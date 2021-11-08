Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Food-Engineering Pr0n

This has been making the rounds, and I wanted to share it with you all. It’s so incredibly satisfying to watch:

In the immortal words of Liz Lemon, I want to go to there. Can you imagine how good that smells?

It reminded me of the last time I saw a video like this. I was wondering about the little grill marks on the bottom of Pocky* sticks, so I looked up how they’re made. The answer turned out to be, you guessed it, incredibly satisfying:

I mean, what’s not to like? I sort of assume everybody loves videos like this. A lot of people, certainly. I guess what I’m trying to say is–please share some of your favorite food engineering videos!

And, bonus Samwise (click to embiggen):

Food-Engineering Pr0n

Open thread, on the off-chance you have something to say that isn’t about food.

*Technically I was eating Pretz, which uses the same stick, but figured I’d stick with a product people had actually heard of.

    10Comments

    10. 10.

      Anonymous At Work

      I think O Fortuna from Carmen needs to play over the hot pot broth video more.  Jesus, that’s a lot.  Especially Chinese beer.  If you’ve had one sip, you’ve had a lifetime’s worth.

