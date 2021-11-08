Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, Nov. 7-8

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, Nov. 7-8

by | 7 Comments

    7Comments

    2. 2.

      NotMax

      Country #61 to surpass 500k reported cases is Croatia.

      Locally,

      There were 134 additional COVID-19 cases (120 confirmed and 14 probable) in Hawai‘i on Sunday, bringing the state total to 85,405 since reporting began Feb. 28, 2020.
      [snip]
      With Mauiʻs 11 cases today (confirmed and probable), Maui Countyʻs total cases since the start of the pandemic are 10,014 (8,206 confirmed and 1,808 probable).

      Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 962, with 12 new deaths reported today. There have been 66 deaths reported over the past seven days. Source

    3. 3.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      The Monroe County website takes the weekend off; NYSDOH says 399 new cases yesterday and a 7.6% test positivity. A repeat of 2020…

    4. 4.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reports 4,543 new Covid-19 cases today in its media statement, the lowest daily number in six months, for a cumulative reported total of 2,510,852 cases. It also reports 35 deaths as of midnight, for an adjusted cumulative total of 29,291 deaths – 1.17% of the cumulative reported total, 1.20% of resolved cases.

      Based on cases reported yesterday, Malaysia’s nationwide Rt is at 0.92.

      529 confirmed cases are in ICU, 205 of them on ventilators. Meanwhile, 7,348 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 2,419,743 patients recovered – 96.4% of the cumulative reported total.

      Six new clusters were reported today, for a cumulative total of 5,812 clusters. 314 clusters are currently active; 5,498 clusters are now inactive.

      4,523 new cases today are local infections. 15 new cases today are imported.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 38,027 doses of vaccine on 7th November: 3,068 first doses, 13,110 second doses, and 21,849 booster doses. As of midnight on the 4th, the cumulative total is 50,402,399 doses administered: 25,525,035 first doses, 24,552,038 second doses, and 506,236 booster doses. 78.2% of the population have received their first dose, while 75.2% are now fully vaccinated.

    5. 5.

      Robert Sneddon

      @Baud: ​You would discover a lot more deaths of vaccinated people than you would expect if the deaths of people with COVID-19 were indeed broken down into vaccinated and unvaccinated cases and reported.
      In most countries with a big takeup of the vaccines the largest groups of vaccinated people are the elderly, 60+ years of age (here in the UK it’s about 98% fully vaccinated with a booster program going gangbusters). The elderly are at the most at risk of serious outcomes and death if they catch this disease simply because they are old and more likely to suffer from associated kidney problems, heart problems, lung problems etc. Breakthrough infections of COVID-19 will cause older people to die in greater numbers than younger people even when both groups are vaccinated.
      Epidemics are statistics. Vaccines push the odds of good outcomes after infection up but they can’t guarantee perfect protection, and given the nature of the SARS-nCoV-2 virus and its ability to survive in wild animal reservoirs it’s unlikely it can be made extinct like smallpox and (perhaps) polio. What vaccines can also do is reduce the amount of SARS-nCoV-2 virus circulating in the human population which translates into fewer cases and fewer deaths in total. Get vaccinated, people.​

    6. 6.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Mark Hamill
      @HamillHimself
      A long time ago, before science was politicized.

      Science has always been politicized Mark. Just ask Leonardo.

    7. 7.

      Nicole

      I have a photo of young me and young my brother standing in front of full size cardboard cutouts of C3PO and R2D2 after getting our shots in that vaccination drive. 💕

      Of course, all these years later I realize it’s kind of funny they picked the two non-living Star Wars characters to be the campaign mascots.

