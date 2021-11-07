Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

People With Dogs Don't Get an Extra Hour of Sleep (Open Thread)

People With Dogs Don’t Get an Extra Hour of Sleep (Open Thread)

People with dogs don’t get an extra hour of sleep.   (h/t Gin & Tonic)

That was too good to see just once.

A good friend of mine really struggles with the time changes – for several weeks afterwards – but the only thing I notice is that it messes with dog & cat mealtimes, as my guys will happily tell you about if you’re willing to listen.

After days /weeks of cold and rainy weather, it’s sunny today and the high is supposed to be 63.  Same for tomorrow, then cloudy and rain.  But I’ll take two good days!  Then the weather turns for good, I imagine.

What’s happening in your corner of the world?

 

 

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      It’s sunny and warm today–high in the 60s.

      I went to a good online writers workshop yesterday, which I hope will help me fix the book I’m currently tearing apart. OTOH, Duolingo French has a bug that won’t let me advance, so I had to go do Spanish instead. I filed a bug report two days ago but it’s still there.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      germy

      Our cat waited until 7:00 (daylight saving time) 6:00 (standard time) to tell me her breakfast bowl was empty.

      Her inner clock really is uncanny.  When she makes herself known in the morning I’m always amazed that the clock is right at the hour.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      OzarkHillbilly

      billie jean and percy have no sympathy for the one armed man either. demanding to be taken out for pees and poops whether momma is up or not.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @WaterGirl: i have to put billie on a leash because she is prone to wanderings and right now it’s bow season. gun seson is coming up. i have good neighbors who would not shoot my dogs but i do’nt want to spoil their hunts. billie is pretty good about making sure daddy is ok. i get lots of sympathy snuggles from both her and p.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      debbie

      I get used to falling back pretty easily. It’s the loss of an hour when we spring forward that’s tough to overcome.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Dan B

      Washington state legislature voted to keep Dayllght Savings year round.  Our cats had a great deal to do with that.  At the moment they are doing a great job at selling wall to wall carpet because cats know that hardwood floors are excellent drums.  And the leap from the windowsill of the high window over the bed to the floor has the same harmonic frequency as a tree falling on the house.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      rosalind

      @WaterGirl: morning routine with my childhood siamese bestie: mom lets her out, she climbs up one side of the steep two-story roof then slides down the other landing w/a thump atop my window eave. she peers over the edge where she is just able to see my face and the showdown begins: me knowing if i even twitch my eyelid it’s over, then “twitch”.

      triumphant, bestie slides down and plops onto my window sill where she does her siamese yowl until i relent and open the window.

      repeat.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      The Moar You Know

      My dog is, in the mornings, a champ with the time change.  Tonight’s evening meal, and the evening meals for weeks to come, will be a different story.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      WaterGirl

      @sdhays: Yeah, I almost wrote “paw your face and whine and cry til you get up” but I realized the “whine and cry” part is universal across all species!

      I thought there was a good chance you might get by without the face pawing.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      sab

      @Dan B: We have hardwod floors everywhere. Yesterday the dog went flying down the stairs, missed her landingband skidded straight through the living room and banged into th opposite wall. She’s okay.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      germy

      https://wnyt.com/politics/assemblyman-santabarbara-changing-clocks-daylight-saving-time/6292256/?cat=10621

      Daylight saving time comes to an end this weekend – but what if it didn’t have to? Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara is pushing to pass a bill that would make the extra hour of daylight permanent in New York.

      The legislation Santabarbara is calling for would establish daylight saving time as the permanent, year-round standard of time in partnership with neighboring states Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Emerald

      I’m for permanent Standard time. Let the earth be the earth. But I will happily accept  permanent DST if that’s all we can get to end this madness.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      brendancalling

      Still in Montreal, saw some good rockabilly last night, heading back to Vermont this afternoon or maybe this evening. If I stay later, I’m grabbing a pre-roll of the very reasonably priced and fairly high-quality legal weed they sell here. Then I’ll go play bluegrass with Canadians.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      dmsilev

      Ha! My parents were complaining to me just now that their puppy doesn’t understand DST and got them up at roughly 5:30 this morning…

      Reply

