People with dogs don’t get an extra hour of sleep. (h/t Gin & Tonic)

That was too good to see just once.

A good friend of mine really struggles with the time changes – for several weeks afterwards – but the only thing I notice is that it messes with dog & cat mealtimes, as my guys will happily tell you about if you’re willing to listen.

After days /weeks of cold and rainy weather, it’s sunny today and the high is supposed to be 63. Same for tomorrow, then cloudy and rain. But I’ll take two good days! Then the weather turns for good, I imagine.

What’s happening in your corner of the world?