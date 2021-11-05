Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Let there be snark.

What fresh hell is this?

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Consistently wrong since 2002

“But what about the lurkers?” 😉

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Women: they get shit done

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

This blog will pay for itself.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Infrastructure week. at last.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

You are here: Home / Economics / This Seems Like Good News

This Seems Like Good News

by | 26 Comments

This post is in: 

Jobs numbers in today:

America’s jobs recovery gathered some steam last month as US employers added 531,000 positions in October.
The unemployment rate fell to 4.6%, the lowest level since the economic recovery started in May 2020.

The number of jobs added in October easily outpaced economists’ prediction of 450,000 jobs. It marked the first month since July that the official number didn’t undercut the consensus estimate.

The US economy gained jobs across the board last month, with leisure and hospitality, manufacturing and transportation and warehousing leading the job gains. The leisure and hospitality sector was hit hardest during the pandemic recession and is still 1.4 million jobs short of its pre-pandemic level.

Also, I really do not understand the fetish with inflation. Again, I am not an economist, and the current numbers of 5 or so for the last few months are higher than the norm, but they are completely inline with the numbers in 2008 after the 2007 economic crash. So to a layperson (that would be me), it looks like after there is a shock to the economy like say an global economic crisis or a global pandemic, there is some reorganization and a short term boost to inflation. Looking at inflation from 1960, it appears the outlier was the 70’s, and other than that it has been remarkably steady and at some points almost too low.

Again, I am not an economist, but it doesn’t seem like anything is completely out of whack, but every day I open the news and see things like this:

This Seems Like Good News

It really does feel like whenever a Democrat is President the narrative is always “Heads I win, Tails you lose.”

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • ALurkSupreme
  • Anonymous At Work
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Fair Economist
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • guachi
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Kent
  • Kristine
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Lyrebird
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Old Man Shadow
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • rikyrah
  • RobertB
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    26Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      That’s exactly what it is. And, unfortunately, it’s not only the media that does it. As long as anyone, anywhere is struggling, Dems have failed.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      RobertB

      On several non-political forums (yeah, fora, whatever) I visit there are doom and gloom inflation members, and for them there is only one possible cause of inflation; Democrats spending too much money.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      guachi

      April 2020  after a major drop in prices because of COVID, real hourly wages were up 7.8% YoY.

      April 2021 with a booming economy and the April 2020 price drop off the books real wages were down 3.7%.

      September 2021 and YoY wages are still down 0.8%.

      In other words, actual drop in wages that’s slowly winding its way out. But the jobs created will still remain so that’s a definite plus.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Also, I really do not understand the fetish with inflation.

      Just like “recession” means one thing to economists (two consecutive quarters of negative GDP, I think? IANAnE) and another thing to normies (my personal economy sucks, see also “deficit” in 1992), “inflation” means one thing  to economists and business journalists (a formula involving a the varying retail prices  of a basket of goods in different sectors and regions that may have long term consequences and yada yada yada) and something else to regular people, mostly, the picture you’re showing. The vast majority of Americans drive every day or close to it, and when you drive around, you see those numbers in big letters on big signs every few miles if not every few blocks, unless you’re out in the boonies (whether because that’s where you can afford to live based on what you make, or that’s where you choose to live so you can have five acres to ride your ATV around on) in which case you’re even more sensitive to it.

      So Stephanie Ruehle or that smarmy aging frat boy at CNBC (Sorkin?), see a poll that says people are concerned about “inflation” and start talking about increasing wages and 1977, and the vicious media spiral goes on.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      guachi

      I’ll also add that the stock market is going crazy. I own about 25 individual stocks. My Nvidia stock went up 10% yesterday. The day before my Albertsons stock was up 10%. Nvidia makes and sells video cards and Albertsons sells food.

       

      I know the market isn’t the economy but 5.6 million new jobs AND a booming market should be an easy sell to people.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Major Major Major Major

      The thing is that core inflation excludes housing and food where prices are getting pretty wacky. And 3.5 or wherever we’ll end up for the year is still a lot higher than people are used to, even if the theyre wrong about an ideal target because they don’t understand Econ (but are nevertheless having a hard time affording meat). You can’t just tell them the prices they see are fake, or that their neighbor got a big raise so it’s ok.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      lowtechcyclist

      The irritating thing is, by any reasonable measure, the Dems have managed the economy much better AND much more prudently than the Republicans over the past 40 years.  And they get exactly zero credit for that from the media.

      Meanwhile, the Republicans, to use that old formulation, are neither the Mommy Party nor the Daddy Party, unless they’re the Drunk, Abusive, Unemployed Daddy whose family would be in better shape if he’d just go away and never come back.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Old Man Shadow

      The owners of the media hate the idea of paying more in taxes and absolutely fucking hate the idea of having to pay the drones more.

      Thus they are doing everything in their power to ensure that Republicans come back.

      And the journalists who work for them are happy to do it because it all fits into their horse-race narrative of politics.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Matt McIrvin

      Rising gasoline and food prices genuinely hurt people. I don’t like to make light of it.

      But part of it is that many are looking for a repeat of the Carter administration whenever Democrats are in (note that Carter inherited stagflation from Nixon and Ford, but it’s Carter who gets it pinned on him today).

      And libertarians in particular have this faith that evil fiat currency will inevitably lead to Zimbabwe-level hyperinflation and will bring it up over and over. I had a Rothbard-quoting friend who was fretting about hyperinflation during the post-2008 recovery. At one point he made a prediction that Paul Krugman would be calling for wage and price controls within the year.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Anonymous At Work

      Inflation is a leading indicator that eats at held wealth and eases debt.  Hack economists serve those with inherited or held wealth/assets and fear inflation.  Non-hack conservative economists believe in a quick business cycle so that leading indicators like inflation can and should be used to adjust interest rates because trailing indicators like unemployment will immediately, or shortly, catch up.  Problem is that the downside of high inflation is relatively mild (held wealth depreciation) compared with the downside of high unemployment (dead people from despair, murders, neglect, health care, etc.).

      The second reason for fetishization of inflation is that it is easier, by far, to measure than unemployment or GDP growth.  Sure, there’s about a million ways to slice inflation but you build the models based on Price A at Time X vs. Price B at Time Y.  People don’t report retiring to work side gigs at home, companies don’t really announce routine churn-and-burn, people have to apply for unemployment to show in those numbers, etc.  And conservative economists love clean, mathematical models based on flesh-covered robots.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Villago Delenda Est

      It really does feel like whenever a Democrat is President the narrative is always “Heads I win, Tails you lose.”

      This is why the Village needs to be nuked from orbit.  It’s the only way to be sure.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Fair Economist

      In addition to this month’s employment gains coming in well above expectations, both Sep and Aug numbers were revised up substantially, with an additional gain of 235,000. So 786,000 more jobs than we thought we had a month ago. An incredibly strong report. *And* this happened with a pandemic still underway, thanks to antivaxxers and their ReGermAgain friends. Come next spring, when Biden’s vax requirements are in force and the holiday wave is over, things are going to get nuts in a really good way.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Sure Lurkalot

      During the Obama/Romney election cycle, Republicans had a bumper sticker aimed at high gas prices here in O&G country. Something like, “drill here, drill now, pay less.” A few years later, gas prices hovering around 2 and 1/2 bucks or so, “Aaaach! That’s almost less than it costs produce. Obummmer!”

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Lyrebird

      @Villago Delenda Est: Well I certainly don’t have your gift for phrasing, but I definitely do not know what is wrong… saw NBC in a restaurant yesterday, what was it?

      Some chyron or something, or maybe the CC text, about Rand Paul and Fauci resuming their “rivalry”

      WTAF.

      Rivalry????

      So Ayn Rand Paul wants to risk even more needless deaths in his own state because he is jealous that Fauci is a better man, a more impressive man, and a better public official than he will ever be?  or what?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Another Scott

      +1

      The Fed went nuts in the late-70s/early-80s because they thought that one-time shocks caused by big step increases in oil prices (73-74, 79) would mean continued ever-increasing inflation rather than setting a new higher baseline for prices.  The fact that the Fed found it impossible to hit their “2%” inflation target for decades afterwards shows that they really didn’t have control over it, other than being able to throw the economy into a recession when they thought unemployment was “too low”.

      They’re slow learners, but Yellen and Powell seem to have actually figured it out that both their statutory requirements – maximum employment and stable prices – are actually important.

      Progress!

      Labor being strangled for decades (and consequent lack of COLAs) is a factor too.  That is finally changing, also too.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Too many people, even those too young to have been aware of the ‘70s stagflation at the time, have absorbed the idea that all inflation is always bad.  Some inflation is necessary for an economy to grow.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.