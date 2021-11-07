From ace photog Ema Ema:
What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?
Lapassionara
Wow! These are terrific photos. Thanks for sending, and thanks, AL for posting.
OzarkHillbilly
great pics, thanx Ema Ema. too much trouble typing to play what’s that flower games this am. :-(
as to, ‘What’s going on in my garden, this week, not a damn thing. why are you rubbing it in? ;-(
Elizabelle
Happy Daylight Savings Time, jackals.
I love the fall back. And can always use the extra hour of sleep!
sab
@Elizabelle: Yes. 6:30 and I can already see signs of dawn.
Betty
A family member just posted pictures of Number 8 asking if anyone knew what it was. I sent her a plant i.d. website to check but haven’t heard back if she found out. Otherwise, lovely pictires!
sab
Is #1 a Peace rose?
Beautiful pictures Ema! Someone else can have a turn guessing, but love them.
It’s going to be a warm (for November) sunny day today, I still have 13 dormant rootballs to plant, the leaves have started to fall with a vengeance, and won’t be able to do much in my garden today. I’m committed to a charity craft market, the Out and Proud Craft Show, a fundraiser for my friend’s group. I committed to it two months ago, and if it was typical November weather I’d be delighted to spend a day indoors at what I hope will be a fun event. But 63°! 😖😭
Ken
@Elizabelle: I love the fall back. And can always use the extra hour of sleep!
Ditto. The question is when to use it, since my @#$% body has decided to wake up at the usual time. Maybe an afternoon nap is in order.
@Elizabelle: End of Daylight Savings Time! The time changes don’t bother me at all, I get up and fall asleep on the same light /dark cycle whatever the clocks say. But the evening darkness will restrict my ability to drive, so as much as I welcome the morning light again I’ll regret being a bit housebound in the early evenings.
opiejeanne
#1 is a rose, but I don’t recognize it at all.
#2 is an impatiens, possibly a New Guinea?
#3 is a pelargonium (geranium) don’t know what variety
#4 is a coleus
#5 is another impatiens, don’t know what type.
After that, I dunno.
opiejeanne
@debbie: Yes, the Peace rose is sort of yellow-ivory with a pink blush. The story is that it was in development by Meilland in France at the start of WWII, was smuggled out of the country, and introduced after the war as The Peace Rose.
There are “sports” and offspring of it using Peace intheir names, such as Climbing Peace and Pink Peace.
