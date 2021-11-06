Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This really is a full service blog.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Every MSM headline appears to be written by DougJ. i hope he’s getting paid.

We still have time to mess this up!

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Consistently wrong since 2002

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Just a few bad apples.

Women: they get shit done

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

This fight is for everything.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

It’s been a really long fucking year.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / The Woke Mob Stole Aaron Rodgers’ Bike

The Woke Mob Stole Aaron Rodgers’ Bike

by | 36 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Aaron Rodgers is the latest person for me to go from “Hrmm don’t know much about him” to “What a fucking tool” in lightning speed. For those of you who have not been following along, Rodgers plays Sportsball and throws said ball for a team in the Wisconsin region, and is apparently quite good at throwing that sportsball. This spring, when the NFL stated that all players need to be vaccinated, Rodgers went to his primary care physician to receive the vaccine, and as he was about to receive the injection, the woke mob burst into the office, slapped the needle out of the nurse’s hand, and destroyed the entire stock of vaccine, preventing him from following the NFL mandate and getting the protection from COVID that he deserved.

Oh. Nevermind. That’s not what happened at all:

After “talking to a lot of medical individuals and professionals,” Rodgers said, he “found an immunization protocol that he could go through to best protect myself” that didn’t involve getting one of the three available vaccines. He said later that he also had consulted with podcaster Joe Rogan, his “now good friend” who said he treated his own covid bout with ivermectin, an anti-parasitic that the Food and Drug Administration has said is not an effective treatment for the disease. Rodgers said he also had taken ivermectin, which can only be obtained with a prescription.

“I’m thankful for people like Joe stepping up and using his voice,” Rodgers said.

Aaron Rodgers said he did the research on covid vaccines. Here’s how he was wrong, according to experts

Rodgers said he petitioned the Packers and the NFL during the preseason to accept this alternate protocol — he “gathered over 500 pages of research on the efficacy of immunizations,” he said — but said he realized he would not win his argument when one of the NFL’s doctors told him “it was impossible for a vaccinated person to get covid or spread covid … which we know now that that information is totally false.” Rodgers later decried that the league did not offer any opportunity to consider “alternative medicines.”

In short, a guy who receives blows to the head as his primary source of income did his own “research” which included rigorous discussion with his MMA friend/podcaster/least talented member of the News Radio cast (a cast that included Andy Dick), and decided to not get vaccinated. He then lied to the NFL and everyone about his status. Now he has contracted covid, fucked over his team, and is in a position where he has to reckon with the consequences of his own actions, has done the mature thing and admitted he fucked up lashed out at everyone and taken absolutely zero responsibility for the mess he is in.

I say again, there is NOTHING ON THE PLANET that rich white dudes fear and loathe more than the consequences of their own actions. Asshole.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anonymous At Work
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • brendancalling
  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • eclare
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • frosty
  • germy
  • Gin & Tonic
  • JaneE
  • Ken
  • Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)
  • Lyrebird
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Mike in NC
  • MisterForkbeard
  • namekarB
  • RaflW
  • SalterWobchak
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scout211
  • trollhattan
  • VeniceRiley
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • VOR
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    36Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      I say again, there is NOTHING ON THE PLANET that rich white dudes fear and loathe more than  their lessers calling them out to suffer the consequences of their own actions.

      They will humbly accept consequences meted out by someone of their own tribe.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Lyrebird

      I am not woke.

      I don’t like crowds, so no mob.

      If Ahmaud Arbery were walking around breathing oxygen and living his life, instead of being painfully remembered as his accused – I am trying to respect the process here – murderers are on tryal, maybe mr. man here could complain about people coming for him.

      I really respect true 1st amendment believers, I would be terrible at that.  I think that some sort of financial penalty should come with rich white whiners using that kind of language when it is so far from the truth.  Grumpy grumpy grumpy.

      Am thinking of putting this on my office door even if some students might pull it down:

      Bishop Talbert Swan

      @TalbertSwan

      You know America is sick when white parents think their children are being victimized for having to learn about what the children of Black parents experience.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Scout211

      Nice rant, Mr. Cole.

      According to Dr. Mr. Rodgers, he did not “lie.”  Not him and not his good buddy Joe Rogan.  Only “woke” mobs lie. He cannot lie, he can only be LIED TO.

      It’s in the member agreement that he signed when he joined the not-woke membership.

      Take that, losers!

      s///

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Anonymous At Work

      Should be pointed out that Rodgers depends on those to whom he repeatedly lied AND endangered to protect him in sportsball from large, angry, powerful players that could hurt him badly.  Were I one of his guardians on the sportsball field, my loyalties would be so conflicted, I might not be able to perform well.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      hehhee he’s know were laughing at him because he may have just fucked his own career over with his own idiocy and it’s driving him nuts.  Like it’s dawning on him the rest of the team might be a bit slow on protecting him because the way he put their careers at risk too.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Betty Cracker

      My anti-vax brother also listens to Joe Rogan. Like Trump’s “charisma,” Rogan’s appeal utterly eludes me. He’s a dumb meathead. I can’t see listening to his opinion on MMA let alone seeking his counsel on health matters. Why are people so goddamned stupid?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Lyrebird: I am not woke.

      No one is.  “Woke” is like “CRT” and “SJW”, some obscure thing used in a specific context that some Republican douche is calling the boogie man at the moment to scare conservatives with.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Betty Cracker: Rogan’s guests are the draw for his podcast. Most of the time it’s the guest explaining why Rogan’s opinion on  the topic is it totally clueless.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      SalterWobchak

      I read somewhere that he’s engaged to Shailene Woodley, who apparently is another one of these homeopathic crackpots.  Like, she incorporates actual clay into her diet because some taxi driver told her that pregnant women back in his home country eat it.

      There is no world in which the dude engaged to that person had actually been vaccinated.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      namekarB

      Having lied and jeopardized the health of his team mates by not following the rules in place for unvaccinated players I would not be surprised if occasionally a team mate who may be an lineman fails to block thereby allowing the QB to be sacked

      Reply
    20. 20.

      RaflW

      Since this is a general stupidity thread: James O’Keefe’s NYC suburban apartment was raided by the FBI this morning at 6am local time.

      This Saturday just gets better and better.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Ken

      @Anonymous At Work: I’m also kind of wondering about the team doctors.  There must be some temptation, next time Rodgers’ knee has been bent the wrong way, to say “You’ll want to have Rogan look at that.”

      (Kidding, of course.  As medical professionals — nay, NFL medical professionals — they’ll just give him the marginally-legal doses of painkillers and steroids that will get him back on the field.)

      Reply
    23. 23.

      brendancalling

      I hope his career is over, and I hope covid prevents him from having any future career.

      People like Aaron Rodgers make me sick (figuratively speaking, I’m vaccinated). I hope he suffers as a result of this, and not via loss of paycheck. Maybe he’ll even end up with an HCA!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Gin & Tonic

      @RaflW: I think having the FBI come in at 0600 on a Saturday is the very definition of a “bad day.” Wondering if it was a “no knock” like Manafort had.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Rodgers tried to rule-lawyer his way past a pandemic virus that doesn’t give a hoot about the technicalities.

      And Rogan can take a steak knife and a corkscrew and go … well, do something to himself that pseudo-comedians will protest is anatomically impossible, but that’s what the steak knife and the corkscrew are for.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      JaneE

      The league looked at his immunization and said it didn’t count as being vaccinated, but Rogers followed the protocols for vaccinated players not unvaccinated players.  Liar by his actions.

      We need to start calling him “Aaron the Liar Rogers”.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      MisterForkbeard

      The “consequences” of this appear to be pretty much just… people making fun of him on the internet.

       

      He’ll miss a game or three if he stays asymptomatic. He may not get his pay docked for missing it. The only way he gets in trouble is if he actually did lie to his team, which we don’t know for sure yet.

       

      But this is peak Rich White Dude. Do something really stupid and harmful to everyone around you and then pretend YOU’RE the victim when people tell you fucked up. Then get other rich white guys to yell about how the people issuing very mild rebukes are the real problem.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      West of the Rockies

      Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets at least isn’t lying about what he has and hasn’t done in regards to Covid.  His absence (refuses to be vaccinated) is likely hurting his team, but that’s for them to work out.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Scout211

      @germy:

      What ingredient in the vaccine is he allergic to?

       

      IIRC, he said that in the interview with Pat McAfee with no follow-up question.  It will be interesting to see if any sports reporters ask him that follow-upquestion in the next press conference he attends. He did say that J&J did not have that unnamed ingredient but he heard that there were too many side effects to the J&J shot.  You know, his own research.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.