This is so cute. Big Bird is 6 years old and he just got his COVID19 vaccine. His wing is feeling a little sore he says but he seems to otherwise be doing well. https://t.co/eWr1PT3pki — Oni Blackstock, MD, MHS (@oni_blackstock) November 6, 2021



(All the usual noisy malcontents — including, of course, Ted Cruz — are predictably outraged.)

There was some discussion as to why the OSHA mandate was delayed until January. Presumably, it was so that bad-faith efforts like this can get thrashed out in advance:

BREAKING: 5th Circuit blocks Biden's OSHA-enforced vaccine/testing mandate for private businesses. Via @RebeccaARainey https://t.co/95r9BA9JQR — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) November 6, 2021

This isn’t just the same *court* that has bent over backwards to allow #SB8 to go into effect (despite “grave constitutional issues”); it’s the same *panel* that reached out to prevent the district court from even *holding* a preliminary injunction hearing in the providers’ case. — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) November 6, 2021

NEW: 70% of US adults are fully vaccinated, CDC data shows — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) November 6, 2021

Mandates are working. Thank you President Biden! — metalheadCP (@metalheadCP) November 6, 2021

My social media is filled with photos of kids getting shots. My friends with under 5’s are talking about how they can’t wait for their turn. — Ruth Shelton (she/her) (@Maggie1750) November 6, 2021

Parents of 5- to 11-year-olds in the US: you can find a vaccination site for your child and make an appointment here: https://t.co/QxNZcQkYVe Please share widely. pic.twitter.com/gHMregJ4GC — Edward Nirenberg (@ENirenberg) November 6, 2021

The U.S. is reopening to foreign travelers on Monday as long as they’re vaccinated. But millions of people who got Russia’s Sputnik V or other vaccines not recognized by the World Health Organization are out of luck. By @jspikebudapest https://t.co/ZV77aFqFfC — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) November 7, 2021

No place on Earth is accurately reporting #COVID19 deaths, but under-reporting varies widely by region.https://t.co/IXA457rmVv pic.twitter.com/D7B8QBAA2l — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) November 7, 2021

The 🇺🇸USA under-reports #COVID19 deaths by a margin of 20%, for many reasons. But that good compared to most of the world🌍. You can track country by country here: https://t.co/IXA457rmVv pic.twitter.com/KR1eph7c3h — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) November 7, 2021

BREAKING: Officials in western India say 10 patients have died after fire breaks out in COVID-19 hospital ward. https://t.co/O9dO14JdlL — The Associated Press (@AP) November 6, 2021

Sydney to further ease COVID-19 curbs on Monday as vaccinations pick up https://t.co/jD37ysDCAJ pic.twitter.com/MAu1fOYMac — Reuters (@Reuters) November 7, 2021

Russia's COVID-19 cases hit another one-day record as the country struggles to contain a wave of infections and deaths that has persisted for more than a month. The national coronavirus task force reported 41,335 new cases since the previous day. https://t.co/lBFV979WNe — The Associated Press (@AP) November 6, 2021

The pandemic and funeral business corruption has seen Russia's crematorium industry surge, reports @pavlovaulianahttps://t.co/KmNHVFvBQs — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 6, 2021

In Greece, antivaxxers have been paying doctors 400 euros to give them shots of bacteriostatic water instead of th #COVID19 vaccine. Except the doctors have been pocketing the money and giving them the real shot anyway: https://t.co/cAX9fbmDW6 — Kellen Squire (@SquireForYou) November 6, 2021

Latvia's parliament makes it legal to fire unvaccinated workers. The country is in the midst of a major #Covid surge https://t.co/FgawIAYUqU — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 7, 2021

Facing a spike in infections, Austria is sharpening its Covid rules. Front & center: The country is tightening rules for a nat'l vaccine-pass program, starting Monday. Officials are trying to stem an explosive Covid surge. https://t.co/fPJ6BcgnjF — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 6, 2021

Needless suffering: Britain offers a warning of what happens when a country ignores Covid. It reopened this summer allowing people to live w/out restrictions. The problem? Cases have surged, more than the rest of Europe, the US & many other countries https://t.co/dp2vqtfNmU — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 7, 2021

Covid booster jabs to open earlier for pre-booking in England https://t.co/caVxLPemg9 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 6, 2021

Costa Rica to require Covid shots for young people under age 18. Report says Costa Rica has become "1 of the first countries to implement such a mandate." Cuba has been vaccinating children as young as 2 against Covid, using vaccines developed in Cuba https://t.co/lyMxeieiqt — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 6, 2021

The future of SARSCoV2 vaccination — lessons from influenza.

Some experts had hoped the vaccines could eliminate transmission w/ the ultimate goal of herd immunity. A more likely picture is similar to infection patterns & public health responses to the flu https://t.co/d9mfZu5L3m pic.twitter.com/VujUc8jlfg — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 6, 2021

So frustrating Why do these "mix-ups" keep happening to Ivermectin studies? I'm sure it's just a coincidence that so many of these studies highly touted on Twitter and Facebook end up getting retracted https://t.co/0ulyE7pTA0 — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) November 6, 2021

As of Tuesday this week, the entire Bay Area returned to the CDC’s orange “substantial” and red “high” categories of COVID transmission. Here are the key factors that have caused metrics to hit a wall: https://t.co/lxHfaXQkR1 — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) November 6, 2021

1/ Loosening restrictions

Slowly, many Bay Area counties are changing their rules for wearing masks indoors. Here’s more from @Bob_Wachter

and other experts on how that and other factors potentially are causing cases to plateau: 2/ Vaccination rates

Vaccination rates in the Bay Area are high, but the efficacy of vaccines is showing signs of wearing off for people who got the earliest shots. And booster uptake hasn’t been quick…

The good news is that though cases are plateauing, hospitalizations in the Bay Area continue to trend downwards — a sign that vaccines work, experts say.https://t.co/lxHfaXQkR1 pic.twitter.com/JXzAoXDl59 — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) November 6, 2021

By this summer, only about three dozen of 4,500 West Point cadets had refused to get vaccinated. Three of these cadets, who decided to drop out instead of getting the shot, appeared on Hannity tonight. pic.twitter.com/fEBU8k2n1H — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 5, 2021

Rodgers played all the antivax hits while wearing the shirt of a guy who died at 36 of a contagious respiratory illness. pic.twitter.com/DDLKmlF4JU — zeddy (@Zeddary) November 6, 2021



(Doc Holliday died of tuberculosis)

Seems like this dude loves lying. https://t.co/yL20oavj4Z — Jean-Michel Connard ? (@torriangray) November 5, 2021

Aaron Rodgers said his decision to not get vaccinated was his choice for his body. He is correct—but his explanation of that choice, riddled with misinformation, will affect many people outside of his team, and that’s a damn shame. pic.twitter.com/6eLrF4TAr6 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 5, 2021

Perspective: Aaron Rodgers, starting QB for the unvaccinated, is really just looking out for No. 12 https://t.co/6iTsYP8UE2 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 6, 2021