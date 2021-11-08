Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

BJ Pet Calendar Please Check This List of Missing Photos

If you contacted me to say that you wanted your pets in this year’s calendar, please check to see if you are on this list.

If you are on this list:

  • it doesn’t necessarily mean you did something wrong.
  • please add a comment and let me know that your phots will be on the way shortly.
  • if you think you already submitted your pictures, please tell me when and how.

Also, please check below in the comments to resolve some confusion I have about a few of the pet submissions.

Nym Pet Name
C Nelson Reilly Betty
C Nelson Reilly Tig
EmbraceYourInnerCrone Buddy
EmbraceYourInnerCrone Curren
EmbraceYourInnerCrone Hughie
Honus Harry
Honus Spot
jame Melvin, Jack, Pearl
jame Bunny Boy & Bunny Girl 
jame Peebie and Jay
Jenny Howard Orville
Jenny Howard Wilbur
John Cole Charles & Sam
John Cole Ginny
John Cole Lily

John Cole Rosie
John Cole Steve

John Cole Thurston
khead Bella
khead Bootsy
khead Chloe
khead Coal
khead Gracie
khead Honeygirl
khead Mason
khead Mittens
khead Penelope
Ksmiami Kemba
Lord Fartdaddy Rusty
Lord Fartdaddy Smedley
Waldo Batman
Waldo Trixie

Update: I moved this post forward to Monday so I can catch a few more people.

  • Annie
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • cthulhu
  • Elizabelle
  • Honus
  • Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)
  • Manyakitty
  • sab
  • WaterGirl

    18Comments

    4. 4.

      Elizabelle

      Good evening, WaterGirl. Good luck corralling the pet pics.

      If we are going to have a Medium Cool thread tonight, may we also have an open thread? Kind of all purpose? Many thanks.

      
    sab

      sab

      Watergirl, you do an amazingly amount of probably unrecognized work on this calendar because of idiotic technophobic fools like me. Thank you so much.

      
    WaterGirl

      WaterGirl

      Also, do we actually have two different Freyja’s???

      They appear to have been submitted by two different people, but they are both black dogs so I want to be sure.

      BJ Pet Calendar Please Check This List of Missing Photos BJ Pet Calendar Please Check This List of Missing Photos 1

      
    Honus

      Honus

      I thought that, typically, I had missed the deadline so I gave up on it. I’ll send the picture of Harry and Spot right now.

      
    sab

      sab

      Thanks to all your help I finally got the Ponyo photo to you, which you acknowledged yesterday. I just noticed that there is a little cat face in the background. That’s Ponyo’s little pal Dobby

      ETA Dobby likes to sit on the chair by the door to the back yard, and take friendly claw swipes at passing dogs and people. He had one winter outdoors (in NE Ohio) so he won’t even think about going outside himself.

      

