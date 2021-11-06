Let’s raise a little more money for Four Directions in Arizona. It’s going to be a crucial state in 2022 and probably for a lot longer than that. We’ve got matching money for this.
Do it for this guy.
by DougJ| 9 Comments
This post is in: C.R.E.A.M., Political Fundraising 2021
zhena gogolia
Congrats on your brilliant tweets! Swiftian satire, only better than Swift.
sab
Yes I pray. What does this have to do here?
Gin & Tonic
Wow, Benny has grown! (If that’s him.)
Baud
OMG he’s huge!!!
