You are here: Home / Garden Chats / Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Guess That Flower (October Edition)

    18Comments

    5. 5.

      OzarkHillbilly

      great pics, thanx Ema Ema. too much trouble typing to play what’s that flower games this am. :-(

      as to, ‘What’s going on in my garden, this week, not a damn thing. why are you rubbing it in? ;-(

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Betty

      A family member just posted pictures of Number 8 asking if anyone knew what it was. I sent her a plant i.d. website to check but haven’t heard back if she found out. Otherwise, lovely pictires!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      satby

      Beautiful pictures Ema! Someone else can have a turn guessing, but love them.

      It’s going to be a warm (for November) sunny day today, I still have 13 dormant rootballs to plant, the leaves have started to fall with a vengeance, and won’t be able to do much in my garden today. I’m committed to a charity craft market, the Out and Proud Craft Show, a fundraiser for my friend’s group. I committed to it two months ago, and if it was typical November weather I’d be delighted to spend a day indoors at what I hope will be a fun event. But 63°! 😖😭

      Reply
    11. 11.

      debbie

      @sab:

      My Mamaw’s Peace roses were ivory with a touch of pink. I would like to know the flowers in the second photograph. Leaves like impatiens, but that color variation!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ken

      @Elizabelle: I love the fall back. And can always use the extra hour of sleep!

      Ditto. The question is when to use it, since my @#$% body has decided to wake up at the usual time.  Maybe an afternoon nap is in order.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ken

      @sab: I knew there was a catch.  One of the few I recognized was #1 — “that’s a rose, that is” — but we also have to name the variety?

      (Or is it breed? Cultivar? Strain?  Googles… Hmm, “rose strain” is a plant, but not in the rose family.)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      satby

      @Elizabelle: End of Daylight Savings Time! The time changes don’t bother me at all, I get up and fall asleep on the same light /dark cycle whatever the clocks say. But the evening darkness will restrict my ability to drive, so as much as I welcome the morning light again I’ll regret being a bit housebound in the early evenings.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      opiejeanne

      #1 is a rose, but I don’t recognize it at all.

      #2 is an impatiens, possibly a New Guinea?

      #3 is a pelargonium (geranium) don’t know what variety

      #4 is a coleus

      #5 is another impatiens, don’t know what type.

      After that, I dunno.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      opiejeanne

      @debbie: Yes, the Peace rose is sort of yellow-ivory with a pink blush. The story is that it was in development by Meilland in France at the start of WWII, was smuggled out of the country, and introduced after the war as The Peace Rose.

      There are “sports” and offspring of it using Peace intheir names, such as Climbing Peace and Pink Peace.

      Reply

