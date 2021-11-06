I heard there was a secret cord

you plug it in

and you meet the Lord https://t.co/rZKR82HSW5 — Dune (2021) hate account ? (@duns_sc0tus) November 2, 2021

but you don't really care for safety do ya? — Dune (2021) hate account ? (@duns_sc0tus) November 2, 2021

I screenshot and texted this to my husband and got a line back. pic.twitter.com/dvxjb3arqO — Spooky Mantilla ?? (@PunkyMantilla) November 2, 2021

The sign was there but you needed proof

You plugged the cable on the roof

The voltage and the current overthrew you — Daniel Feldman (@d_feldman) November 4, 2021

======

Elsewhere… Cole & MajorMajorMajorMajor already shared the good news about the infrastructure bill. So that’s a pretty good step forward!

Woke up this a.m. reading stories about the mess that Biden & Dems had made of this year. Then came news of more job growth–5.5 million new jobs in 9 months. Then, tonight passage of a $1.2 T infrastructure bill and a commitment from House Dems to pass the $1.75 T BBB package. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) November 6, 2021

…and appointing more judges more quickly than his predecessors & reversing damaging, dangerous Trump decisions & restoring US approval rating in the world to near record levels (after Trump's record lows) & doing all this despite relentless, irrational GOP opposition. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) November 6, 2021