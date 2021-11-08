“In the days before the January 6th attack, the former President’s closest allies and advisors drove a campaign of misinformation about the election and planned ways to stop the count of Electoral College votes,” Select Committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson said in a statement. “The Select Committee needs to know every detail about their efforts to overturn the election, including who they were talking to in the White House and in Congress, what connections they had with rallies that escalated into a riot, and who paid for it all.”…

All six individuals are being asked to supply the committee with documents on November 23, with depositions scheduled spanning the last week of November into mid December.

With this round of subpoenas, the committee is targeting top individuals from former President Trump’s reelection campaign who the panel says were involved in promoting the lie that the presidential election was stolen…

The House select committee investigating the deadly January 6 riot on Capitol Hill announced Monday it is issuing six additional subpoenas to top Trump campaign associates as it continues to seek testimony and documents from key witnesses in the sweeping probe.

The committee writes in their subpoena letter to Stepien that his role as Trump’s former campaign manager makes him a key player to understanding the Trump campaign’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and promote the “Stop the Steal” narrative that rioters who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 echoed.

The committee cites an anonymous interview of a witness with personal knowledge to help back up its claim that Stepien was deeply involved in the messaging behind the campaign’s “Stop the Steal” effort. The committee, in its subpoena letter to him, also cites an internal campaign memo from shortly after the election that demonstrated the Trump campaign knew that the claims about the voting machine company, Dominion Voting Systems, were baseless.

Kerik previously confirmed to CNN that he paid for rooms and suites in Washington, DC, hotels that “served as election-related command centers,” according to the committee. He also worked with Trump’s former attorney Rudy Giuliani “to investigate allegations of voter fraud and promote baseless litigation and ‘Stop the Steal’ efforts,” the committee noted Monday…

CNN previously reported that Eastman wrote an email that blamed Pence for causing the violence at the US Capitol on January 6 with his refusal to block Congress’ certification of the 2020 election results — as the riot was occurring and the then-vice president hid from the mob who had breached the building…

To McCallum, the committee writes that its investigation and public accounts have led the panel to believe that her role as National Executive Assistant to Trump’s reelection campaign made her aware of and involved in the campaign’s efforts to spread false information about voter fraud in the presidential election…

The committee is interested in Flynn, who served as Trump’s first national security adviser and has remained a staunch ally of the former President since being fired in 2017, because he reportedly attended a December 2020 Oval Office meeting “during which participants discussed seizing voting machines, declaring a national emergency, invoking certain national security emergency powers, and continuing to spread the false message that the November 2020 election had been tainted by widespread fraud.” …

In their subpoena letter to Miller, the committee claims that the former senior adviser used his position of power and prominence within Trump’s campaign orbit to peddle lies about election fraud. The committee cites Miller’s role in coordinating news conferences with Trump and Giuliani to claim that the election was rigged as one of the reasons why he is of interest to their investigation.

The committee also points to Miller’s presence at a meeting on January 5 at the Willard Hotel in Washington, DC, which became known as a command center for Trump allies specifically focused on how to overturn the November results and pressure then-Vice President Pence to not certify the Electoral College results.