I really am starting to think there was a general strike here on the front page. Honestly, I can’t blame them. The pay is shit, the boss is an asshole, there are no benefits and they have to put up with your bullshit all day. So it would be totally understandable.

I am kind of curious how everyone’s experience has been since the ads were removed. Is it faster?

At any rate, I am not doing much of anything tonight. I had a nice big bowl of beef vegetable soup that I got from the church ladies who were selling it by the quart to fundraise, and it was very good. I don’t know what it is about food made by these ladies, but it is always amazing. Their pie crusts would make you burst out with joy, just so flaky and delicate and delicious. The soup was equally spectacular and my only regret is I only got one quart.

Probably just going to play some video games or look for something to watch on tv while focusing on not eating anything after nine. There’s just not much going on here this time of year (not that there ever really is). An Aldi’s is opening up in Weirton in a couple weeks, that will be a big event. And it’s massive.

That’s all from here. Dump some tv show suggestions below if you want. I am up to date on Foundation. Kinda looking forward to some fantasy show coming out on amazon prime in a week or so but I forget the name.