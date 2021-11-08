If you contacted me to say that you wanted your pets in this year’s calendar, please check to see if you are on this list.
If you are on this list:
- it doesn’t necessarily mean you did something wrong.
- please add a comment and let me know that your phots will be on the way shortly.
- if you think you already submitted your pictures, please tell me when and how.
Also, please check below in the comments to resolve some confusion I have about a few of the pet submissions.
|Nym
|Pet Name
|C Nelson Reilly
|Betty
|C Nelson Reilly
|Tig
|EmbraceYourInnerCrone
|Buddy
|EmbraceYourInnerCrone
|Curren
|EmbraceYourInnerCrone
|Hughie
|Honus
|Harry
|Honus
|Spot
|jame
|Melvin, Jack, Pearl
|jame
|Bunny Boy & Bunny Girl
|jame
|Peebie and Jay
|Jenny Howard
|Orville
|Jenny Howard
|Wilbur
|John Cole
|Charles & Sam
|John Cole
|Ginny
|John Cole
|Lily
|John Cole
|Lily
|John Cole
|Rosie
|John Cole
|Steve
|John Cole
|Steve
|John Cole
|Thurston
|khead
|Bella
|khead
|Bootsy
|khead
|Chloe
|khead
|Coal
|khead
|Gracie
|khead
|Honeygirl
|khead
|Mason
|khead
|Mittens
|khead
|Penelope
|Ksmiami
|Kemba
|Lord Fartdaddy
|Rusty
|Lord Fartdaddy
|Smedley
|Waldo
|Batman
|Waldo
|Trixie
Update: I moved this post forward to Monday so I can catch a few more people.
