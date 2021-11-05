The Balloon Juice store was outdated when we put up the new site 2 years ago, and it’s not getting any younger. One of these days we are going to re-do the store on Cafe Press, Dazzle, or whatever else is out there.

Is there anything you would want to see at the Balloon Juice store? Is there any BJ merch that you would want?

Shirts? Hats? Socks? Pillows? Mugs? Frisbees? I really have no idea, just throwing some stuff out there to get you started.

Anyone you would want to see on besides Tunch and Steve? Surely there must be some Badger fans, Henry fans, Tikka fans, duck fans, and the potential list goes on. Who would you want to see on merchandise?

The other day I suggested a deck of cards with the various dangerous Republican clowns. I don’t even know how we would get something like that made, but I bet it’s possible. Who would your 52 cards be?

Someone suggested a deck of cards with pie filter images on it, we might have to draft Avalune who did the fun drawings like PupCake and the SeaLion.

No ideas are too wild or silly or crazy.

Open Thread