Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Let there be snark.

Everybody saw this coming.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

We still have time to mess this up!

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Good luck with your asparagus.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

It’s been a really long fucking year.

The willow is too close to the house.

Every MSM headline appears to be written by DougJ. i hope he’s getting paid.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Good Morning: Presiden Biden Live On Infrastructure

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • citizen dave
  • japa21
  • jnfr
  • John S.
  • Ken
  • L85NJGT
  • mali muso
  • Mo Salad
  • narya
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • sab
  • schrodingers_cat
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Starfish
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    25Comments

    8. 8.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Over a trillion bucks for things the country desperately needs.  This is good in and of itself.

      Let’s enjoy this win, and then, on Monday, start holding Manchin’s and Sinema’s feet to the fire.  Get the CBO score and see where they really stand.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I HAVE NO REASON TO THINK this is anything other than true but looking it up left handed… fuhgeddaboudit

      Stephanie Ruhle
      @SRuhle
      ·
      14h
      LEFT OUT OF THE BILL-

      The billionaire tax provision

      It would have raised over $500bn from 700ish of the richest people in the country (who I assure you, are legal tax avoiding olympians)

      Dems win & lose
      Rs win & lose
      Mega Rich always WIN

      Reply
    14. 14.

      sab

      @Ken: Who the fuck even wants rainbow unicorns (sparkly little horned horses in the backyard where my grandkids and dogs play?) I want some good social policy and I think this bills has lots of it.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Starfish

      @Baud: “Upper end” means “upper income” here. The very wealthy are not getting their money from income. They are getting it from investment and all sorts of philanthropic tax dodging schemes.

      Make “paying your damn taxes” the new philanthropy.

      How does it affect my wealthy governor?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      citizen dave

      It was exactly ONE YEAR AGO on this glorious Saturday morning that our media finally decided to declare Joe Biden the winner.  I blew my air horn and had a wonderful lunch out after that.  Thank you to the 81,282,916 sane citizens who decided to vote.  Whatever happened to pushing for the popular vote, etc.?  Like how we elect Governors and every other friggin’ office?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Baud

      @Starfish:

      Well, it’s still a progressive bill in terms of funding, last I heard.  If it passes, it’s the type of thing that should be rewarded if we want politicians to believe that it’s a winning issue.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      japa21

      I haven’t seen anybody mention it, but his response to the question about reparations for those who were separated from their children by TFG was powerful.  It doesn’t happen often, but you can tell when he is angry.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      WaterGirl

      I was doing my monthly grocery shopping and I missed the whole thing.  Sure, I’m out for two hours for the first time in a really long time, and President Biden chooses that time to make his speech.

      Thanks, Joe!  harrumph

      Reply
    25. 25.

      narya

      Completely OT, but the first of this year’s batch of Rush Creek Reserve has dropped, and I just ordered my first wheel of it. I don’t get it directly from the makers; there’s a cheese company that works the farmers’ markets, and they always get some. They also deliver cheese–they started last year, and they’re continuing it, and I love it. In previous years, you could order in the off season and then go pick it up at a designated location, but this delivery option is so much nicer. Plus they had some camembert for next week’s delivery: venison cheese steaks w/ camembert are in my future.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.