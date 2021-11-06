Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I'm Likely To Wind Up Bigfooting M4, But Since Apparently Everyone's Decided I've Moved On, I Figured I Better Do a Post

I’m Likely To Wind Up Bigfooting M4, But Since Apparently Everyone’s Decided I’ve Moved On, I Figured I Better Do a Post

Or maybe not bigfoot M4, though he was drafting a post when I started typing this. Or appeared to be. The ways of the WordPress Dashboard are arcane…

And I did!

Everyone, please don’t freak Cole out!

Trust me, if I ever decide to stop writing here, whether because of an assignment I’ve taken where I just can’t do it or whatever, I will first discuss it with Cole and then I will do a post explaining why.

In 48 tediously dense paragraphs.

All on the front page with no read more option.

Because you all deserve it!

But I appreciate everyone asking after me.

To be honest I was just taking a bit of a break from the front page. With everything going on we’re all a bit testy and rather than writing something I think is important to post and then everyone getting riled up and then the comments turning into people, including me, sniping at each other, I figured I’d just comment a bit and come back to things next week. Whether you believe it or not, I’m not trying to piss everyone off.

Especially as events were fast moving and because they were fast moving I wanted a bit of time to reevaluate my comments about the follow on effects of the election results on Tuesday. I’m also trying to think my way through something I think is a major systemic problem in American politics, partially related to the off year elections and definitely related to the 2022 midterms and 2024 presidential/national elections, but it isn’t fully cooked yet. So I’m holding off on that for a few more days, give or take, as I think it through.

Now, I did see that MrForkBeard asked about my take on the regular order infrastructure bill and the reconciliation bill. I think the passage of the regular order bill is, in general, a good thing. Anytime you can pass major legislation that is going to improve the lives of the citizenry that is a great thing. I saw one person, it might have been Ron Klain, remark that presidential candidates have been promising to pass a bill to fix and upgrade American infrastructure for 50 years, that it isn’t easy, but that it has now been done. And that is both a good thing and a sad reflection on American politics.

I think everyone’s concerns are that by passing the regular order bill and sending it to President Biden, that the House, especially the House leadership and the House Progressive Caucus, have taken a massive leap of faith. This is true to an extent. However, both Speaker Pelosi and Congresswoman Jayapal are good at what they do. If they’ve decided that the Senate Democratic leadership’s and President Biden’s and his teams’ assurances that the reconciliation bill will pass the Senate no later than 15 November, then we who are not privy to these discussions have to recognize that they’re not fools and just watch and wait.

It is important to remember that all of the leverage has not been removed. President Biden has 10 working days to sign the regular order bill into law, veto it, or pocket veto it. 15 November is within those ten working days. I would expect that it has been made very, very, very clear to the 9 or 10 House Democratic moderates and to Senators Manchin and Sinema that if they screw the President, their Democratic colleagues in both chambers, and Americans over by not doing what they’ve repeatedly indicated they will do on the reconciliation bill that there will be consequences. Up to and including a veto threat.

I think the reason the decision was made to go ahead and move the regular order bill on Friday was to provide further impetus for changing the narrative. The most recent polling from a reputed pollster has the President back to even on his favorable/unfavorable rating at 48/48, the employment numbers for October and the upwards revisions for August and September were very positive, and the Dow went over 36,000. So passing the regular order bill provides an opportunity to reframe the discussion, regain the advantage, and go on the offensive in terms of messaging. Most of you know I watch a lot of rugby union. To me, this is similar to the best teams kicking penalty goals (3 points, similar to a field goal in American football) to build momentum on the scoreboard until they are able to score tries (5 points for touching the ball down in the in goal area with a two point kicked conversion for a possible seven points – the origin of the touchdown in American football). Passing the regular order bill is the Democrats putting more points on the board because they were in range to do so.

The political reporters still don’t seem to have gotten that memo, but they can only avoid reality in favor of their preconceived notions, the never ending horse race, the view from nowhere, and both sides for so long before it bites them on the butt.

That said, the messaging here is going to be key. The Democrats and the groups and organizations that support them have got to hammer all the GOP members of the House and Senate who voted against the regular order reconstruction bill, but are preparing to go home and take credit for getting funding anyway. Especially the dozens of House members who have issues very similar talking points today that all state that they love infrastructure, but they had to vote against the bill because it is communist and because they don’t want the reconciliation bill to pass at some later date. This is not logically coherent at all, but it is par for the course.

I think that’s enough for now. I’ve got the Sale Sharks and North Hampton Saints on pause and need to get it restarted so I can get through the rest of the English Premiership games and move on to watching the Autumn Nations international games.

Commenters

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Fair Economist
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Jerzy Russian
  • Major Major Major Major
  • MisterForkbeard
  • Urza

    32Comments

    1. 1.

      Major Major Major Major

      Ha, I was also laying low on account of my and everybody else’s irritability. Sounds like you and I are on the same page about this vote.

      ETA that said, a Read More would make it so people could see both our posts!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Major Major Major Major: I think that a lot of the news coverage, especially the political news coverage has been overheated and just whacked. But what else is new? However, I think there are some real concerns. Specifically, the swing among white women in VA. If that’s not a localized to VA phenomenon, we’ve got a HUGE problem in 2022 and 2024. The other major issue is the one I’m still trying to think through.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Gin & Tonic: I did. Given who his father is in the FSB chain of command, someone really wanted to send a message. Especially as that building he was thrown out of is only three stories tall from the look of the pictures. So it was really impressive that they were able to kill him on the first push.

      I live in a one story house. Just to be safe I’m having all the windows removed and the spaces bricked over. Just in case…

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Urza

      I don’t think anyone is permanently pissed off at front pagers. I think its just the general irritability of the times politically. As well as generally for even non-political junkies. Its a weird time for so many things and people want it all to change and get better after so long. From my spot in the middle of the supply chain and other reading I don’t see much better till 2023, but I hope to be wrong. Knowing this, I’ve sort of settled in for the long haul and let it blow past, taking things one day at a time. And I literally get what amounts to world changing work news once or twice a week, none of it good, letting me see problems incoming to nearly the end of the decade now. If I can do it, others can try.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Major Major Major Major: That was a weird set of posts about that. It isn’t really clear who the guy is who was making those assertions and the data he’s using is problematic. Not because the data itself is bad, but because you really can’t do what he did with it. He was really comparing two different types of data.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Fair Economist

      I know he said he would, but I can’t imagine Biden vetoing this bill now. With the Republican lean of the media, they’d keep talking about “Biden vetoed infrastructure!” all the way up to the 2024 election, even if BBB eventually made it through with every last one of the BIF provisions included.

      @Major Major Major Major: I’ve seen chitchat about aggressive Spanish language disinfo on radio and social media. Of course, to some extent, when the Republicans do better at turnout, all groups will shift against us. I remember that happening in the 2014 election.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      MisterForkbeard

      Glad to hear you’re still around, as you’re one of my favorite front pagers. <wave> And thanks for your views on the BIF and BBB, and I’m relieved to say it mostly mirrors my own thoughts.

      However, I feel like this post really needed another 12 paragraphs and at least half of them have to be all in caps. We expect only the best from you, sir.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Jerzy Russian

      @Adam L Silverman:

       

      Operational security must be maintained at all times.

      You could give your dogs code names, like the Secret Service does with the high ranking officials under their protection. That way they can’t be traced back to you.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Major Major Major Major: I do think what we saw in 2020 with Hispanic and Latino voting is what we have to be worried about. Which is these communities are incredibly diverse and the Democrats don’t seem to be able to tailor their messaging to each bit of that diversity by where the communities are in the US.

      Additionally, the penetration of WhatsApp and other social media within American Hispanic and Latino communities, with the most notorious example being in Miami, to spread misinformation, disinformation, agitprop, and to promote racism, anti-Semitism, and homophobia/anti-LGBTQ messaging needs to be taken VERY seriously. And a campaign to disrupt it and counter it needs to be developed immediately. And that campaign needs to be tailored to account for the diversity within the communities that have been targeted.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Fair Economist

      @Adam L Silverman: Sure,  but it’s extremely weak leverage, because Manchin and Sinema know it too. If Biden had wanted leverage, the way to do it would be to accede to the progressives’ last demand and let the BIF languish in the House until the BBB is at least further along. This path only makes sense if there’s no more need for leverage – either Manchema have believably agreed to a BBB and it’s just details, or Sinema has told Biden she’s going to curtsey any BBB so there’s no point and the BIF is all Biden will get.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Urza: Americans, as a society, still haven’t completely worked all of the mental-emotional effects from 9-11 out of our systems. We’ve now added to that seven years of Trump – from the start of his campaign through his administration to his refusal to concede and go away – and the pandemic. Not to make light of a serious condition, but America, as a society, is suffering from a societal/collective equivalent to post traumatic stress.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Major Major Major Major: Would not surprise me. What’s interesting is that the members of these visible minority groups can look at the majority of Republicans and think they can actually make common cause with them. The level of self delusion there is pretty stunning.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Fair Economist

      @Adam L Silverman: We have a problem in that we don’t have a good money source for counterdisinfo campaigns. If an official campaign does it and anything got out, it would be an endless “scandal” in the media. Look at how the Lincoln Project’s tiki stunt got treated – had Republicans done something like that it would be “cute”. And it’s hard to raise netroots money for that kind of campaign, especially since it needs to be prolonged because a large part of it is research to figure out what *could* counter the disinfo. The Republican have lots of billionaires happy to use their money for evil, long-term purposes.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Fair Economist: The Democrats have billionaires too. I just don’t see them as having the interest in doing this. Neither the Democratic Party, the groups and organizations that are aligned with and support the party, nor the billionaires that fund their campaigns or efforts.

      The tiki torch stunt was just stupid. I can’t imagine who greenlit that, but that person should be yelled at repeatedly for several weeks.

      Reply

