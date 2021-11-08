Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread: Rise and… *Try* to Shine?

Monday Morning Open Thread: Rise and… *Try* to Shine?

Time changes and early sunsets hit some of us harder than others…

    6. 6.

      Immanentize

      My one and only comment on people wanting daylight savings time all year —

      Why not choose standard time for all year? It is the time frame most closely associated with sun-time. That is, it is at least based on the sun being at its height at noon. Thank the railroads for time zones.

      So why pick the even more fake version of daylight savings time? Do you just like the name better? The solution to your woes, if you must choose one time frame only every year, is to vary work and school hours under standard time, no?

    15. 15.

      debbie

      Does anyone else get creeped out when Amazon emails you that a package has been delivered and includes a photo of the package sitting on my actual doorstep?

    16. 16.

      Ken

      @Baud: What’s the status of the CBO reports?

      Shouldn’t we already know the answer? Or have the Democrats reversed the Republicans’ strategy of telling the CBO how to score the bill, as used in the big tax cut?

    20. 20.

      Elizabelle

      @debbie:   No.  I find it really helpful.

      Because sometimes you look at the photo and realize:  that is not my door.  That’s several doors down.

      Also proof of delivery, in this sad era of porch thieves.

    22. 22.

      Nicole

      @debbie:

      Does anyone else get creeped out when Amazon emails you that a package has been delivered and includes a photo of the package sitting on my actual doorstep?

      Just wait until you get a photo of your package sitting on someone else’s doorstep!  Or, in my case, someone else’s apartment building lobby.  Some of the vendors Amazon farms out their deliveries to here in the city are… less than ideal.

      ETA: I see Elizabelle has had had the same experience.

    23. 23.

      Mustang Bobby

      Florida passed a law a few years ago to move to permanent DST.  It didn’t take effect because it has to be approved by Congress and the Department of Transportation.  It would basically put us in the same time zone as Puerto Rico and totally screw up prime time on TV, not to mention the start of televised football games.  Not that it makes a hell of a lot of difference otherwise: down here in Miami the difference between sunset times in winter and summer is about two hours, if that.  I think the main reason they did it is because a lot of people can’t figure out how to reset their clocks.

    24. 24.

      eclare

      @debbie:  When I have food delivered and left on my porch, probably half the time the driver includes a photo with the text saying that the food is here.  Doesn’t bother me at all

      And like Elizabelle says, porch pirates are a real thing.

    28. 28.

      NotMax

      Have not seen mention of this here, so,

      Troops and patrols deployed throughout Baghdad today following the failed assassination attempt with drones that targeted Iraq’s prime minister in his residence. The attack significantly raised tensions, sparked by the refusal of Iran-backed militias to accept last month’s parliamentary election results.

      Seven of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s security guards were wounded in the attack by at least two drones in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone area, according to two Iraqi officials. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to give official statements.
      [snip]
      The sound of an explosion and heavy gunfire echoed across Baghdad from the direction of the Green Zone, which houses foreign embassies and government offices. Handout photos showed the damage to al-Kadhimi’s residence, including smashed windows and doors blown off their hinges.

      A video distributed later by security forces showed more damage: A van parked outside the residence badly mangled, a shallow crater near the stairs, cracks in the ceiling and walls of a balcony and broken parts of the building’s roof. Two small unexploded rockets were also filmed at the scene. Source

      Keep an eye on this story. Gut feeling is it will balloon into something much bigger.

    29. 29.

      Nicole

      I… kinda like changing the clocks.  I get there’s no reason for it, but I like it.  By the time DST ends in the mid Atlantic, it’s still dark at 7AM and I don’t like waking up in the dark.  So I like the clock getting set back.  And when the weather gets nice I like the longer evening hours, so I like the set forward then.  And, I don’t know, it’s one of those little rituals of the year that I just enjoy.  But, if it’s eliminated, I’ll adjust.

      Years ago I worked Sundays at the zoo, and I always liked the DST start and end days because it took the sea lions a feeding to adjust their internal clocks and it was always funny watching them swim circles for an hour with their heads out of the water like furry periscopes, looking for the keepers, for the first feeding, and then at the other half of the year being surprised when the keepers showed up (apparently) an hour early.  But animals are very adaptable and by the second feeding they were on track.

    32. 32.

      Mustang Bobby

      @debbie: When I lived in northern lower Michigan — very far north and on the western edge of the time zone, sunset in summer was after nine p.m. and twilight lasted almost all night.  Of course, in winter, it’s the exact opposite.​

    33. 33.

      mali muso

      Despite my best efforts to ease my almost-5 year old into the DST transition (gradually pushing her bedtime back the last few nights), she popped away an hour before the clock “said” it was time to arise. Oh well, on the bright side, we will be easily ready to roll out the door to pre-school on time, even early.

    36. 36.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Immanentize:

      Why not choose standard time for all year? It is the time frame most closely associated with sun-time. That is, it is at least based on the sun being at its height at noon. Thank the railroads for time zones.

      Only if you’re at the central meridian of your time zone. The time zone boundaries wander around enough for socio-political reasons that some people are actually closer to the central meridian of a different time zone, which probably affects their preference.

      And for whatever cultural reason, most people’s daytime activity is not centered around 12 noon but tends to be shifted later than that, so arrangements that shift the clock forward tend to put human society in better alignment with the sun.

      I would weakly prefer year-round DST to year-round Standard Time, but honestly my preference is not strong and either would be superior to switching twice a year. The problem we have, it seems to me, is that most people want to get rid of the switch, but we have a majority that prefers year-round DST and a minority that VERY INTENSELY prefers year-round Standard Time (the usual argument is that it’s dangerous to make children wait for morning school buses in the dark), so there’s a impasse that leaves us with the status quo.

    41. 41.

      Geo Wilcox

      When we first moved to IN they did not change clocks. It was wonderful. Then some lame brained idiot decided to put it to a vote and low and behold now we are stuck with it.

      How I manage it is to start a week before the actual change and get up ten minutes earlier or later, same with bed time. By the time I actually change the clocks I am in tune with the new time. So are the pets.

    47. 47.

      lowtechcyclist

      @debbie:

      One thing I had trouble adjusting to when I moved back to Ohio was how late it stayed light in summer compared to New York.

      Yeah, they’re in the same time zone, but NYC’s at about 74º west longitude while Cleveland’s at about 81º30′.  Since there’s 360 degrees of longitude and 24 time zones, that means the average width of a time zone, in longitude, is about 15 degrees.  So Cleveland’s about half a time zone west of NYC, so the sun rises and sets half an hour later in Cleveland. You’d notice that.

      Heck, I notice the difference between where I live (roughly due south of Annapolis, MD) and where my in-laws live, east of Tampa.  The difference is about five and a half degrees longitude, and when we visit at Christmas, I always notice how long it stays dark in the mornings.  And the difference can’t be more than about 20 minutes.

    53. 53.

      Kay

      @Betty Cracker:

      The oldest one in the world- Run Out The Clock. The only reason the House might not do it is because it would cleave the Party in two- cut it in half, just about evenly. It would be devastating. People can’t function at work with that level of distrust.

    55. 55.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Baud: LOL. Close! Story of Shakespeare’s life in Stratford mostly from his wife’s POV. Hamnet was his son (in life and in the book), who died when he was 11. Interestingly, the names Hamlet and Hamnet were treated as identical. You see both spellings of the name for the same person in the records.

    58. 58.

      Geminid

      @Elizabelle: There was an interesting development in the Virginia House of Delegates election over the weekend. On Friday, Delegate Martha Mugler (94th-Hampton) conceded her close reelection. Final vote totals showed her losing to A.C. Cordoza 13,741 to 13,647, a margin of 94 votes. That gave Republicans a 51-49 majority.

      On Saturday, Mugler withdrew her concession. She had been made “aware of an error that could cause a significant shift in the count,” according to WTOP News. Presumably, election officials will start a recount today.

