Open Thread: Pet Calendar Deadline Extended until Sunday Morning

Open Thread: Pet Calendar Deadline Extended until Sunday Morning

by | 16 Comments

Pet Calendar deadline extended until Sunday Morning!

Two of my calendar pet crushes this year:

Monday Evening Open Thread Pets Are Contacting Me About The Calendar! 2

I left to do my monthly grocery shopping at 7am, went to two different stores and I can’t believe it took nearly 2 hours.  And then I had to put everything away, so it’s nearly 10am.

In a couple of hours I have to leave for a memorial/party for a good friend I have known since 1972.  Sad day.  It’s being held inside (ugh!) in a huge barn at a spot where she spent a lot of time at contra dances, pot lucks, etc.  This will also be the first time I have been indoors in a large group for an extended period of time since Covid.  (Ugh again!)

But there will be music and dancing and friends and long-time acquaintances, and lots of homemake pie, so that’s all good!

This is also the first time I have attended anything like this for someone in my age cohort.  That’s distressing, too.

On the upside, this means that I will be getting to the calendar pics on SUNDAY morning instead of this morning, so everyone gets an extra day.  Even if you haven’t contacted me already to say you want pets in the calendar, as long as I have your pics and names of your pets by SUNDAY MORNING, you are golden.

Open thread.

 

    16Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Pet Calendar Deadline Extended until Sunday Morning

      This is worse than the BBB bill. I’m tired of watching the sausage calendar getting made.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      SiubhanDuinne

      What!? You mean I stayed up until almost midnight last night in order to get pictures in, and then … you turn around and do this to me??

      Procrastinating on deadlines is half the fun. Dammit. Now what am I going to put off today?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I only now went back and read the full post. I’m very sorry about the loss of your friend, WG. It’s tough when our parents and people of their generation die, but it’s a blow to the solar plexus when we begin losing our own contemporaries.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      geg6

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      I belong to a FB group of my high school class and one of my oldest friends from back in kindergarten recently retired and started a project of tracking us all down, two by two, by posting a request, “whatever happened to ___ and ___.”  We had the largest class that ever graduated from our high school (I think it’s 535) and it’s been a real eye opener for me, convincing me that I am truly old now.  It’s been shocking how many of us are gone.  Some I knew about but so many I didn’t!  He’s only about halfway through and about 60 or 70 have passed or cannot be found.  It’s very sad.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WaterGirl

      @Monala: You can send email to my nym at balloon-juice.com

      If you send the email in the next hour or so, I can reply with the link to upload the photos.

      If you just have a couple of pets, you can send the pics directly by email if that’s easier for you.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      I just don’t want people stressing out because they missed the deadline.

      Especially when it turns out I can’t really get to the pics today anyway, and Beth is out of pocket for the weekend with family visiting, so the deadline ended up being kind of arbitrary.

      But this is pretty much it unless your name is John Cole.  Unless someone wants to bribe me with dark chocolate or licorice.  I never said I couldn’t be bought, and now you know the price. :-)

      Reply

