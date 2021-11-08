Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Every MSM headline appears to be written by DougJ. i hope he’s getting paid.

This really is a full service blog.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

This blog will pay for itself.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

The willow is too close to the house.

Not all heroes wear capes.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Accountability, motherfuckers.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Late Night Open Thread: Sen. Sinema, Queen of the Pyramid Schemers

Late Night Open Thread: Sen. Sinema, Queen of the Pyramid Schemers

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: , ,

The political action committee associated with Alticor, the parent entity of the health, home and beauty company Amway, gave $2,500 to the Arizona Democrat in late June, as did the PAC for Isagenix, an Arizona-based business that sells nutrition, wellness and personal care products. Nu Skin Enterprises, another personal care and beauty company, gave $2,500 that month, as did USANA Health Sciences, which sells similar products. In April, Richard Raymond Rogers, the executive chair of Mary Kay, a Texas-based cosmetics company, gave $2,500 to Sinema. Herbalife, which also sells nutritional supplements, gave $2,500 in July. All are affiliated with the Direct Selling Association, a trade group that promotes multilevel marketing.

The donations don’t track usual political alliances. Alticor is owned by the DeVos family, one of the biggest funders of Republicans and conservative causes. And, on some occasions, they appear to be rare forays into national politics for the donor entities. Sinema is the only federal lawmaker that the Isagenix and Nu Skin PACs have given to this year. Utah-based USANA Health Sciences has only given to home state Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), home state Rep. Burgess Owens (R-Utah), a Republican PAC and Sinema…

Sinema does have a personal connection to the industry: Her own mother was a direct seller. But the bigger incentive for multilevel marketers to give to Sinema appears to be her position on labor organizing. The companies face an existential threat from the pro-union Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, which would make it more difficult to classify workers as independent contractors. According to one industry source, the bill has become the driving issue since Democrats took control of the White House and both chambers of Congress. And Sinema is one of — if not the only — Democratic allies in the Senate.

Unions have pushed for some of the Democrats’ priorities in the PRO Act to be inserted into the reconciliation bill, but for the most part, the marquee labor bill has languished before Congress since passing the House in March. Sinema’s fellow Senate moderate, Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), has already signed onto the legislation, leaving just three Senate Democrats who have yet to co-sponsor the bill — Sinema, Mark Warner of Virginia and Mark Kelly of Arizona. Warner signaled his support for the PRO Act at a rally in Virginia on Monday. And Kelly has said he supports the bill broadly speaking, though he wants to see some changes, including the provision related to independent contractors, according to a Democratic Hill aide…

The threat of a crackdown from the federal government, however, has become more acute in recent years. There’s been renewed criticism of the industry in pop culture, like a recent and heavily critical docu-series on the fashion company LuLaRoe. In 2016, Herbalife — one of the Sinema donors — agreed to a $200 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission for deceiving customers about their ability to make a profit from their business. Biden’s Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra advocated for “restitution and penalties against multilevel marketers” when he previously served as an FTC commissioner.

The industry knows that it can only survive through its relationships in Washington, D.C., Keep noted.

“An industry that is literally built on contract employees — which is what the MLM is — would never want to be considered to be, to entertain the notion of having those independent representatives as employees,” he said. Of the industry’s support for Sinema, he added: “I think that she’s demonstrated a flexibility that they think they can capitalize on.”

Amway’s been notorious for decades; the DeVos family are ‘Christian Reformed‘ believers, i.e., Calvinists. But a bunch of the newer MLM mega-businesses — including, I’d bet, the one Sinema’s mom is involved with — seem to be Mormon-based and Mormon-intensive. I’m getting the impression, more and more, that Sinema’s Mormon upbringing may have influenced her thinking just as much as my Irish-Catholic upbringing imbued me with a particular form of Jansenism. We may no longer be ‘of the Church’ in which we were raised, but it’s really really hard to avoid letting those early lessons control your thinking, even when you can see how much harm it’s doing…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • 206inKY
  • Anne Laurie
  • Citizen Alan
  • Craig
  • eclare
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Lacuna-Synecdoche
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Mart
  • sstarr
  • trollhattan
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    14Comments

    1. 1.

      Craig

      I don’t understand people’s confusion over Sinemas motivation. She’s just a corrupt politician looking for money. that’s it.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      sstarr

      Multi-Level Marketing companies, Vitamin companies and Nutritional Supplement companies spend hundreds of millions of dollars on Congress people in order to stay free from regulation.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      HumboldtBlue

      but it’s really really hard to avoid letting those early lessons control your thinking, even when you can see how much harm it’s doing…

      Unless you’re actively supporting the church, this is a bad comparison. Sinema — and those close to her — are getting paid and that’s what controls her thinking. Religious mores are stretchier than a well tossed pizza dough.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mart

      @sstarr: Pyramid Schemes are illegal in Canada. Liberal radio talking head said we should buy Sinema and Manchin’s vote with small donor money stuffing more money into their pockets than the big money folks. Joking, but makes one wonder if it would work.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      trollhattan

      Oh, this is just fucking great.

      The racists next door: Inside a California church that preaches a whites-only gospel

      [Texas, they’re not sending their best]

      Stephen McNallen’s path to founding a racist, whites-only church now headquartered in the foothills north of Sacramento started with fantasy novels and, eventually, found a measure of infamy through the discovery of an ancient skeleton.  McNallen, the 73-year-old founder of the Asatru Folk Assembly, was an avid reader of sword-and-sorcery novels like “Conan the Barbarian” when he was in college in the late 1960s in Wichita Falls, Texas. One summer in a corner of a bookstore, he found something that would put him on the path to creating a U.S.-based church that worships Norse gods such as Thor and Odin and preaches a racial ideology so extreme the Southern Poverty Law Center has deemed it a hate group. The book by Edison Marshall was called “The Viking” — historical fiction that became the basis for a 1958 film starring Kirk Douglas. The story centers around the expansion of Christianity in Northern Europe and its violent challenge to pagan Viking traditions.

      “You had protagonists of both faiths contesting each other and interacting with each other,” McNallen said. “And by the time I finished that book, I knew which side I was on.” Nearly three decades later, McNallen would have a revelation after a nearly 9,000-year-old skeleton was discovered in a shallow stretch of the Columbia River near Kennewick, Washington. “Kennewick Man” fascinated anthropologists, who at first believed he could have been part of an undiscovered race of people with caucasoid features who traveled to North America prior to the ancestors of Native Americans.

      For McNallen, the bones proved that the white race — his “Folk” — had been in North America first and was wiped out by those who came later. Advances in DNA analysis proved McNallen wrong several years later, but that didn’t stop him from proselytizing that the white race is threatened with extinction. Asatru’s 700 members also are taught that mixed-race families “are contrary to the values” of the church and transgender people have “a tragic mental illness.” Homosexuals are banned from the church “for the safety and health of our children,” according to Matthew Flavel, Asatru’s “Alsherjargothi,” the equivalent of the church’s high priest.

      McNallen said he was at Charlottesville “as an individual, with no connection to any of the organizations which were there.”

      https://www.sacbee.com/news/local/article255292666.html#storylink=cpy

      And that’s just science.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Yutsano

      It’s not just Sinema. Both Mike Lee and Willard get copious amounts of money from the MLM industry. It’s a huge business in Utah.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      206inKY

      Welp, we found the thing that finally makes me hate Sinema. This is such a profoundly exploitative industry. I highly recommend the podcast The Dream on the history of MLM schemes.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Lacuna-Synecdoche

      Yutsano:

      It’s not just Sinema. Both Mike Lee and Willard get copious amounts of money from the MLM industry. It’s a huge business in Utah.

      That’s kind of the point though, isn’t it?

      I mean, at least there’s an argument that Republican Utah Senators Lee and R-Money are representing their constituents – wealthy Utah business interests.

      But what’s the case for a Democratic Arizona Senator protecting Utah MLM’s?​​

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Major Major Major Major

      I forget who I saw say this, but I’ve been thinking about it lately. She used to be a “both parties are just corrupt corporate shills” type Green: perhaps it’s not a surprise that somebody who thinks politics is only that would behave this way.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Anne Laurie

      @trollhattan: If it turns out Sinema is Mormon it will explain a hell of a lot.

      Her Wikipedia page says she grew up Mormon (LDS).  It’s no secret in her district:

      What makes Sinema an uncomfortable fit with the mainstream Mormon image is not merely her political party — there has always been a strong, if overshadowed, tradition of Mormon Democrats — but more her stance on gender and sexuality. Harry Reid, the Democrat Senate majority leader known for his sharp barbs at Republicans, was just as vocal about his Mormon faith as Romney and even spoke on the topic at BYU. But as a white, straight man, and not at the forefront of the fight for same-sex marriage, Reid still possessed a number of cultural markers that allowed him to pass safely in the Mormon community. Sinema, on the other hand, as a bisexual woman who fought strongly for LGBT liberties, could not maintain that connection.

      When I googled Sinema + Mormon, one of the first links was a Reddit thread by an ex-Mormon, wondering just how ‘ex’ Sinema actually was…

      I’m the last person to pretend there’s anything wrong with being LDS, or otherwise religious!  But growing up inside a particular religious philosophy tends to affect how you see the world, no matter how much your thinking evolves.

      As I understand it, the LDS church emphasizes that ‘believers’ are a persecuted minority, whose best recourse is to associate only with others who share the same faith.  People who do this will be rewarded, first in this life and later in the next.  So, even if Sinema has cut herself off from the daily practice of the LDS, this impression that righteous people will always be oppressed by the worldly may, just possibly, have something to do with her conviction that every Democrat but her is just wrong.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.