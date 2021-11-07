Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Night Horrors Open Thread: At the Lamprey Dance

Saturday Night Horrors Open Thread: At the Lamprey Dance

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union; his wife Mercedes Schlapp, White House Director of Strategic Communications in the Trump administration; and someone who wears gold lame pumps with a red dress.

    1. 1.

      Winston

      Had to turn on the heat here in Florida today. Bummer. Long sleeves, long pants, socks.

      Also. Now is the time to turn your clocks back an hour.

    2. 2.

      James E Powell

      They are horrible people and we live in a nation filled with people who worship them.

      And our media makes stars out of the worst of them while ignoring decent people who are doing good things.

    6. 6.

      Winston

      @prostratedragon: But BJ runs on Eastern time.

      Don’t think I’ve mentioned this anywhere, but I got all my teeth pulled in June and July and got dentures, which feel like two 3 inch washers floating around in my mouth. So I don’t wear them. I’m sorry I did that.

