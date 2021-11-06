Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, Nov. 5-6

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, Nov. 5-6

According to the CDC data, cruise operators confirmed 1,359 cases between June 26 and Oct. 21, a roughly four-month period that represents a rebound for the industry. Many of those involved breakthrough infections of people who were fully vaccinated. During that time, operators reported 49 hospitalizations and 38 medical evacuations for covid-19 or covid-like illnesses. At least one person died after testing positive during a cruise.

As the government allowed cruises to resume with some restrictions, ships added vaccine requirements, testing rules, capacity limits and mask mandates. Cruise lines have acknowledged positive cases over the past few months, but the full scope was not previously known. The CDC included the numbers in its extension of a “conditional sail order” that outlines operating rules for cruise lines during the pandemic; that order will shift from mandatory to voluntary on Jan. 15…

The document provides several examples, mostly involving breakthrough cases, including one in which a symptomatic passenger who tested positive on a ship in late July was linked to 20 more confirmed cases over two sailings. In that case, 18 service workers and two passengers were infected. One ship reported 58 positive cases between July 24 and Aug. 28, and another reported 105 confirmed cases on four back-to-back trips between Aug. 19 and Sept. 7. One reported 112 cases on four voyages between Aug. 21 and Sept. 7.

In each of those cases, the ships reported between 96.4 percent to 100 percent of people aboard were vaccinated.

Aimee Treffiletti, a captain in the U.S. Public Health Service and lead for the CDC’s maritime unit, told The Washington Post in an interview last week that vaccinations should continue to be “an essential part” of cruise line health plans even after the rules expire.

“That’s one of the main reasons we haven’t seen medical systems overwhelmed on board, because we have such high vaccination rates on board,” she said…

In an email, Cruise Lines International Association spokeswoman Bari Golin-Blaugrund said the trade group estimates that about 600,000 customers sailed aboard ocean ships during the four months since the industry resumed in the United States.

“The relatively low occurrence of covid-19 during that period, particularly when compared to the rest of the country, further shows the leadership of the cruise industry and the effectiveness of the science-backed protocols that have enabled a successful return to operations around the world,” she wrote.

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:
      The Monroe County website says 322 new cases yesterday; NYSDOH says 315 new cases yesterday.​ Ugh.

    2. 2.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 11/5 China reported 40 new domestic confirmed (3 previously asymptomatic) & 14 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region reported 1 new domestic confirmed case. 18 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 138 active domestic confirmed cases in the region.

      • Ejina Banner in Alxa League reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (at Dalaihob Township; from screening of persons under centralized quarantine). 14 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 125 active domestic confirmed cases there. The Dalaihob Township remains at High Risk.
      • At Erenhot in Xilingol League 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 10 active domestic confirmed cases there. 3 communities are currently at Medium Risk.
      • 1 domestic confirmed case recovered in the rest of the Region. 3 active domestic confirmed cases remain (2 at Hohhot & 1 at Ejin Horo Banner in Erdos). 1 sub-district at Alxa Left Banner & 2 residential compounds at Hohhot remain at Medium Risk. 

      At Xi’an in Shaanxi Province there currently are 12 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.

      Ningxia “Autonomous” Region did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 1 active domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 40 active domestic confirmed cases in the region.

      • Yinchuan r did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 1 active domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 29 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 3 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.
      • 11 active domestic confirmed cases remain in the rest of the region (10 at Wuzhong & 1 at Zhongwei).

      Gansu Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases (1 mild & 1 moderate). There currently are 132 active domestic confirmed cases in the province.

      • Lanzhou reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases (2 mild & 2 moderate), both traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. There currently are 72 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • Tianshui did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 38 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 1 community, 1 residential compound & 1 village are currently at Medium Risk.
      • 22 active domestic confirmed cases remain in the rest of the province (15 at Zhangye, 5 at Jiayuguan & 2 at Longnan). 3 residential compounds at Zhangye remain at Medium Risk

      Hebei Province reported 9 new domestic confirmed cases. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 74 active confirmed cases in the province.

      • Shijiazhuang reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (mild), at Jinzhou (a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine). 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 55 active domestic confirmed cases in the city (50 at Shenze County & 5 at Jinzhou). 1 village is currently at High Risk.  1 village is currently at Medium Risk.
      • Xinji reported 8 new domestic confirmed case, all either traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine or found via screening of persons under lock down. There currently are 16 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 1 zone is currently at Medium Risk.
      • 1 domestic confirmed case recovered in the rest of the province, & 3 active domestic confirmed cases remain (1 at Xingtai & 2 at Baoding).

      At Hunan Province there currently are 4 active domestic confirmed (at Changsha) & 1 active domestic asymptomatic (at Zhuzhou) cases remaining in the province.

      Zunyi in Guizhou Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 7 active domestic confirmed cases (1 mild, 3 moderate, 2 serious & 1 critical) remaining in the city. 2 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.

      Beijing Municipality did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 40 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 1 community remains at High Risk. 2 communities are currently at Medium Risk.

      Rizhao in Shandong Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 14 active domestic confirmed & 6 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 residential compound is currently at Medium Risk.

      Sichuan Province reported 3 new domestic confirmed & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 9 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Chengdu reported 3 new domestic confirmed & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 1 traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine since 11/3 & a family cluster of 4 found when 1 member took voluntary testing (had crossed paths w/ domestic confirmed cases reported by Chongqing). There currently are 8 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 residential compound has been elevated to Medium Risk. 5 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Zigong there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case remaining.

      Chongqing Municipality did not report any new domestic confirmed cases. There currently are 5 active domestic confirmed & 4 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 2 residential compounds & 1 office building are currently at Medium Risk.

      Changzhou in Jiangsu Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 3 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 3 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.

      Qinghai Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 12 active domestic confirmed cases in the province.

      • Xining did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 11 active domestic confirmed cases in the city
      • At Haidong there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case in the city.

      At Tianmen in Hubei Province there currently are 2 domestic confirmed cases (1 mild & 1 moderate) in the city.

      Heilongjiang Province reported 16 new domestic confirmed & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 233 active domestic confirmed & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Heihe reported 16 new domestic confirmed cases, all found among persons already under centralized or home quarantine. There currently are 228 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, all at Aihui District. 1 village has been elevated to High Risk. 1 residential compound & 1 village are currently at High Risk. 15 residential compounds, 1 residential building & 2 villages are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Harbin reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case. There currently are 5 active domestic confirmed & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 4 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.

      Jiangxi Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed (mild) & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 8 active domestic confirmed & 18 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Shangrao reported 1 new domestic confirmed (mild) & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases, both traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. There currently are 7 active domestic confirmed & 18 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 township & 1 residential compound are currently Medium Risk.
      • At Jiujiang there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case in the city.

      Zhejiang Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 1 active domestic confirmed (at Jiaxing) & 1 active domestic asymptomatic (at Hangzhou) cases in the province.

      Henan Province reported 3 new domestic confirmed (all previously asymptomatic) & 7 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 16 active domestic confirmed & 15 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Zhengzhou reported 3 new domestic confirmed (all previously asymptomatic) & 7 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all at Xingyang. There currently are 10 active domestic confirmed & 15 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 community & 3 villages have been elevated to Medium Risk. 2 communities, 1 residential compound & 3 villages are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Zhoukou did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case in the city.
      • At Shangqiu there currently are 5 active domestic confirmed cases remaining, from the previously outbreak in Aug.

      Dalian in Liaoning Province reported 3 new domestic confirmed & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases. The outbreak is centered around a cold chain logistics warehouse, 16 are workers at the facility & 5 are family members. There currently are 11 active domestic confirmed & 10 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 community & 1 village have been elevated to Medium Risk.

      Dehong Prefecture in Yunnan Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases (all at Ruili, via screening of persons in restricted movement zones). There currently are 10 active domestic confirmed & 28 active domestic asymptomatic cases at the prefecture. 1 zone at Ruili is currently at Medium Risk.

      Imported Cases

      On 11/5, China reported 15 new imported confirmed cases (3 previously asymptomatic), 13 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 3 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Mali (via Paris CdG), Nigeria (via Frankfurt) & the UAE
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 2 confirmed case, a Taiwanese resident coming from Taiwan & a Ukrainian national coming from the Ukraine (via Amsterdam Schiphol)
      • Putian in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from the US; the case had arrived at Xiamen in Fujian on 10/8, passed through the 14 days of centralized quarantine & tested negative multiple times, upon release from quarantine on 10/23 the case was transferred to Putian & re-entered centralized quarantine, testing positive on 11/4
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from the US
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, a Chinese national returning from Myanmar & a foreign national coming from Ethiopia; 4 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Japan & 1 from Myanmar, & a foreign national coming from Ethiopia
      • Dongguan in Guangdong Province  – 1 confirmed cases, coming from Malaysia, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 2 confirmed cases (previously asymptomatic), both Chinese nationals returning from Cambodia
      • Yunnan Province (location not specified) – 2 confirmed cases, both Chinese national returning from Myanmar; 2 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Laos
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed cases (previously asymptomatic)
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 confirmed case, a foreign national coming from Sweden, off a flight diverted from Beijing
      • Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Yinchuan in Ningxia “Autonomous” Region – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the DRC (via Istanbul); the case had arrived at Guangzhou in Guangdong on 120/20, passed through the 14 days of centralized quarantine & tested negative multiple times, upon release from quarantine on 11/4 the case flew back to Yinchuan, testing positive upon arrival
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Russia
      • Ningbo in Zhejiang Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese crew member off a cargo ship w/ last port of call in the UAE
      • Wuhan in Hubei Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Pakistan

      Overall in China, 43 confirmed cases recovered (17 imported), 14 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (14 imported) & 6 were reclassified as confirmed cases (3 imported), & 1,333 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 1,141 active confirmed cases in the country (371 imported), 31 in serious condition (2 imported), 433 active asymptomatic cases (344 imported), 1 suspect case (imported). 46,630 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 11/5, 2,311.626M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 8.947M doses in the past 24 hrs. 1,072.454M individuals have been fully vaccinated, or 76% of the total population.

      On 11/6, Hong Kong reported 7 new positive cases, all imported (from the Philippines, Nepal, Pakistan, the UK & the US).

    3. 3.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      LA County was doing  pretty well(0.8% positive rate), but has seen an uptick to 0.95% with a slight increase in hospitalization.

      I got my booster(House of Moderna) yesterday was feeling OK with just a bit of fatigue, but at the 12 hours post vax, I started feeling really crappy, tired but can’t sleep.

    4. 4.

      NeenerNeener

      I hope they’re ramping up production right now on that anti-viral pill, because if what we’re seeing now is just Halloween cases we’re going to have the same explosion per day that we had last year over the Thanksgiving/Christmas/New Years period.
      If we had reliable at-home tests and access to the anti-virals when we tested positive I’d be less worried about my annual car inspection/oil change appointment in December, and I’ve had 3 Moderna shots this year.

    5. 5.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reports 4,701 new Covid-19 cases today in its media statement, tfor a cumulative reported total of 2,501,966 cases. It also reports 47 deaths as of midnight, for an adjusted cumulative total of 29,202 deaths – 1.17% of the cumulative reported total, 1.20% of resolved cases.

      Based on cases reported yesterday, Malaysia’s nationwide Rt is at 0.92.

      527 confirmed cases are in ICU, 212 of them on ventilators. Meanwhile, 5,362 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 2,407,205 patients recovered – 96.2% of the cumulative reported total.

      Three new clusters were reported today, for a cumulative total of 5,799 clusters. 335 clusters are currently active; 5,464 clusters are now inactive.

      4,673 new cases today are local infections. 28 new cases today are imported.

      (These numbers have not been updated from yesterday.) The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 41,391 doses of vaccine on 4th November: 2,864 first doses, 18,162 second doses, and 20,365 booster doses. As of midnight on the 4th, the cumulative total is 50,462,307 doses administered: 25,516,476 first doses, 24,625,458 second doses, and 492,054 booster doses. 78.1% of the population have received their first dose, while 75.4% are now fully vaccinated.

    7. 7.

      lowtechcyclist

      Attorneys general in 11 states filed suit against President Biden’s administration, challenging a new vaccine requirement for workers at companies with more than 100 employees. The lawsuit argues the authority to compel vaccinations rests with the states.

      OK then, mandate the vaccines on your own.  Otherwise you’re just being Covid traitors, keeping the plague alive as an act of rebellion.

      I’m starting to think we need plague rat internment camps.  Not for the people who refuse to get vaccinated, but for the people in politics and both the regular media and social media who convince lots of other people to refuse to get vaxxed and wear masks.

    8. 8.

      Geo Wilcox

      @Baud: Self induced train wreck. For someone who used to come across as intelligent he sure is bone headed stupid. I think he’s gotten concussed once too often.

    Barbara

      Barbara

      @Baud: Every time he opens his mouth he undoes millions of dollars in carefully cultivated image management.

      Issue with Pfizer pill will be timing of administration, so probably not quite as effective in real world condition but still great news.

    12. 12.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Geo Wilcox: i’ve seen it before. he is still intelligent, but intelligence does not make one immune to idiocy. something too many intelligent people never quite learn.

    14. 14.

      Central Planning

      My bigco is a government contractor and subject to Biden’s executive order that everyone be vaccinated or have an exemption- religious or otherwise.

      We had a company-wide meeting last week and people lost their shit in that in the chat. Saying Brandon can’t do that, it violates the first amendment, it violates the Geneva convention, we are like nazis, what’s next – make my kids take it too, you’re violating my right to a job.

      Its crazy how unhinged people are and how stupid they are to post things like that in a company chat.

    15. 15.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @Baud: But he’s a white QB who’s popular, so it’s OK. And because him and Green Bay brings eyeballs, I don’t see Rodgers getting slammed too hard by the NFL. Move on, nothing to see here. It wasn’t as though he took a knee or something traitorous like that, right?

