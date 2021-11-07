Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday / Sunday, Nov. 6-7

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday / Sunday, Nov. 6-7

(All the usual noisy malcontents — including, of course, Ted Cruz — are predictably outraged.)

There was some discussion as to why the OSHA mandate was delayed until January. Presumably, it was so that bad-faith efforts like this can get thrashed out in advance:

======

======

======

1/ Loosening restrictions
Slowly, many Bay Area counties are changing their rules for wearing masks indoors. Here’s more from @Bob_Wachter
and other experts on how that and other factors potentially are causing cases to plateau:

2/ Vaccination rates
Vaccination rates in the Bay Area are high, but the efficacy of vaccines is showing signs of wearing off for people who got the earliest shots. And booster uptake hasn’t been quick…


(Doc Holliday died of tuberculosis)

    6Comments

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      The Monroe County website takes the weekend off; NYSDOH says 362 new cases yesterday and a 5.9% test positivity.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      JMG

      Observations from several days in Paris. Museums restaurants, etc. are rigorously requesting to see one’s covid health pass. Mask wearing is still required indoors, on transit, etc. Even Uber drivers won’t let you in their cars without a mask. Roughly one-third to one half of persons I’ve seen on the street are wearing masks (others tend to drop them around their necks when outside). Whether that is because of covid wariness or just because taking them on and off is considered a hassle I have no idea.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      p.a.

      @SquireForYou
      In Greece, antivaxxers have been paying doctors 400 euros to give them shots of bacteriostatic water instead of th #COVID19 vaccine.

      Except the doctors have been pocketing the money and giving them the real shot anyway

      👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻Is the opposite of malpractice bonpractice?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      opiejeanne

      King County Washington, the most vaccinated in the state at 83.3 %, is seeing an average of 361 new cases per day, 253 since November 4, and a 7% drop in the past 7 days. Hospitalizations are up 11%, with an average of 13 daily. Deaths are averaging 4 per day, with 1 death since 11/4, a 9% increase this past two weeks over the previous two weeks.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Chris T.

      I love the idea of taking the extra $$ (ok, €) and giving the real shots anyway. “Oh, I thought you were giving me extra money because you were so pleased with my services!”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Brachiator

      In Greece, antivaxxers have been paying doctors 400 euros to give them shots of bacteriostatic water instead of th #COVID19 vaccine.

      Are people paying money to avoid getting a free vaccine?

      That’s some crazy dedication to their principles.

      Reply

