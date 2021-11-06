I see so many parents so joyful at getting their kids vaccinated, and it reminds me that veterans of polio research told me how, on the day the polio vaccine was announced, people rushed into stores to watch on the TVs for sale, and cried. https://t.co/5z0mFhOilG — Maryn McKenna (@marynmck) November 4, 2021





The U.S. is steadily chipping away at vaccine hesitancy and driving down COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to the point that schools, governments and corporations are lifting mask restrictions yet again. Nearly 200 million Americans are fully vaccinated. https://t.co/ogOvO8gDaA — The Associated Press (@AP) November 5, 2021

U.S. administers 428 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC https://t.co/Q8lJilYvgu pic.twitter.com/ofIdO4CZGl — Reuters (@Reuters) November 6, 2021

Attorneys general in 11 states filed suit against President Biden’s administration, challenging a new vaccine requirement for workers at companies with more than 100 employees. The lawsuit argues the authority to compel vaccinations rests with the states. https://t.co/nOU6thjFe9 — The Associated Press (@AP) November 5, 2021

Republican governors lead attack on Biden vaccine mandate https://t.co/Nlkqu88eoF pic.twitter.com/kZPlEv3le5 — Reuters (@Reuters) November 5, 2021

======

💉 Half of the world's population has now officially received at least 1 dose of a COVID-19 vaccine! Our latest global tally stands at 50.02%. This is based on official data from governments around the world, compiled by our team at @OurWorldInData: https://t.co/jeZaePmiJd pic.twitter.com/X6OYB8mCpq — Edouard Mathieu (@redouad) November 5, 2021

Figure: why I've come to believe that "this is it" – today's Covid situation is a version of the one we'll live with for at least next 1-2 years… perhaps moderately better or moderately worse (will vary by region), but unlikely to be massively better or worse. It's not great. pic.twitter.com/E9LqPOanJ1 — Bob Wachter (@Bob_Wachter) November 5, 2021

China gives 1.07 bln people complete COVID-19 vaccine doses by Nov 5 – official https://t.co/0byZ1NJvxH pic.twitter.com/SHnOEmZc4V — Reuters (@Reuters) November 6, 2021

I keep seeing this claim. FWIW, Israel has fully-vaccinated only about 63% of its population—somewhat similar to the United States. It was never highly-vaccinated, let alone "universal vaccination." There are these sticky ideas that seem to take hold, and nobody checks on later. https://t.co/V7UNqoBXrY — zeynep tufekci (@zeynep) November 5, 2021

Like you want to get impressed and probe strategies? How about South Korea which was really unlucky early on, had a terrible and large outbreak, and, with great effort, managed to beat it all the way back and hold the line till vaccination (now at 75%). https://t.co/l8BJwLQ6a7 — zeynep tufekci (@zeynep) November 5, 2021

New Zealand's daily coronavirus cases cross 200 for first time in pandemic https://t.co/YgPLoe7iNK pic.twitter.com/qPXBndCh8Q — Reuters (@Reuters) November 6, 2021

As pandemic pounds Ukraine, desperate officials try to scare people into getting the jab https://t.co/zO8JTe5nJl — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 5, 2021

Austria bans the unvaccinated from restaurants as COVID-19 cases surge https://t.co/GWuPQVrlHH pic.twitter.com/tEneRi8nuw — Reuters (@Reuters) November 6, 2021

Britain allows early booking of booster shots to speed up rollout https://t.co/IOemhNPpDe pic.twitter.com/EGmuuz1NZS — Reuters (@Reuters) November 6, 2021

Covid vaccine to be mandatory for children in Costa Rica https://t.co/c8akYvM4bv — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 5, 2021

Cruises reported more than 1,350 covid cases since June, CDC report reveals https://t.co/CrjSDkHxQE — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 5, 2021

… According to the CDC data, cruise operators confirmed 1,359 cases between June 26 and Oct. 21, a roughly four-month period that represents a rebound for the industry. Many of those involved breakthrough infections of people who were fully vaccinated. During that time, operators reported 49 hospitalizations and 38 medical evacuations for covid-19 or covid-like illnesses. At least one person died after testing positive during a cruise. As the government allowed cruises to resume with some restrictions, ships added vaccine requirements, testing rules, capacity limits and mask mandates. Cruise lines have acknowledged positive cases over the past few months, but the full scope was not previously known. The CDC included the numbers in its extension of a “conditional sail order” that outlines operating rules for cruise lines during the pandemic; that order will shift from mandatory to voluntary on Jan. 15… The document provides several examples, mostly involving breakthrough cases, including one in which a symptomatic passenger who tested positive on a ship in late July was linked to 20 more confirmed cases over two sailings. In that case, 18 service workers and two passengers were infected. One ship reported 58 positive cases between July 24 and Aug. 28, and another reported 105 confirmed cases on four back-to-back trips between Aug. 19 and Sept. 7. One reported 112 cases on four voyages between Aug. 21 and Sept. 7. In each of those cases, the ships reported between 96.4 percent to 100 percent of people aboard were vaccinated. Aimee Treffiletti, a captain in the U.S. Public Health Service and lead for the CDC’s maritime unit, told The Washington Post in an interview last week that vaccinations should continue to be “an essential part” of cruise line health plans even after the rules expire. “That’s one of the main reasons we haven’t seen medical systems overwhelmed on board, because we have such high vaccination rates on board,” she said… In an email, Cruise Lines International Association spokeswoman Bari Golin-Blaugrund said the trade group estimates that about 600,000 customers sailed aboard ocean ships during the four months since the industry resumed in the United States. “The relatively low occurrence of covid-19 during that period, particularly when compared to the rest of the country, further shows the leadership of the cruise industry and the effectiveness of the science-backed protocols that have enabled a successful return to operations around the world,” she wrote.

======

Big and very positive news today on Pfizer's anti-Covid pill –Paxlovid –that reduced hospitalization and death by 89%, taken within 3 days of diagnosis👍https://t.co/vrCtG2Dx6L @JaredSHopkins

This week's @ScienceMagazine paper below on the 2nd such pill https://t.co/8GRiAb2zi6 pic.twitter.com/eLeRzbWEMK — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) November 5, 2021

The study also allowed 1,219 patients to start taking the treatment (or placebo) within 5 days after symptoms

41 patients were hospitalized or died in the placebo group

6 who received Paxlovid, an 85% reductionhttps://t.co/whWxOunD9p @matthewherper @statnews — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) November 5, 2021

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla tells us its #covid19 antiviral, now called Paxlovid, will save "millions and millions of lives." The company plans to file with FDA by Thanksgiving & is already in discussions with 90 govts around the world for supply. https://t.co/TjhqicuViR — Meg Tirrell (@megtirrell) November 5, 2021

Yep, already been going on for months https://t.co/00mFUn2vTu — Ste JM ?????? (@stejormur) November 5, 2021

The AY.4.2 "super Delta" form of #SARSCoV2 has popped up in many places, including USA, but is still a British virus, based on sequenced samples.https://t.co/E9IWOm4d36 pic.twitter.com/yJmeJECilY — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) November 5, 2021

Two hyenas at the Denver Zoo have tested positive for coronavirus, the first confirmed cases among the animals worldwide. Samples from a variety of animals at the zoo were tested after several lions at the facility became ill. https://t.co/mlpCwhrC0P — The Associated Press (@AP) November 6, 2021

======

Nice scoop by @joe_depaolo here Newsmax is implementing a vaccine mandate and is requiring all employees to be vaxxed by Jan. 4, or undergo weekly COVID tests. Railing against vax mandates has been a regular feature of Newsmax programming.https://t.co/OEZldjPW52 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 5, 2021

Aaron Rodgers on his recovery: "I consulted a good friend of mine, Joe Rogan, and I've been doing a lot of the stuff he recommended in his podcast" — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) November 5, 2021

what am i some sort of asshole (everyone looks at each other) https://t.co/exFr2QgrK2 — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) November 5, 2021

have we considered the possibility that Aaron rodgers is nicki minajs cousins friend https://t.co/QSTeFXXosp — Astead (@AsteadWesley) November 5, 2021