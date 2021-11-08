Okay, so the ads are gone. Yay!

If anyone still wants to contribute to the safety net fund, lowtechcyclist still has about $200 of matching funs left for the safety net. So chime in if you want to be matched up to $20 per person.

John and I are both committed to resolving the technical problems once and for all.

So now that the ads are gone, it’s time to talk about technical issues that remain so we can get those resolved.

A. I think Balloon Juice has been loading much faster on my laptop! Is anyone else noticing this?

B. Now that the ads are gone my iPad seems much more usable; it loads better and faster, but I am still getting the white space issue sometimes as I scroll through the front page on the iPad. Is anyone else noticing this? Having issues on your tablet or mobile?

Let’s start with what I consider the top 5 issues, and I’ll have another thread later this week for you to share other issues.

C. I am aware that the 5 items below have been an issue. Are any of these gone, or less of an issue now that the ads are gone?

the back arrow works inconsistently sometimes when you press reply @commenter does not show up in the comment box Recent Comments is not always up to date for you if you use Chrome, and possibly Firefox, especially late at night it sometimes takes a while for new/revised comments to appear, both your comments and others it sometimes the visual tab isn’t available, only the text tab

Please help us take stock now that all the ads are gone.

Please speak up in the comments and let us know your thoughts/experiences in the 3 areas identified above: magenta (loading faster), blue (iPad & mobile issues), teal (top 5 problems).

There are a ton of different devices, different operating systems, different browsers, different browser versions, different ad blockers, and different browser add-ons out there. So it takes really good and very specific information to figure out what’s a site issue and what is a device/OS/browser quirk.

So can you help us out here? The more specific information, the better.

I plan to keep this post around #2 all day to make it more likely that everyone sees it.