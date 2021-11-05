Jobs numbers in today:

America’s jobs recovery gathered some steam last month as US employers added 531,000 positions in October.

The unemployment rate fell to 4.6%, the lowest level since the economic recovery started in May 2020. The number of jobs added in October easily outpaced economists’ prediction of 450,000 jobs. It marked the first month since July that the official number didn’t undercut the consensus estimate. The US economy gained jobs across the board last month, with leisure and hospitality, manufacturing and transportation and warehousing leading the job gains. The leisure and hospitality sector was hit hardest during the pandemic recession and is still 1.4 million jobs short of its pre-pandemic level.

Also, I really do not understand the fetish with inflation. Again, I am not an economist, and the current numbers of 5 or so for the last few months are higher than the norm, but they are completely inline with the numbers in 2008 after the 2007 economic crash. So to a layperson (that would be me), it looks like after there is a shock to the economy like say an global economic crisis or a global pandemic, there is some reorganization and a short term boost to inflation. Looking at inflation from 1960, it appears the outlier was the 70’s, and other than that it has been remarkably steady and at some points almost too low.

Again, I am not an economist, but it doesn’t seem like anything is completely out of whack, but every day I open the news and see things like this:

It really does feel like whenever a Democrat is President the narrative is always “Heads I win, Tails you lose.”