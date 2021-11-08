If you contacted me to say that you wanted your pets in this year’s calendar, please check to see if you are on this list.

If you are on this list:

it doesn’t necessarily mean you did something wrong.

please add a comment and let me know that your phots will be on the way shortly.

if you think you already submitted your pictures, please tell me when and how.

Also, please check below in the comments to resolve some confusion I have about a few of the pet submissions.

Nym Pet Name C Nelson Reilly Betty C Nelson Reilly Tig EmbraceYourInnerCrone Buddy EmbraceYourInnerCrone Curren EmbraceYourInnerCrone Hughie Honus Harry Honus Spot jame Melvin, Jack, Pearl jame Bunny Boy & Bunny Girl jame Peebie and Jay Jenny Howard Orville Jenny Howard Wilbur John Cole Charles & Sam John Cole Ginny John Cole Lily John Cole Lily John Cole Rosie John Cole Steve John Cole Steve John Cole Thurston khead Bella khead Bootsy khead Chloe khead Coal khead Gracie khead Honeygirl khead Mason khead Mittens khead Penelope Ksmiami Kemba Lord Fartdaddy Rusty Lord Fartdaddy Smedley Waldo Batman Waldo Trixie

Update: I moved this post forward to Monday so I can catch a few more people.