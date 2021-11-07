If you contacted me to say that you wanted your pets in this year’s calendar, please check to see if you are on this list.

If you are on this list, it doesn’t necessarily mean you did something wrong.

If you are on this list, please add a comment and let me know that your phots will be on the way shortly.

Also if you think you already submitted your pictures and how. (e.g. through the upload link, you sent them as email attachments, etc) That way I can double-check to see if I have them somehow and just missed them.