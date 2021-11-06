Maybe we should celebrate a win?
Open thread
Baud
No maybes about it.
OzarkHillbilly
we are dems, hell no. we must flagellate.
mali muso
It’s a big Biden deal.
Mo Salad
“…build it from the middle out…”. Someone over there has been watching Silicon Valley.
Ken
@OzarkHillbilly: Didn’t even try for rainbow unicorns….
Another Scott
Let’s get those white shoes steppin’! Celebration (4:17)
Cheers,
Scott.
L85NJGT
Celebrate and the village refs will flag Democrats for taunting. But enough about that woo kook Aaron Rodgers….
Omnes Omnibus
Over a trillion bucks for things the country desperately needs. This is good in and of itself.
Let’s enjoy this win, and then, on Monday, start holding Manchin’s and Sinema’s feet to the fire. Get the CBO score and see where they really stand.
OzarkHillbilly
I HAVE NO REASON TO THINK this is anything other than true but looking it up left handed… fuhgeddaboudit
Stephanie Ruhle
@SRuhle
·
14h
LEFT OUT OF THE BILL-
The billionaire tax provision
It would have raised over $500bn from 700ish of the richest people in the country (who I assure you, are legal tax avoiding olympians)
Dems win & lose
Rs win & lose
Mega Rich always WIN
John S.
We may as well celebrate this win because the village idiots certainly won’t!
In the words of a famous Democratic Vice President,
It is a big fucking deal.
Baud
Which bill? The BBB? Even without the billionaire tax, I believe it still raises taxes on the upper end.
zhena gogolia
@OzarkHillbilly: Oh, fuck her.
Starfish
@Baud: “Upper end” means “upper income” here. The very wealthy are not getting their money from income. They are getting it from investment and all sorts of philanthropic tax dodging schemes.
Make “paying your damn taxes” the new philanthropy.
How does it affect my wealthy governor?
citizen dave
It was exactly ONE YEAR AGO on this glorious Saturday morning that our media finally decided to declare Joe Biden the winner. I blew my air horn and had a wonderful lunch out after that. Thank you to the 81,282,916 sane citizens who decided to vote. Whatever happened to pushing for the popular vote, etc.? Like how we elect Governors and every other friggin’ office?
zhena gogolia
@citizen dave: What a lovely day that was! Thanks for the reminder.
SiubhanDuinne
It also means that it was exactly one year ago today on this glorious Saturday that we all first came to learn there’s more than one establishment in Philadelphia bearing the name “Four Seasons.”
japa21
I haven’t seen anybody mention it, but his response to the question about reparations for those who were separated from their children by TFG was powerful. It doesn’t happen often, but you can tell when he is angry.
@zhena gogolia: Seconded.
narya
Completely OT, but the first of this year’s batch of Rush Creek Reserve has dropped, and I just ordered my first wheel of it. I don’t get it directly from the makers; there’s a cheese company that works the farmers’ markets, and they always get some. They also deliver cheese–they started last year, and they’re continuing it, and I love it. In previous years, you could order in the off season and then go pick it up at a designated location, but this delivery option is so much nicer. Plus they had some camembert for next week’s delivery: venison cheese steaks w/ camembert are in my future.
