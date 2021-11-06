Aaron Rodgers is the latest person for me to go from “Hrmm don’t know much about him” to “What a fucking tool” in lightning speed. For those of you who have not been following along, Rodgers plays Sportsball and throws said ball for a team in the Wisconsin region, and is apparently quite good at throwing that sportsball. This spring, when the NFL stated that all players need to be vaccinated, Rodgers went to his primary care physician to receive the vaccine, and as he was about to receive the injection, the woke mob burst into the office, slapped the needle out of the nurse’s hand, and destroyed the entire stock of vaccine, preventing him from following the NFL mandate and getting the protection from COVID that he deserved.

Oh. Nevermind. That’s not what happened at all:

After “talking to a lot of medical individuals and professionals,” Rodgers said, he “found an immunization protocol that he could go through to best protect myself” that didn’t involve getting one of the three available vaccines. He said later that he also had consulted with podcaster Joe Rogan, his “now good friend” who said he treated his own covid bout with ivermectin, an anti-parasitic that the Food and Drug Administration has said is not an effective treatment for the disease. Rodgers said he also had taken ivermectin, which can only be obtained with a prescription. “I’m thankful for people like Joe stepping up and using his voice,” Rodgers said. Aaron Rodgers said he did the research on covid vaccines. Here’s how he was wrong, according to experts Rodgers said he petitioned the Packers and the NFL during the preseason to accept this alternate protocol — he “gathered over 500 pages of research on the efficacy of immunizations,” he said — but said he realized he would not win his argument when one of the NFL’s doctors told him “it was impossible for a vaccinated person to get covid or spread covid … which we know now that that information is totally false.” Rodgers later decried that the league did not offer any opportunity to consider “alternative medicines.”

In short, a guy who receives blows to the head as his primary source of income did his own “research” which included rigorous discussion with his MMA friend/podcaster/least talented member of the News Radio cast (a cast that included Andy Dick), and decided to not get vaccinated. He then lied to the NFL and everyone about his status. Now he has contracted covid, fucked over his team, and is in a position where he has to reckon with the consequences of his own actions, has done the mature thing and admitted he fucked up lashed out at everyone and taken absolutely zero responsibility for the mess he is in.

I say again, there is NOTHING ON THE PLANET that rich white dudes fear and loathe more than the consequences of their own actions. Asshole.