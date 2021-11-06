I guess I am the only one who posts here anymore. At any rate, beautiful day so I called around town to tell everyone I was going to Brown’s Orchard and got a bunch of orders for apples- bushel of winesaps and Jonahgold for Mrs. Chambers to make pies for the General store and the Church’s women’s club, some for Gerald, some for Holly, and a bunch for people you don’t know about.

For myself, I picked up a 10lb mix of Red Delicious, Nittany’s, some Golden Delicious, and some Crimson Crisps. I was there at just the right time and the Red Delicious were beautiful and taste just like they did when I was a kid before they bred them for color so they would look good in stores and on lunch trays and basically ruined them. I know I have mentioned this before, but what happened to red delicious apples is basically a war crime in my book. I also posit that one of the reasons people eat so much candy is because they have never had actual fresh fruit. It’s even worse for people who live in food deserts, and when they do get an apple it’s a piece of shit like the red delicious crap that pollute every grocery store produce session.

After the orchard, I headed up to the Golden Pig, which is a delightful Korean restaurant in Cecil Township that not enough people know about. It is authentic Korean cuisine, not Americanized (ie not ruined), and it is so good that if you eat Korean food you will cry when you taste it. It used to be the place where all the chefs within 100 miles would go to eat because it is one of those places where the people in the know know. It’s been take out only since covid, but every time I am in the area I will stop by. I was not hungry today because I had a late brunch, but they have the most magnificent kimchee, so I picked up 32 ounces to put in the fridge and eat back home.

The final stop was at the apiary down the road from the orchard, the Bedillion Honey Farm, another small business where the people are good and the product is remarkable. I know I have mentioned all these places before, at least I think I have, but they are so good they deserve another post.

At any rate, one of the specialty honeys that they sell is the Japanese Knotweed, and I think it is my favorite honey of all time and I like that it is made from an invasive species. Make something good out of something bad. Solid work, bees. I also picked up a little bit of Black Locust and some Buckwheat honey, the latter of which some people do not like. Also, I was lucky, and they actually had some Knotweed honeycomb, and I am squirreling that away in the fridge for special occasions for my coffee or tea.

So that was today. Now I nap.