BJ Pet Calendar Please Check This List of Missing Photos

BJ Pet Calendar Please Check This List of Missing Photos

If you contacted me to say that you wanted your pets in this year’s calendar, please check to see if you are on this list.

If you are on this list, it doesn’t necessarily mean you did something wrong.

If you are on this list, please add a comment and let me know that your phots will be on the way shortly.

Also if you think you already submitted your pictures and how.  (e.g. through the upload link, you sent them as email attachments, etc)  That way I can double-check to see if I have them somehow and just missed them.

 

Nym Pet Name
Annie Harry & Tommy
binksters Willie
binksters Ike
C Nelson Reilly Betty
C Nelson Reilly Tig
Cain Khush
Cain Lava
Cain Len
Cain Scout
Cain Trixie
Cthulhu Fireball
Cthulhu Jiji
Cthulhu Kira
Cthulhu Niya
Cthulhu Skipper
Cthulhu Tum Tum
EmbraceYourInnerCrone Buddy
EmbraceYourInnerCrone Curren
EmbraceYourInnerCrone Hughie
Honus Harry
Honus Spot
jame Melvin, Jack, Pearl
jame Bunny Boy & Bunny Girl 
jame Peebie and Jay
Jenny Howard Orville
Jenny Howard Wilbur
John Cole Charles & Sam
John Cole Ginny
John Cole Lily
John Cole Lily
John Cole Rosie
John Cole Steve
John Cole Steve
John Cole Thurston
John E Lobo
John Harrold Buddy
khead Bella
khead Bootsy
khead Chloe
khead Coal
khead Gracie
khead Honeygirl
khead Mason
khead Mittens
khead Penelope
Ksmiami Kemba
lee Noodles
Lord Fartdaddy Rusty
Lord Fartdaddy Smedley
PirateDan ?
 
Waldo Batman
Waldo Trixie

 

