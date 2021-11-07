Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Worst People In The World, Utterly Toxic Capitalism Division

I threw up in my mouth reading this:

Elsie Saunders told a reporter that her husband, “a World War II and Korean War veteran,” who died of COVID-19 in August, wanted to perform one more act of service, donating his body to “help advance medical science.”

That’s not what happened:

David Saunders’ body ended up in a Marriott Hotel ballroom in Portland, Oregon, where DeathScience.org held an “Oddities and Curiosities Expo.” At the October 17 event, members of the public sat ringside from 9 am to 4 pm—with a break for lunch—to watch David Saunders’ body be carefully dissected. Tickets for the dissection sold for up to $500 per person.

What is DeathScience? It appears to be a fairly thin-on-the-ground attempt to make a few quick bucks “disrupting” curiosity about death.  On its website you can buy death “merch,” prepay for courses promised for 2022 to learn “death investigation” and the like. (I’m not sure I’d trust an education provider that offers a one paragraph pitch that ends “The information is taught with professionals…in the field that science.” Maybe I’m an old fart, but how hard is it to proofread less than 100 words?)

Also: soon, they promise, you could sign up for more events like the one in Portland where David Saunders was turned into entertainment.

There’s a hideous tech-bro vibe to the whole enterprise, and every individual involved in this grotesque mockery should suffer as much shame and opprobrium as we all can muster. IANAL and I have no idea if there’s anything actionable here, but I hope there is, and that Mrs. Saunders turns them all into paupers.

I guess I’m a little perturbed by this.

But for all that, the ghastly excuses for people directly involved in treating Mr. Saunders as an oddity are symptoms, not the problem itself.

Late stage capitalism is a social phenomenon. In a place and time when not only everything can be financialized, but it is seen by many as a moral imperative to do so, this is what you get. It seems particularly horrific because of how easy it is to see ourselves in David Saunders: lives we’ve led reduced to a few hours’ bread-and-circus in some chain hotel with a good formaldehyde supplier nearby.

But this is just an indicator of how much we’ve already lost to the idea that all of experience can (and, to many, should!) be financialized, that those who can, should dip their beaks into every shift and turn of daily life, including its end, siphoning off the money to be made by turning each such moment into a transaction.

This wasn’t an explicitly political act by the techbro ghouls. But it is a reflection of our politics, where one party uses all its considerable power to make the world safe for death tourists and every other financial engineer. Not the world I want to live in.

Other than that, how was the play, Mrs. Lincoln.

Open thread, and, as an apology–a cat picture or two…

  1. Tikka shares my opinion of the miscreants in the story above:


2:  Champ simply allows us to bask in her pure awesomeness:

The Worst People In The World, Utterly Toxic Capitalism Division 1

Image: detail from Jacopo Tintoretto, St. Rocco in the hospital, 1549

    56Comments

    1. 1.

      jackmac

      My God. How horrible a person do you have to be to even have an interest — much less attend — something like this.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      There’s a famous art exhibit made up of dead people dissected up in ways that show different people facets of the human body.  I assume all the bodies used for that were knowingly donated.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      CaseyL

      IANAL, but my impression is, once you “leave your body to science,” whichever institution or organization you leave it to can do pretty much whatever they want with it.  Including, as may have happened in this case, sell the corpse to a for-profit company for…whatever.

      @Baud: There were actually two of those, with the other one being a Chinese exhibition that may have included the bodies of political prisoners.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      The Dangerman

      The dark side of the Internet; at one time, it would have been basically impossible to find the, how can I put this appropriately, the sick fucks that would pay to watch this ugliness. Now, google something and off you go. I don’t blame the sellers as much as I blame the buyers. Sellers are responding to a demand that shouldn’t exist.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      FelonyGovt

      Very disturbing. Sounds like an event for would-be surgeons and ghouls.

      The problem is, this kind of thing probably discourages donations which would actually advance science.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      SiubhanDuinne

      “Come one, come all — step right up!” It’s not just financializing a man’s death (although that’s grotesque enough), it’s a way of desensitizing the public to that death. Get enough people to consider human dissection as simple butchery, and before long you have a population that hears news of death camps and mass executions with equanimity.

      I hope I’m not being too extreme here, but all these events seem to me to be all of a piece. What an exceedingly distressing — and necessary — post, Tom.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      mrmoshpotato

      Holy shit!  I don’t know if P. T. Barnum would take his hat off to these ghoulish bastards or give them a punch in the kisser.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      trollhattan

      @dmsilev: ​On the Sketchy Scale® that one ranks an 11.

      It toured my metroplex many years ago, my kid may have been eight or so at the time, and I pondered whether this was my best chance* to nail down the Worst Dad In the World crown by taking her.

      *Best, arising from the realization that holy fuck, parents are taking their young kids to see this thing. “But honey, the human body is beautiful.” “So is sleep, mom, aaaaaaaaaaaahhhh!”

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Starfish

      @jackmac:

      It’s okay to be interested in death and science, but $500 for a one- day circus is not really respectful of death and is not really science.

      Mary Roach writes humorous books about science, and she wrote one called Stiff about the secret life of cadavers and how they are used. There was something about cadavers being used as crash test dummies in some cases.

      With all the police shows with grotesque corpses like Bones and various others, a lot of people became interested in corpses, death, and police stuff.

      However, some schools that have cadaver labs (like medical schools) are now doing a service for all the cadavers they use in a semester. In this way, they are honoring that these were people whose bodies were donated to science.

      Archaeologists also do a cadaver lab.

      There are legitimate science places for corpses.

      The Boston Museum of Science hosts the Body World exhibit. This exhibit lives some place between science education and entertainment. These bodies are used as sculptures, and they show a video of the factory that preserves the bodies and how they do it. I think this was supposed to be the more ethical of these exhibits, but it is still a little creepy to me.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      lowtechcyclist

      But this is just an indicator of how much we’ve already lost to the idea that all of experience can (and, to many, should!) be financialized, that those who can, should dip their beaks into every shift and turn of daily life, including its end, siphoning off the money to be made by turning each such moment into a transaction.

      I’ve probably said this before, but IMHO it’s an almost direct result of the imbalance between the billions and billions of excess money in the hands of the ultra-rich, and what passes for the disposable income of everyone else.

      The story that conservatives used to tell us was that the rich would invest their money to produce new goods and services for the rest of us to buy, and create lots of new jobs along the way.

      The problem is, the potentially profitable investments in the normal range of goods and services is limited by how much the citizenry can afford to spend on said goods and services. And if those investments have all been made, and there’s still a shit-ton of money left over in the hands of the rich who are demanding a return on that money, what then?

      The answer is, the investments get increasingly bizarre, because ‘normal’ has already been used up.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Almost Retired

      So…..this post is an intersection of my present (a lawyer) and my past (the son of an undertaker who grew up in a funeral home).  Yes, really.

      Legally, it varies from state to state and at least in my state at the time, the regulations were pretty lax in exactly how “educational function” was defined.  As a result, I vaguely recall my Dad counseling potential donors to impose contractual stipulations on how the body would be used.  Although he could never had imagined this.

      By the way, I had great Halloween parties in High School.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Sure Lurkalot

      I was in a book club and a chosen book was Geek Love. From the best of my memory, it was about a family who administered drugs and radiation to cause birth defects so as to be circus freaks.

      It was nominated for the National Book Award but I only remember being horrified.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      NotMax

      “The information is taught with professionals…in the field that science.”

      “That Einstein fella scienced pretty damn good.”

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Eljai

      Jeremy Ciliberto, the founder of Deathscience, also has a website for his art which includes “catacomb culture” bone art, and he has given a TEDx talk (why am I not the least bit surprised).  Maybe Jeremy just fucked up, but this has grift written all over it.  

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Starfish

      @schrodingers_cat: It started as a critique of capitalism by the communists. It is how capitalism changes to something dysfunctional that is going to fall apart. Like if capitalism is a handful of billionaires and a few monopolies, that is the failure of late-stage capitalism.

      A lot of the people who like to discuss late-stage capitalism are communists and possibly the tankies who are the worst of the communists.

      But as we live in more unregulated capitalist dysfunction with a Congress being captured by corporate dollars, the term late-stage capitalism is finding much broader appeal than it once used to so it might become like neo-liberal in that way.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Kay

      @Almost Retired:

      Lawyers were told a couple of years ago (in Ohio) that there were more than enough bodies being donated for medical schools and that relatives of the deceased shouldn’t rely on having the donation accepted.
      But obviously they shouldn’t be tricked or have the donation sold.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Starfish

      @Sure Lurkalot: I remember enjoying that book. It was humorous. I think that the book was told from the perspective of one of the circus freaks was interesting.

      I read this in 2008 and went back to see if I wrote anything about it at the time.

      The protagonist of this book is a bald dwarf. She suffers from albinism and is a hunchback. Her name is Oly(mpia) Binewski.

      Her mother was a circus geek. When her parents started their own circus, they decided to expand the old-fashioned way, by having mom do drugs while she was pregnant. This worked with varying degrees of success for at least four of the Binewski children.

      While many books are written alternating from the perspective of different characters, this one was set up alternating between three different timelines.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Old Man Shadow

      Humans are resources. Cogs in the soulless machine of wealth generation. Nothing more. No truth. No art. No beauty. Nothing sacred. Just money. Grind away until you die and after that we’ll still find a way to profit from your exploitation.

      Our culture is sickening.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Starfish

      @Baud: Think bigger. Someone was saying that either their Tesla or their Tesla app was not updating properly for daylight savings time. I told him that we could offer to fix it for Elon for one billion dollars.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      FridayNext

      @mrmoshpotato:

       

      Well, since you mentioned it.

      [Dusts off dissertation looking for a footnote]

      Barnum been there, done that, and sold some t-shirts. When did it, he used an elderly slave woman named Joice Heth, whom he paraded around the country as George Washington’s governess. (She would have been over a hundred by then) When she died, he sold tickets to her autopsy.  There was also a thriving business in mid-to-late 19th century for Anatomical Museums that had gruesome displays and demonstrations but also regularly had courses on “The Philosophy of Marriage” to which only adult men were admitted.

      Citation: Reiss, Benjamin. 2010. The showman and the slave race, death, and memory in Barnum’s America. Cambridge, Mass: Harvard University Press.

      Also this book has a wonderful consideration of the episode in the context of 19th century fascination with hoaxes and humbugs.
      Goodman, Matthew. 2008. The Sun and the moon: the remarkable true account of hoaxers, showmen, dueling journalists, and lunar man-bats in nineteenth-century New York. New York: Basic Books. http://site.ebrary.com/id/10392035.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Ken

      @Baud: Or as must watch TV.

      There already is a series called something like “Celebrity Autopsy”. They don’t show an actual autopsy, but they go into detail about the findings about how the person died, and what led to their death.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Almost Retired

      @Old Man Shadow:  Exactly.  I always thought the term “Human Resources” was way too accurate in describing a corporation’s view of employees.  Which is why the term is being replaced by bullshit euphemisms…”People Power Department,” and crap like that.

      Reply

