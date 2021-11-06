Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Night Open Thread

Saturday Night Open Thread

by | 101 Comments

This post is in: 

I really am starting to think there was a general strike here on the front page. Honestly, I can’t blame them. The pay is shit, the boss is an asshole, there are no benefits and they have to put up with your bullshit all day. So it would be totally understandable.

I am kind of curious how everyone’s experience has been since the ads were removed. Is it faster?

At any rate, I am not doing much of anything tonight. I had a nice big bowl of beef vegetable soup that I got from the church ladies who were selling it by the quart to fundraise, and it was very good. I don’t know what it is about food made by these ladies, but it is always amazing. Their pie crusts would make you burst out with joy, just so flaky and delicate and delicious. The soup was equally spectacular and my only regret is I only got one quart.

Probably just going to play some video games or look for something to watch on tv while focusing on not eating anything after nine. There’s just not much going on here this time of year (not that there ever really is). An Aldi’s is opening up in Weirton in a couple weeks, that will be a big event. And it’s massive.

That’s all from here. Dump some tv show suggestions below if you want. I am up to date on Foundation. Kinda looking forward to some fantasy show coming out on amazon prime in a week or so but I forget the name.

    101Comments

    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      Kinda looking forward to some fantasy show coming out on amazon prime in a week or so but I forget the name.

      Wheel of Time, adapting the Robert Jordan (seemingly endless) series of novels. I do appreciate Apple and Amazon agreeing to coordinate their release schedules so that Foundation will finish its season just as WoT begins…

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Quinerly

      Love Aldi’s! We have the best Aldi’s in St. Louis and they deliver! Great doggie, kitty treats. No Aldi’s here in Santa Fe. Nothing remotely similar.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Suzanne

      Yes, it is faster, by a lot.

      I want to watch Only Murders in the Building, but I don’t think the Mini Spawn will cooperate.

      ETA: I mentioned a few days ago that Mr. Suzanne has a podcast about Donald Duck comics drawn by Carl Barks. Here’s the most recent episode, with yours truly as a guest, if you’re nerdy and interested.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      dmsilev

      Went to the opera last night, which was great. Lyft driver on the way back was an anti-vax nut, not so great. “Traditional tribal medicine, you just need a good immune system, I know three different people who had horrible reactions to the vaccine including one person who was in a coma for three months but after she got some acupuncture she was good”. Not how I wanted to end the evening.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Yutsano

      I’ve had an ad blocker for years. I would feel like I’m freeloading except I never blocked the ads on my phone. The site is quirky as ever, especially the whole visual/text randomness in the comment block. But it is faster, so that’s a good thing.
      My finances get better next week. I’ll kick in some coin once I can. Here and to Four Directions.​

      EDIT: Oh and Boise State 16 – Fresno State 7 at the half.. As a proud Bronco alum I’m chuffed so far.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      James E Powell

      I’m watching college football. And by watching I mean that it’s on while I’m doing other stuff.

      I need a college version of Red Zone. Something that bops around & shows the big plays.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      don’t know what it is about food made by these ladies, but it is always amazing.

      I’ll guess butter and salt

      Reply
    13. 13.

      jl

      Cole starts to post nonstop, and he tortures us with talk about the wonderful down home WV food.

      I’m an oblivious slob and never noticed whether ads are on the site, as long as they don’t autoplay. So, do what you want with the ads. I want this blog to pay for itself, dammitall.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      mvr

      @Zeecube: Oddly enough and possibly related but probably not, I just heard a Willie Nelson cover of “The Harder They Come,” on the radio yesterday. Not as good as the original, but interesting. But I don’t have any TV recs.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @Quinerly: they put an Aldi’s in close to us, and the typical suspects were complaining about it  on NextDoor.  Mr. Rudbek’s attitude is that as long as he can get German beer six-packs for under $7, and good flatbread, there’s nothing to complain about.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Mai Naem mobile

      They have two Aldis in the metro Phx area. I’ve only been a couple of times. They have some good interesting stuff. I mentioned Aldis to a friend of mine who’s from the NE and she said Aldis were considered lower rung discount grocery stores back there. Is it just having to bag  the groceries that makes it low rent? The store was clean and the goods were fresh etc.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      dmsilev

      @Suzanne: I tried to push back a bit, but it was nearly midnight and I’d been up since well before sunrise so wasn’t really in the mood for it. And it probably wouldn’t have made much difference anyway. The world we live in, I guess.

      Still, an evening of Handel with the English Concert can’t be all bad…

      Reply
    21. 21.

      craigie

      Much faster. Also, I have been watching Foundation on Apple+ and am liking it. Also Dr Brain, which is weird, but cool (and Korean, full disclosure)

      Reply
    22. 22.

      MagdaInBlack

      I’ve been listening to a “Harvey Specter Playlist” from Suits, and now i’m watching Suits on Prime, on Chromebook. ( because I’ve not had a tv in years)

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Just started watching Astrid on Prime last night.* French detective series with two female leads, one a disorganized maverick and the other an autistic archivist/criminologist. The autism angle isn’t played for laughs and, in the course of the detective learning about the condition, the audience learns a bit too. I wonder what some of the folks on the blog who have actual experience with autism would think of how it is treated.

      *It was jokingly recommended to me as a French series without the obligatory red-headed woman that the French seem to require.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      japa21

      @dmsilev: ​
        Jordan always said he would be writing the series until he died. Then he died. Brandon Sanderson finished the series. It was much better at the end.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      MisterForkbeard

      They’re both old, but watch:

      • Pushing Daisies
      • Better off Ted

      Both ludicrously good, and BoT’s episode on racism is probably the funniest take on the subject I’ve ever seen in a TV show.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      MisterForkbeard

      @japa21: WoT was written as a trilogy and that was pretty obviously the plan for the first two novels. And then success caught up with him and you end up with books like Book 7, which boils down to “It is hot in a city and the female characters sniff when the male characters do something.”

      Book 9 is the shit, though.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      frosty

      Site doesn’t seem to be faster. Visual seems to work more often.

      No TV recommendations but AVOID America’s Civil War: Blood and Fury.

      Gettysburg without Pickett’s Charge? Petersburg without The Crater? Nah.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Quinerly

      @Kayla Rudbek: they have a great Sangria. I buy the big bottle as a base. Make a huge pitcher and add a little Triple Sec, a bottle of cheap Spanish dry wine from Trader Joe’s (cuts the sweetness of Aldi’s Sangria) add sliced apples, oranges, grapes, blueberries, plums. Keep cold in refrigerator. Lasts awhile sealed. Aldi’s has great speciality dips, hummus, salami, olives. Good breads if you catch them the right time

      Reply
    34. 34.

      jl

      I agree with others. Cole might want to check on Adam.

      If Adam is off on a secret mission, then Cole can give us the scoop.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Paul W.

      Are you enjoy Foundation @John Cole ? I watched the first episode and can’t help but compare it to The Expanse and feel underwhelmed, though I’ve never read any of the books. I’ll continue on because I love Jared Harris and it all feels very different, at least – but not hitting me like recent favorites like Expanse, Dune, or Bladerunner 2049.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Miss Bianca

      I like the site without the ads, personally. Don’t know whether it makes it load faster for me or not, but I like the look a lot better.

      Hanging out, quiet evening, eating pizza, listening to music.

      Just binge-watched The Mandalorian at my niece’s house, which was fun. Almost makes me wish I were a Disney subscriber. Meanwhile, making do with DVDs at the Mountain Hacienda and doing a rewatch of Star Trek: The Next Generation, winding up Season Five.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      rekoob

      @Quinerly: There’s the Trader Joe’s on Cordova at St. Francis, which is the other branch of the Albrecht family grocers. Given that Aldi is in Texas and Arizona (but not Colorado or New Mexico), it’s probably a matter of time before there’s one in The City Different.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      zhena gogolia

      I can never recommend any new TV shows because we are always behind the times. We’re in Season 2 of The Crown. Now I want to see the new Diana movie that A. O. Scott says is “a rebuke” to The Crown, but it’s only in theaters so nope.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      dmsilev

      @japa21: It’s been a while, but I seem to remember losing interest/patience about five or six books in. I’ve heard that Sanderson did manage to bring things to a good conclusion, but have never gotten around to reading those. Maybe if the show is any good I’ll be motivated to grab copies of the last few books.

      One nice thing about the modern TV era is that there seems to be the willingness to support multi-year adaptations of classic book series. The producers of Foundation have said that they’re aiming for eight seasons if at all possible, and I have to imagine that WoT will take several even eliding some of the less consequential parts of Jordan’s books. And, at least both series are finished, avoiding the dreaded Game Of Thrones Ending problem.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      zhena gogolia

      @Miss Bianca: I also don’t notice any speed issues, but the site is so much more fun to read now.

      ETA: It’s gone in the opposite direction from Twitter, which is now a drag to try to read if you’re not signed up.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      NotMax

      Site has been intermittently very balky, taking anywhere from 20 to 90 seconds after pressing Post Comment to do its thing.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Starfish

      @Yutsano: This is generally how I lived my life with the ads.

      @MisterForkbeard: Did he get ticked when everyone was super excited about a bill, and he said that there was no bill until there was a bill? I was on his side of this issue. It felt like this thing was being dragged out for such a long time, and I was tired of the Joe Machin/Kyrsten Sinema show.

      Was there a bunch of whining about Balloon Juice not just being upbeat enough anymore in the thread?

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Starfish

      It has been really slow on the weekends around here. Thank you for posting more so we can have some weekend threads.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      BeautifulPlumage

      I really appreciate not having ads. I also support Wonkette for that reason.

      OT my car was totalled this afternoon. A young kid in a truck slammed into the back of me when I was in a stopped line of cars. It pushed me into the truck in front. No injuries.

      It was an older Mazda Protege and worth more as a running vehicle than it’s blue book value. *sigh

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Manxome Bromide

      Used to be when I’d fire up Balloon Juice on my phone when taking the bus or waiting for takeout or something I’d end up with a half a gig charged to my data plan.

      It is now basically negligible unless I go deep into the pet pics posts.

      I get the feeling some of those video ads must have been auto-download even when they weren’t auto-play.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Quinerly

      @Mai Naem mobile: in St. Louis, they are mostly in lower income neighborhoods… City. But a few in the outlying County areas now. Clean stores, quick check outs. A lot of their stuff is hit or miss. One day there, next day gone. You bag your groceries (bring bags or pay a little extra. I grab boxes usually stacked in a corner… and pay a quarter to unlock your grocery cart. Excellent go to for big party food items.. Love their pita crackers, brioche, cold cuts, dips. Cheap bagged cut carrots, celery, peppers.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Suzanne

      @Mai Naem mobile: We have Aldi here in PA. It is the closest grocery store, but I’m not a fan. They weren’t enforcing masking or distancing last year. It pissed me off. So I drive to Trader Joe’s.

      I liked Fresh & Easy in PHX before they all closed.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      VOR

      @Omnes Omnibus: I enjoyed “The Tunnel”, an adaptation of the Scandinavian series “The Bridge”. It stars the French actress Clemence Poesy as a detective with Asperger’s Syndrome. She is probably best known for playing Fleur Delacour in the Harry Potter movies.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      frosty

      @BeautifulPlumage: Sorry to hear that. I never owned one but always liked the Protege.

      Once you get over your grief take a look at the Mazda 3, its replacement. I have a 2014 that I really like and my son loves his 2008.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      eclare

      Quiet evening here, thinking about firing up the most recent episode of GBBS.  Instead of releasing the whole season at once, for this season it’s one every Friday.

      Once I’m done with that I’ll switch to Hulu, I really want to see Only Murders in the Building.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Kayla Rudbek

      Well, I decided both against baking and the treadmill tonight. Now I’m undoing some of my knitting (a section in seed stitch which is a pain to deal with) and looking at Sierra Trading Post for wool socks and base layers.

      I really want to cocoon myself in wool and flannel this fall…

      Reply
    65. 65.

      El Cruzado

      The posters should clearly get at least twice as much for their hard work. Twice as much as the 0.0 they are getting right now, of course.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Quinerly

      @rekoob: was at that TJ’s this AM. I’m always pretty close to it when l rent in the Railyard District. Very small store compared to my store in St. Louis. I also time visits to Albuquerque when here to hit one of its TJ’s. Bigger store… More in line with my St. Louis store.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Miss Bianca

      @NotMax: Not for me – but you just reminded me, the right-hand-side flyouts actually *work* for me now, now that the ads aren’t there anymore – I could never maneuver around them.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      BeautifulPlumage

      @frosty: I’ve noticed those and liked the look. This was my first Mazda and it seemed like a well-made car, except for the crappy cupholders. However, used cars are in demand right now. I may be able to buy my sister’s little Subaru as I doubt she plans on driving ever again.

      Not thinking much about it all until tomorrow, though, as I was very shaken once I got home.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Miss Bianca

      @Quinerly: That TJ’s is the one I always used to go to with my sister when she lived in Pecos. Seems like every trip I took there we ended up shopping there. Ah, good times, good times…

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Feathers

      @Anyway: Yes, he was here Tuesday night. When he’s away, I just assume work got busy. We all wish he’d post more, but he puts a lot of work into each one. Maybe he’s got something big planned.

      No show recommendations, currently no streaming. I’m doing Noirvember. I tend to buy DVDs of films that I find referenced in a book or article that isn’t on TCM or the library doesn’t have. So I’m basically watching all the “other” films from box sets that I’ve picked up.

      Review: Bury Me Dead (1947). Fantastic premise: Woman shows up at her funeral determined to find out who murdered her (and whose body is in her grave). Sadly, not a very good film. Feels like it started as a comedy (there is a couple about to divorce who realize they were both had affairs trying to make the other jealous), but noir became the big thing, so they had fantastic lighting (John Alton), but forgot to rewrite the script.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      rekoob

      @frosty@BeautifulPlumage: Very sad about the Protege, but hope you have no ill effects. I’ll second frosty’s nomination of the Mazda 3, which is available both in hatchback and sedan and can also have all-wheel-drive. A very capable and stylish option, and likely to be in better supply in this crossover-mad market at the moment. Good luck!

      Reply
    77. 77.

      zhena gogolia

      @Feathers: Sounded intriguing so I looked it up. June Lockhart and Hugh Beaumont in a noir — there’s your first two mistakes

      ETA: “your” meaning the casting director’s

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Capri

      I third Only Murders In The Building – I’m only 2 episodes in but it’s very enjoyable and better than I thought it would be.

      I’m currently being tortured by my college football team, Purdue. When I have had time to watch them and they played crappy or so-so teams they lose.  WHen I am working so I can’t watch them, but figured they’d get blown out so it’s no big loss, they win.  This year they have beat the (at the time) #2 and #3 teams in the country and lost to Minnesota. They should pay me to not watch them.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      BeautifulPlumage

      @rekoob: I will need to save up for one of those (don’t want to make payments) but I was definitely planning on another Mazda. Thanks for the input. How  bad are repair costs for this model?

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Lyrebird

      @Mai Naem mobile: ​
       

      Is it just having to bag the groceries that makes it low rent?

      No it’s how they started. If you have a grocery store near you with a cornball name like Sav A Lot or Food for Cheap or something, that’s what they started out as, except in Germany.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Scout211

      Yes, the site is faster and the buggy reloads are gone. So thanks.

      No streaming out here in the wilds but I have been enjoying watching the entire series of Castle on (of all places) Lifetime Network. I just happened upon it while scrolling through the meager array of channels on my Dish.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Feathers

      @zhena gogolia: And Kathy O’Donnell was right there! She’s top billed, but in a minor role as  the crazy kid sister in love with the husband. She would have been excellent as the young heiress terrified to find out she’s alive and someone she loved wanted her dead – and killed somebody else thinking it was her. RKO loaned her out for this right after she was in The Best Years Of Our Lives. I’d love to know how that happened.

      BTW, looks like it’s on YouTube if anyone is interested. There are some beautiful shots towards the end of the film. Sometimes it’s good to watch bad films to better appreciate the good. Some of my reference books did praise this one.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Raven

      @Lyrebird: I shop at Aldis at least 5 times a week. I take a big IKEA bag, empty it on the belt and put it in the cart an the checkout person puts the items in the bag. Easy peanut!

      Reply
    93. 93.

      rekoob

      @Quinerly: Agreed. Small by modern standards (it was a Furr’s, I believe, before the conversion). Still, handy for getting in and out quickly.  I used to live about 90 seconds by car from there.

      You mentioned that you’re contemplating a move to The Land of Enchantment, and I offered some thoughts in an earlier thread. To reiterate, consider adding Mora and Las Vegas to the mix. It’s a great part of the world.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      NotMax

      Repeating from this morning.

      Partially through the free for the month of November first season of Magellan (original title Commissaire Magellan) on Prime.

      Watchable enough and likeable cast, although stretching each episode to 90 minutes exposes a plenty of padding; also more red herrings than in a Soviet cannery. The eponymous detective is a textbook study in equanimity.

      Too, somehow wasn’t aware that the second season of the Icelandic noir Trapped popped up on Prime. If in the same boat and the first season spouted your geyser, check it out.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      HumboldtBlue

      I watched the first two episodes of Dickinson on Apple TV and I’m still deciding if I’m gonna continue.

      The show is about Emily Dickinson, a woman I am wholly unfamiliar with but who has an extraordinary story to tell. I very much enjoy the lead character, but there is a modernity to it — in speech, music that is off-putting.

      And the site is loading much faster and smoother.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Mai Naem mobile: I shop there every other week. They have good prices on fruits and veggies. The stores are stark, they didn’t have many options when they opened. Also stock good German cookies and chocolates during Christmas. There is no booze in the store where I shop. Liquor licenses are hard to come by in the Commonwealth.

      Reply

