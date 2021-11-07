Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Excelsior!

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Excelsior!

Since Joe (and Nancy!) know politics, I’m looking forward to a big ceremony, including full-length professional photos of every ‘yes’ voter who wants one. (Especially the Repubs, who’ll need them to brag when the BiF brings money, jobs, and infrastructure improvements to *their* districts!)

      Ken

      This bill delivers a once-in-a-century investment in our infrastructure

      Oh, I hope not. Could we at least keep up with the maintenance in future?

      MisterForkbeard

      Since its an OT – our older kid (7ish) is coming down with something 3days after her teacher had a positive COVID result. My wife thinks it’s covid, and I don’t (her younger sister just had a cold), and I am so exceptionally annoyed because she’s supposed to get her shot in 5 days and now we’ll probably have to cancel it.

      Silver lining is that I’m up early enough to be one of thefirst commenters on Sunday. at 4am. :(

      OzarkHillbilly

      Since Joe (and Nancy!) know politics, I’m looking forward to a big ceremony, including full-length professional photos of every ‘yes’ voter who wants one. (Especially the Repubs, who’ll need them to brag when the BiF brings money, jobs, and infrastructure improvements to *their* districts!)

      not necessary. they will brag about bringing in the bucks, even if they voted against it.
      at the mo state fair, the whole misery congressional delegation stood on stage with parson while he bragged about the money coming to the state from the feds via the pandemic rescue bill and how they were gonna use it to expand rural broadband even tho every single one of those fucks on the stage voted against it.

      Reply

