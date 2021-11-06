Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

No one could have predicted…

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

People are complicated. Love is not.

The willow is too close to the house.

Every MSM headline appears to be written by DougJ. i hope he’s getting paid.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

This fight is for everything.

Infrastructure week. at last.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

What fresh hell is this?

It might be fine, or it might be a clusterfuck.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

