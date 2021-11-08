This has been making the rounds, and I wanted to share it with you all. It’s so incredibly satisfying to watch:

How the spicy soup base of Chinese hot pot is made? pic.twitter.com/fWuTZGo4VC — Tong Bingxue 仝冰雪 (@tongbingxue) November 7, 2021

In the immortal words of Liz Lemon, I want to go to there. Can you imagine how good that smells?

It reminded me of the last time I saw a video like this. I was wondering about the little grill marks on the bottom of Pocky* sticks, so I looked up how they’re made. The answer turned out to be, you guessed it, incredibly satisfying:

I mean, what’s not to like? I sort of assume everybody loves videos like this. A lot of people, certainly. I guess what I’m trying to say is–please share some of your favorite food engineering videos!

And, bonus Samwise (click to embiggen):

Open thread, on the off-chance you have something to say that isn’t about food.

*Technically I was eating Pretz, which uses the same stick, but figured I’d stick with a product people had actually heard of.