I heard there was a secret cord
you plug it in
and you meet the Lord https://t.co/rZKR82HSW5
— Dune (2021) hate account ? (@duns_sc0tus) November 2, 2021
but you don't really care for safety do ya?
— Dune (2021) hate account ? (@duns_sc0tus) November 2, 2021
I screenshot and texted this to my husband and got a line back. pic.twitter.com/dvxjb3arqO
— Spooky Mantilla ?? (@PunkyMantilla) November 2, 2021
The sign was there but you needed proof
You plugged the cable on the roof
The voltage and the current overthrew you
— Daniel Feldman (@d_feldman) November 4, 2021
======
Elsewhere… Cole & MajorMajorMajorMajor already shared the good news about the infrastructure bill. So that’s a pretty good step forward!
Woke up this a.m. reading stories about the mess that Biden & Dems had made of this year. Then came news of more job growth–5.5 million new jobs in 9 months. Then, tonight passage of a $1.2 T infrastructure bill and a commitment from House Dems to pass the $1.75 T BBB package.
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) November 6, 2021
…and appointing more judges more quickly than his predecessors & reversing damaging, dangerous Trump decisions & restoring US approval rating in the world to near record levels (after Trump's record lows) & doing all this despite relentless, irrational GOP opposition.
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) November 6, 2021
But those of you who are reading this…you know the real story. And starting tomorrow, it is up to all of us to make sure everyone else knows, too. Because the stark, startling truth more than anything else is what will drive a Dem victory in 2022…and save our democracy.
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) November 6, 2021
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings