have another thread later this week for you to share other issues.

C. I am aware that the 5 items below have been an issue.  Are any of these gone, or less of an issue now that the ads are gone?

  1. the back arrow works inconsistently
  2. sometimes when you press reply @commenter does not show up in the comment box
  3. Recent Comments is not always up to date for you if you use Chrome, and possibly Firefox, especially late at night
  4. it sometimes takes a while for new/revised comments to appear, both your comments and others
  5. it sometimes the visual tab isn’t available, only the text tab

Please help us take stock now that all the ads are gone.

Please speak up in the comments and let us know your thoughts/experiences in the 3 areas identified above: magenta (loading faster)blue (iPad & mobile issues), teal (top 5 problems).

There are a ton of different devices, different operating systems, different browsers, different browser versions, different ad blockers, and different browser add-ons out there.  So it takes really good and very specific information to figure out what’s a site issue and what is a device/OS/browser quirk.

So can you help us out here?  The more specific information, the better. 

I plan to keep this post around #2 all day to make it more likely that everyone sees it.

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • bbleh
  • brendancalling
  • DRickard
  • Fair Economist
  • JanieM
  • Kristine
  • Layer8Problem
  • MattF
  • sab
  • The Dangerman
  • WaterGirl

    19Comments

    bbleh

      bbleh

      Site now loads in reasonable time on not-actually-all-that-ancient iPhone 6 w iOS 12.5.5, which it really never used to do.  So one limber and heavily-used thumb up.

    MattF

      MattF

      I still get #5 (text comment box rather than visual) but now it’s erratic rather than all the time. IPad, Safari, Magic Lasso ad blocker, all current software.

    sab

      sab

      It has been loading very much faster. I can find my favorite ads ( !?) on other sites. I chipped in because I love this site above most others

      ETA I am on a Nook Android which protects us from most of our own stupidity, so we can’t download much. Few apps.

    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @MattF: If you can, try to take note off whether your losing/having the visual tab is related to things like this:

      – whether you have just commented vs. having refreshed the page to see more comments

      – whether it’s your first comment of the day, first comment in a particular thread

      – whether it happens more or less after a reply to someone vs. just making a comment

      Anything details you guys can notice will go a long way to solving the issues

      – whether

    Kristine

      Kristine

      I was able to turn off the content blocker on the laptop (mid-2013 Air/Safari 15.0/Big Sur 11.6) and the site loads faster now. Otherwise, I never had much of an issue. Seems to be doing better on my iPhone 7 as well, but I will need to give it a few more days to make sure.

    JanieM

      JanieM

      I put $30 into the safety net a couple of days ago — didn’t (and don’t) know if I was supposed to report that here. Meaning to put in at least $10 a month, but probably in quarterly lumps.

    WaterGirl

      WaterGirl

      @MattF: huh.  Let me make sure I am understanding correctly.

      So you had the visual tab.  You left the BJ tab open, did your twitter thing, returned to the open BJ browser tab and the visual tab was gone?

    19. 19.

      Fair Economist

      I’ve only noticed the back button. Once I’ve made a post, if I go back to my base position, I go to my most recent post rather than where I was reading. It works OK on nested back arrows – if I’m reading a post by xxx, which refers to a post by yyy, click through and *that* refers to a post by zzz, and click through again; my first back arrow takes me to yyy (as it should), but my second takes me to my most recent post rather than to xxx.

      Sometimes, after I post, I go back to the front page and re-enter the comments so this won’t happen, because that stops the behavior.

