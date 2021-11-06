Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We Did Something!

In the wee hours of the Washington morning, the House passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework, or BIF. This was the Sinema/Manchin bill that got 19 Republican votes in the Senate. The vote tonight was 228-206, with 13 Republicans voting aye. As I’m sure you know, this is a big piece of the President’s agenda. It’s got a lot of good stuff in it–more on that in a second.

This vote followed a busy day of negotiations between the moderate and progressive wings of the House caucus. In the end, they arrived at a sort of pinkie-swear: the moderates agreed to pass the Build Back Better reconciliation bill mostly in its present form, with some caveats about cost scoring that will likely provide a fig leaf for their eventual yes vote as well as letting them chip away at various components of the bill.

So what is in the BIF? Is it, as some leftier-than-thou types on Twitter allege, just a normal highway bill? Of course not. Yes, its base was the highway bill, but it’s got an additional $550 billion of investments which, if it had passed in 2009, would have had us leaping for joy.

  • $110 billion for road and bridge repair
  • $66 billion for upgrading and maintaining passenger trains
  • $65 billion for making the power grid more robust and reliable
  • $39 billion for public transit
  • $25 billion for upgrades and expansions at airports
  • $17 billion for upgrades and expansions at ports
  • $65 billion for rural broadband
  • $55 billion for upgrading water infrastructure, including replacing all lead pipes (!!!)
  • $47 billion for cybersecurity and climate change mitigation
  • $21 billion for cleaning up toxic waste
  • $15 billion for electric vehicle charging stations and electric school buses
  • $11 billion for safety initiatives
  • $8 billion for Western water security

I’m so old I remember when we thought that lead in drinking water was a big deal.

Where does this leave the BBB bill? That is up to the senate, as always. Is this a capitulation on Pelosi or the Progressive Caucus’s part? Is it just supposed to look that way? Who knows how these things work. We will see.

Open thread!

Edit: I see Cole posted while I was writing this. I don’t care enough to reschedule it.

  • Craig
  • Edmund Dantes
  • Geminid
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • guachi
  • HumboldtBlue
  • JaySinWa
  • Jean
  • Joe Falco
  • Major Major Major Major
  • mvr
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • RaflW
  • sab
  • Served

    21Comments

    4. 4.

      Geminid

      @Craig: And Nancy can shade. Earlier this evening she was speaking to the House, and someone on the Republican side laughed out loud. The Speaker responded:

           ” Did I hear a laugh over there? Did I hear a laugh from those who added two trillion in tax cuts for the richest Americans?”

      From @Sally Albright

      Reply
    6. 6.

      guachi

      I don’t feel bad intruding into Cole’s Steve thread to mention the vote was happening but I appreciate a real thread or two even at this late hour. It’s really a big deal.

      Ds need to sell the shit out of this for the next 12 months and remind voters daily who passed this. It’s especially sweet because this is something Trump completely failed at.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Geminid

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): There has been a lot of misinformation directed at this bill, painting it as a red bill for red people. One famous Congresswoman said it was “written by Exxon.” Others have called it “a climate arson bill.” So it’s not surprising you were misled. But you would do well to check your sources.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jean

      “We did something” is right!  I say every day, “Pass the bills!”  BBB will pass soon, I think, and the CBO scoring is the thing that lets Manchin vote, even if they shave $ of pieces of the bill. Dear God, let this be over.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      RaflW

      “$65 billion for making the power grid more robust and reliable”
      Cruz & Cornyn voted against the bill, and the two of them plus Abbott etc all shit-talk Biden and Dems 24/7. Texas shouldn’t get a f**ing dime for their separate, rickety, privatized grid.
      Piss off Teddy. Sip a Corona beer, John.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      mvr

      Feel like I’m watching everyone on Twitter (L & R) being naive about how this gets done. I have no inside knowledge but I have some confidence in N{‘s ability. The votes (including the negative votes) where all there and counted before it happened. I wish people (both L and R) would cut coalition partners some slack and now focus on making the costs on Manchin too high to vote no on the next round.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Edmund Dantes

      @Major Major Major Major: and they were perfectly right to vote. They’ve already been burned by Manchin and his crew already. Until BBB is passed we are at the mercy of which side of the bed Manchin, Sinema, or any Dem senator wakes up tomorrow.

      Not to mention the Ted Kennedy precedent happening while Manchin/Sinema dick around and drag it out further and further.

      Plus we applaud Manchin all the time for his strategic votes to keep his constituents happy. No different here with the squad putting a marker down.

      https://twitter.com/reppressley/status/1456849358930972673?s=21

       

      We’ll see if Manchin/Sinema decides to honor their agreement this time or are we saying that Nancy/Biden/Schumer lied last time when they promised the two track plan?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @sab:  Pelosi had the votes in hand. I would bet that the Squad would have voted yes if their votes were needed. But people will still bitch.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Served

      This is a good bill and the squad is right to vote no on it. After Manchin played leadership like fools on the dual passage agreement, they are right to ask for better.

      The BBB should be passed quickly as well.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Edmund Dantes

      You have to let as much of the squad (and other progressives) to vote  no in case Manchin does decide to tank the BBB cause you are forcing them to give up the only leverage they have over him.

      It would be political malpractice to do otherwise. Nancy is more than capable enough to make that call.

      Reply

