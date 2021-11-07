Taylor Swift and former U.S. President Barack Obama lead tributes in a star-studded Rock Hall of Fame ceremony https://t.co/1HsNI6dR5E pic.twitter.com/2JGpqR3Rt7 — Reuters (@Reuters) November 2, 2021

"Rhythm and blues was foundational to what the white guys were doing." Carole King discusses diversity and the history of rock 'n' roll at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/EB5D0UJYSc — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 4, 2021

Brandi Carlile says it's "heartening" to see the diverse group of inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/RN1Bv3FM8L — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 1, 2021

SIMPLY THE BEST: @ImAngelaBassett inducted @LoveTinaTurner into the Rock 'N' Roll Hall of Fame (@RockHall) and says that, years after she played her on screen, Tina is still setting an example of how to live. pic.twitter.com/uinmpxV3GS — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 1, 2021

Stars of music – including Carole King, Jay-Z and Foo Fighters – enter the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 🎶https://t.co/tRH3cgnPwp pic.twitter.com/Uf62hACI5j — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 1, 2021