Saturday Morning Open Thread: Holiday Decorating PSA

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Holiday Decorating PSA

======

Elsewhere… Cole & MajorMajorMajorMajor already shared the good news about the infrastructure bill. So that’s a pretty good step forward!

    61Comments

    2. 2.

      NotMax

      Things you’ll never see at the Smithsonian.

      The astronauts who will depart the International Space Station as early as this weekend will be stuck using diapers on the way home because of their capsule’s broken toilet.
      [snip]
      The trip home can take up to 20 hours. Source

    3. 3.

      Spanky

      I’m LOLOLOLing at those lyrics! Maybe I’m too much of a geek, or too big a fan of the Darwin Awards, or maybe just Hallelujah-ed out.

    5. 5.

      debbie

      I was too busy yesterday trying to get myself fired to hear about the jobs reports. That’s wonderful! Six Democrats voting against the infrastructure bill? Definitely not.

      More locally, the GOP-engineered Ohio redistricting maps would have Gym Jordan representing a very progressive neighborhood (Clintonville). I’d like to think this is the beginning of his end, but I know I’d be wrong.

    6. 6.

      germy

      https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2021/11/fbi-probes-project-veritas-over-ashley-bidens-stolen-diary.html

      FBI Probing Project Veritas Links to Biden Daughter’s Stolen Diary

      The company that owns the website that published the diary pages is reportedly registered to the same address as a consulting company that belongs to a former British spy named Richard Setton who has worked with Project Veritas. The same address was also used to register another company Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe was once the president of.

    9. 9.

      Ken

      Dunno why you’d need to buy one of those adapter cords, they’re easy enough to make with two lamp-cord kits and some duct tape for insulation…

    11. 11.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Because the stark, startling truth more than anything else is what will drive a Dem victory in 2022…and save our democracy.

      maybe i’m just feeling overly pessimistic but facts not in evidence.

    13. 13.

      MagdaInBlack

      I saw that diary thing percolating on the edges yesterday, and now wingnut twitter is starting to bitch about it.

    15. 15.

      prostratedragon

      @germy:  So that’s where all that cussing I heard in the air the other day was coming from. Imagine being a serious professional investigator and having to chase down some James O’Keefe stunt.

    17. 17.

      debbie

      @Ken:

      I know nothing about hanging lights on houses, but why wouldn’t you make sure you had the plugs correctly matched up before you even climbed the ladder? It seems crucial.

    21. 21.

      germy

      @Baud:

      @debbie:

      This is the first time I’m seeing this story.  I had no idea Biden’s daughter had her diary stolen and posted online.

      I don’t know what was revealed, but I’m glad the MSM didn’t run with diary excerpts at the time.

    22. 22.

      Ken

      @debbie: I’d say “doesn’t check plugs before hanging lights” and “thinks of male-male plug to fix it” are part of a larger pattern, perhaps linked to lead in gasoline.

    29. 29.

      Spanky

      @debbie:

      why wouldn’t you make sure you had the plugs correctly matched up before you even climbed the ladder?

      Because one is an idiot. Ol’ Saint Darwin is busy at Christmastide.

    31. 31.

      Suzanne

      @Spanky: Seriously. Why not check the plugs? Because you lack foresight. I’m sure the Venn diagram of “people who don’t check their plugs” and “people who voted for Trump” has some significant overlap.

    33. 33.

      Suzanne

      Speaking of which, that reminds me that I need some new strings of lights for the tree this year. I am trying to be merrier this year, because I was really fucken not into it last year.

    38. 38.

      Anne Laurie

      @debbie: Six Democrats voting against the infrastructure bill? Definitely not.

      What I’m reading is that, after Pelosi had corralled a sufficient number of Republicans (lucky 13) to ensure passage, she gave the hardcore burn-it-all-down Progressives a choice to vote no.  Which six of them chose to take advantage of, if only to preserve their ‘credentials’ concerning the de-linked, still-to-come BBB bill.

      I’m disappointed about the second bill myself.  That’s why I’m not a legislator — old & out-of-shape as I am, I’d have to be physically restrained from punching some of my colleagues out at least once a week…

    43. 43.

      Spanky

      Ya know, things were simpler back before we had electrickery at Christmas. We just hung burning candles on our Christmas trees, and we LIKED it!

    44. 44.

      germy

      Oklahoma Ave in the Bay View neighborhood of Milwaukee. Like many problematic stroads in Milwaukee, this was widened from 2 to 4 travel lanes in the late 1960s. It recently had a "paint-only" 4-to-3 road diet.

      It should be restored to its original design or narrower. https://t.co/Zm8fzOHJeZ

      — Michael Bradley (@MikeBradleyMKE) November 5, 2021

      I’m glad Pete B. and Biden are open to fixes and solutions that don’t revolve around cars. I love trains and I’m glad we’ll be improving alternatives to driving.

    56. 56.

      NotMax

      Partially through the free for the month of November first season of Magellan (original title Commissaire Magellan) on Prime.

      Watchable enough and likeable cast, although stretching each episode to 90 minutes exposes a plenty of padding; also more red herrings than in a Soviet cannery. The eponymous detective is a textbook study in equanimity.

      Also somehow wasn’t aware that the second season of the Icelandic noir Trapped popped up on Prime. If the first season spouted your geyser, check it out.

    59. 59.

      Immanentize

      @Anne Laurie: Of course this is what happened — it’s called releasing votes and happens all the time. It is just that in this Congress there are too few Dem votes to release, in most cases. Historically, it has been the moderates or blue dogs that have been allowed to be released on votes. I have no doubt that if they needed them this group would have voted for the bill. Jayapal was clearly involved in counting votes, too.

      ETA what Baud said at 57.

