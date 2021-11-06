Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Good Day for An Orchard Run

I guess I am the only one who posts here anymore. At any rate, beautiful day so I called around town to tell everyone I was going to Brown’s Orchard and got a bunch of orders for apples- bushel of winesaps and Jonahgold for Mrs. Chambers to make pies for the General store and the Church’s women’s club, some for Gerald, some for Holly, and a bunch for people you don’t know about.

For myself, I picked up a 10lb mix of Red Delicious, Nittany’s, some Golden Delicious, and some Crimson Crisps. I was there at just the right time and the Red Delicious were beautiful and taste just like they did when I was a kid before they bred them for color so they would look good in stores and on lunch trays and basically ruined them. I know I have mentioned this before, but what happened to red delicious apples is basically a war crime in my book. I also posit that one of the reasons people eat so much candy is because they have never had actual fresh fruit. It’s even worse for people who live in food deserts, and when they do get an apple it’s a piece of shit like the red delicious crap that pollute every grocery store produce session.

After the orchard, I headed up to the Golden Pig, which is a delightful Korean restaurant in Cecil Township that not enough people know about. It is authentic Korean cuisine, not Americanized (ie not ruined), and it is so good that if you eat Korean food you will cry when you taste it. It used to be the place where all the chefs within 100 miles would go to eat because it is one of those places where the people in the know know. It’s been take out only since covid, but every time I am in the area I will stop by. I was not hungry today because I had a late brunch, but they have the most magnificent kimchee, so I picked up 32 ounces to put in the fridge and eat back home.

The final stop was at the apiary down the road from the orchard, the Bedillion Honey Farm, another small business where the people are good and the product is remarkable. I know I have mentioned all these places before, at least I think I have, but they are so good they deserve another post.

At any rate, one of the specialty honeys that they sell is the Japanese Knotweed, and I think it is my favorite honey of all time and I like that it is made from an invasive species. Make something good out of something bad. Solid work, bees. I also picked up a little bit of Black Locust and some Buckwheat honey, the latter of which some people do not like. Also, I was lucky, and they actually had some Knotweed honeycomb, and I am squirreling that away in the fridge for special occasions for my coffee or tea.

So that was today. Now I nap.

    11Comments

    3. 3.

      Peter

      John, I know you make sauerkraut and kimchi is just a few more ingredients and a quick rice paste (optional but I love what it does to the texture; it makes the brine into a sauce). Well worth a try if you love eating it.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      UncleEbeneezer

      You can make some really killer, authentic Korean at home too, for anyone interested. All you need is to get some Korean staples (Gochujang, Gochujaru, Sesame Oil, Soy, garlic, Kimchi, etc.) and most of the recipes are pretty simple and just variations using those handful of ingredients. If you don’t have a good Asian/Korean grocery store nearby you can get most of these via Instacart, Amazon or decent knock-offs at Trader Joes, Ralphs, etc.

      We became obsessed with Korean in the past few years and then started cooking various dishes at home (mostly grilling meats or making yummy soups). We probably do Korean 2-3 times a week. And instructors/guides like Maangchi make it really easy to make killer meals with fairly little effort or cooking skills.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      John Cole

      I AM NOT GOING TO MAKE MY OWN KIMCHEE. I’m german, I will dabble in sauerkraut and have done it since I was a kid. But I am not attempting something that has been passed down for thousands of years, particularly when there are people who make the WORLD’S BEST just a bit from me.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @UncleEbeneezer: I bought some short ribs cut flanken style and tomorrow’s dinner to be some recipe of kalbi that looks good. I also make a chicken dish with gochujang that’s fiery and rich. Need some more of that bean paste as I had to pitch what I had when my fridge died.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      pluky

      Evidently the young shoots of knotweed are edible!

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reynoutria_japonica

      “It grows widely throughout Japan and is foraged as a wild edible vegetable (sansai), though not in sufficient quantities to be included in statistics.[18] They are called by such regional names as tonkiba (Yamagata),[18] itazuiko (Nagano, Mie),[18] itazura (Gifu, Toyama, Nara, Wakayama, Kagawa),[18] gonpachi (Shizuoka, Nara, Mie, Wakayama),[18] sashi (Akita, Yamagata),[18] jajappo (Shimane, Tottori, Okayama),[18] sukanpo (many areas).

      Young leaves and shoots, which look like asparagus, are used. They are extremely sour; the fibrous outer skin must be peeled, soaked in water for half a day raw or after parboiling, before being cooked.

      Places in Shikoku such as central parts of Kagawa Prefecture[19] pickle the peeled young shoots by weighting them down in salt mixed with 10% nigari (magnesium chloride). People in Kochi also rub these cleaned shoots with coarse salt-nigari blend. It is said (though no authority is cited) that the magnesium of the nigari binds with the oxalic acid thus mitigating its hazard.[20]”

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Leto

      I went over to the Amish farmers market this morning, got some food for the week as well as some donuts and chocolate milk for a late brunch. Avalune and I then headed over to the Reading Pagoda, which is a few miles from our home, and took in the absolutely gorgeous fall color changing leaf display. Currently grabbing some excellent fish tacos from a local place so we can get home and have date night, dinner and a movie.

      Edit: regarding honey, Avalune’s coworker raises bees (has a professional bee keeper help tend them/collect honey). The property has these Russian olive trees and the honey that’s produced is this just fantastic olive flavored honey that’s so unique. We obtained 4 large Ball jars of the stuff and we have a lot of plans for it.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Fake Irishman

      Dad has very fond memories of working with Korean MPs during his service in Vietnam in part because they always shared their Kimchee.

      Reply

