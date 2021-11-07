Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Reality always wins in the end.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Good luck with your asparagus.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Women: they get shit done

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Sunday Evening Open Thread

Sunday Evening Open Thread

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: 

Random thought:

I have had Blendle open in a tab for a month, at least, after someone said that it’s a great way to read articles that are paywalled.  I have no idea how it works, how you sign up, etc, but the idea seems like a good one.

This is intriguing, too.  Does this mean each article only costs 25 cents?  Or do they each cost a dollar and you can get 25c back if you are unhappy or you click on something by mistake?

Open Thread 27

Anyway, talk about anything you want!  I just thought I would ask about this because I’ve been wondering about it, but I’ve been too busy lately to follow up.

What random wonderings are going through your head tonight?

Totally open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty
  • Kay
  • Mike J
  • Nancy
  • Ruckus
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      Mike J

      King County Public Libraries have Wapo, NYT, and WSJ available online. You can’t really browse the paper, but you can read all their paywalled articles.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ruckus

      Am I missing something here?

      I pay this Dutch company a pay per view cost rather than a subscription to the original site so I’m out money no matter what? Doesn’t seem worth it. And yes I realize that if, say the Washington Post, doesn’t get paid for their work it really likely isn’t worth anything. I think I see the problem here.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ruckus

      Also Blendle has been operating for over 5 yrs and hasn’t made a profit but are in part sponsored by FTFNYT. They seem to be changing to a subscription pricing system, the $.25/article seemingly wasn’t making a profit.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Kay

      The Hill
      @thehill
      · 3h
      Sen. John Kennedy: “President Biden and Secretary Kerry and the other Trotsky-like ‘Wokers’, they see climate change as a religion and you can’t talk about it unless you follow their dogma. It’s much like their new critical race theory.”

      Climate change? Also CRT.

      This is hysterical. They’re adding things to CRT hourly now.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Nancy

      I worked this afternoon. Tomorrow is a day off and in my neighborhood the temperature is s’posed to be 64 ish.

      Nice after all the recent rain and chills to have quietly calm and warm weather to take a walk in.

      When I was young, I sneered at people who talked about the weather.

      I think this qualifies as talking about anything.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.