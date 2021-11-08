Literally woke up to this. Apparently feeding time does not recognize daylight savings time. pic.twitter.com/EDOMMOxVYU — Jenny Lawson (@TheBloggess) November 7, 2021

Time changes and early sunsets hit some of us harder than others…

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will help ease inflationary pressures, lowering costs for working families.pic.twitter.com/FOcchsNWgN — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 8, 2021

The U.S. has added 5.6 million jobs since President @JoeBiden took office. This recovery was sparked by the American Rescue Plan putting money directly in the hands of working families and launching one of the fastest mass vaccination campaigns ever. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 7, 2021

Democrats continue delivering For The People. The momentous steps we took will create millions of good-paying jobs and rebuild our crumbling infrastructure by: ?Repairing roads & bridges;

?Investing in public transit & rail;

?Expanding broadband;

?Delivering clean water. — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) November 7, 2021