I am so happy to say that it’s infrastructure week. pic.twitter.com/qoeyiCvegb — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 6, 2021

Proof that delivering for the American people is worth all the painful sausage making. Clean drinking water for kids, broadband access, electric vehicles, biggest investment in public transit. It’s happening. And more to come. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) November 6, 2021

No infrastructure bill signing this weekend. "I look forward to having a formal signing ceremony for this bipartisan infrastructure soon. Because … I'm not doing it this weekend because I want people who work so hard, Democrats and Republicans to be here," @POTUS tells us. pic.twitter.com/vwFpIgs4Zs — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 6, 2021



Since Joe (and Nancy!) know politics, I’m looking forward to a big ceremony, including full-length professional photos of every ‘yes’ voter who wants one. (Especially the Repubs, who’ll need them to brag when the BiF brings money, jobs, and infrastructure improvements to *their* districts!)

Tonight, I proudly signed the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework and sent it to @POTUS to be signed into law. This bill delivers a once-in-a-century investment in our infrastructure, creates good-paying jobs and takes a crucial step to #BuildBackBetter For The People. pic.twitter.com/atJPzRVclu — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 6, 2021

President Biden says of VP Kamala Harris: "A lot of this has to do with this lady right here, the vice president. It's not all me. She deserves an enormous amount of the credit." pic.twitter.com/dOfqcngIKK — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) November 6, 2021