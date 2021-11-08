



A long time ago, before science was politicized. https://t.co/cwVGnJkI6A — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 7, 2021

Quick update on state of pandemic in the US National picture has turned mixed Bad news: rapid declines in cases has plateaued Over past 2 weeks, new infections flat at about 75K per day The good news? Early in November, we're flat Could be much worse. Could be 2020 Thread pic.twitter.com/iSWZaddYjo — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) November 7, 2021

Now that doesn’t answer, in itself, what the most appropriate or effective response to COVID should be, or how we weight the costs vs advantages of any given measure. But yeah, if we just let it rip, its a freaking big deal. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) November 7, 2021

Lives lost to undervaccination as of Septemberhttps://t.co/SCEABMPhKs — COVID19 (@V2019N) November 7, 2021

98% of people over 65 have at least one dose which tells me both that we are capable of incredible feats as a species and that most 'Facebook boomers' are really elder Xers who embraced the internet without ever getting wise to its pitfalls. Your offline grans are doing fine. https://t.co/fPjYBqQsj4 — zeddy (@Zeddary) November 7, 2021

US to reopen borders to vaccinated travellers after 20 months https://t.co/ufFqcWk1gE — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 8, 2021

U.S. expects delays Monday when COVID-19 travel restriction lifts, official says https://t.co/EIeJgdxvSG pic.twitter.com/8fyI9T0Lfh — Reuters (@Reuters) November 6, 2021

Worldwide cases due to COVID-19 were approaching 250 million on Sunday as the surge from the Delta variant eases and more normal trade and tourism resume, although some countries in eastern Europe are experiencing record outbreaks. https://t.co/l2wBkDQtsg — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) November 7, 2021

50 new SARSCoV2 cases in China despite lockdowns and qurantines. Stringent measures will remain in effect, health officials there say https://t.co/RbeHxmZw8S — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 7, 2021

Japan has zero daily COVID-19 deaths for first time in 15 months – media https://t.co/APzo79nQbq pic.twitter.com/MbNGhuh5pq — Reuters (@Reuters) November 8, 2021

Indonesia plans to give booster shots to the general public after 50% of its population has been fully vaccinated, its health minister said https://t.co/AWtoAW7s96 pic.twitter.com/d4wtOWVl3V — Reuters (@Reuters) November 8, 2021

Australia will begin administering booster shots of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, as millions in its largest city, Sydney, woke up to more freedom amid an accelerating immunization drive https://t.co/UB22L4EqUf pic.twitter.com/nUivLyhqd7 — Reuters (@Reuters) November 8, 2021

New Zealand will ease coronavirus restrictions in its biggest city as vaccinations rates rise and lockdown measures will likely be phased out by the end of the month, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said https://t.co/blXfVurso0 pic.twitter.com/RtzohLhNYv — Reuters (@Reuters) November 8, 2021

Russia on Monday confirmed 39,400 new Covid-19 infections and 1,190 deathshttps://t.co/SUCjwsk6Nk — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 8, 2021

Russia's paid holiday, designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, has ended. But many regions have left vaccine passports and other restrictions in place.https://t.co/cN2Il3dlrc — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 8, 2021

Germany is seeing a record rate of COVID-19 infections as vaccinations slow. Unlike some other European countries, it has balked at making vaccinations mandatory for any professional group. https://t.co/ejyBzdlxa1 — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) November 8, 2021

Iceland is one of several European countries with a recent surge in Covid, with data indicating the cases stem from unvaccinated adults and teens, and, to a lesser extent, vaccinated adultshttps://t.co/FDuhqNku7U pic.twitter.com/4FEhsfGsBu — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) November 7, 2021

UK to roll out COVID-19 antiviral drug trial this month -Health Security Agency https://t.co/AMYUitYXRy pic.twitter.com/JUKcSRfHqu — Reuters (@Reuters) November 8, 2021

Novavax has completed the process required for WHO's designation as an emergency-use Covid vaccine. The company also plans to soon submit complete data to the FDA for possible US emergency use. Novavax's vaccine is made using more conventional methods https://t.co/iGipk3YSwH — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 8, 2021

Covid as a hospital-acquired infection: More than 10,000 patients caught Covid in a hospital, a new analysis shows. They went into hospitals with heart attacks, kidney failure or in a psychiatric crisis. Some never made it out https://t.co/BspPSID6A4 pic.twitter.com/UCWkwgwdvE — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 7, 2021

I think many people still underestimate the pandemic truth of „it is not one intervention alone“. If the oral antivirals work as well as first reports suggest they are a game changer not because they are a silver bullet but because they can be layered on top of vaccines. — Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) November 5, 2021

It is amazing to me that very simple truths that have been repeated ad nauseam over the last twenty months still need to be repeated again and again. And it is a huge challenge for journalists that see their job as reporting the „news“. — Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) November 5, 2021

Staying one step ahead of SARS-CoV-2 requires genetic surveillance, continual laboratory testing of existing vaccines, and the development of new vaccine approaches 🔬https://t.co/RXL0876hij — CEPI (@CEPIvaccines) November 7, 2021

So frustrating Why do these "mix-ups" keep happening to Ivermectin studies? I'm sure it's just a coincidence that so many of these studies highly touted on Twitter and Facebook end up getting retracted https://t.co/0ulyE7pTA0 — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) November 6, 2021

Many elementary schools around the U.S. are preparing to offer COVID-19 shots, now that the vaccine has been approved for younger children. But some school systems are wary after some middle and high schools that offered shots received pushback. https://t.co/0XRfgHwR06 — The Associated Press (@AP) November 7, 2021

Don’t think I’d fully realized the extent to which COVID deaths are no longer a thing in New York pic.twitter.com/wSF3M0KO6e — Tom Gara (@tomgara) November 7, 2021





