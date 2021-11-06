I love this exact time of year. The leaves are half-turned. The elections are over. My most favorite holiday is bearing down on us. Beanies are acceptable fashion. At the same time, it’s almost, but not quite, too cold to wear sandals. The Vitamin D deficiency* hasn’t kicked in yet. It’s a time for wistfulness and preparation against the coming dark. In another era, in Basque country, somebody way up my family tree would be preserving food for the winter. I myself am thinking of getting the new Animal Crossing expansion, which is sort of the same thing. And today we went to Central Park to look at the leaves.

It was a spectacular day, as you can see. Probably fifty-five degrees in the sun. I knew I had to go today because it’s going to start getting dark so early once we force it to in a few hours–and I am not a morning person.

When I got back, I had to do some work for the podcast version of an upcoming short story that I’m very excited to share with you all. The story has a number of words and phrases in Tlingit, a Native Alaskan/Canadian language, which unfortunately has few pronunciation resources and fewer than two hundred native speakers. So we puzzled over the international phonetic alphabet for an hour or two. It was kind of fun. (If you’d like to buy the print version, it’s available, but I’ll be doing a post on it in a couple of weeks too when it’s up for free.)

What sorts of things do you all usually get up to this time of year? When the leaves get that color, I know it’s time to think about making chili…

Open thread! And bonus Samwise:

*Yes yes, unknown causal link to mood disorders, but cheap to remedy regardless.

Edited to add: I forgot I was going to leave you all with a bonus J-Pop song, too.