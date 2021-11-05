Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Starting to Think About the Balloon Juice Store

by | 57 Comments

This post is in: ,

The Balloon Juice store was outdated when we put up the new site 2 years ago, and it’s not getting any younger.  One of these days we are going to re-do the store on Cafe Press, Dazzle, or whatever else is out there.

Is there anything you would want to see at the Balloon Juice store? Is there any BJ merch that you would want?

Shirts?  Hats?  Socks?  Pillows?  Mugs?  Frisbees?  I really have no idea, just throwing some stuff out there to get you started.

Anyone you would want to see on besides Tunch and Steve?   Surely there must be some Badger fans, Henry fans, Tikka fans, duck fans, and the potential list goes on.  Who would you want to see on merchandise?

The other day I suggested a deck of cards with the various dangerous Republican clowns.  I don’t even know how we would get something like that made, but I bet it’s possible.  Who would your 52 cards be?

Someone suggested a deck of cards with pie filter images on it, we might have to draft Avalune who did the fun drawings like PupCake and the SeaLion.

No ideas are too wild or silly or crazy.

Open Thread

    57Comments

    1. 1.

      Sure Lurkalot

      I’d love a tee shirt with about 6-8 of the rotating tag lines on front. You and Mr. Cole can choose which lines, they’re all good!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      zhena gogolia

      My Tunch hoodie is wearing out. I’d love to replace it. We love our Lily aprons. I love all the creatures you mentioned. Useful items with BJ pets on them would be great.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      The Dangerman

      As a longtime Rams fan (born and raised LA), I’d like to give a shout out to Aaron Rodgers for possibly assuring an NFC Championship game is played in SoCal and not GB.

      I’m sure there are a lot of unhappy people because of that fact. No, not just Packer fans. The degenerates who bet BIG money on NFL outcomes. The NFL doesn’t have a weekly report on player injuries for any other reason then the gambling that is done on games.

      Sure, call me woke, Aaron, but I have a word or two for you as well. Let’s start with the A’s, Asshole, and work our way through the Alphabet.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ken

      Limited-edition sachets stuffed with the trimmings from Steve’s visit to the groomers. Assuming you can sell those — if there’s too much human blood on them, they might have to be treated as medical waste.

      In which case, NFTs representing ownership of non-existent limited-edition sachets, etc.  I understand they are the Last Big Thing.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @eclare: Starting to think his family, which does not associate with him, had the right idea.

      I did not know that. I figured him for a typical meathead jock at worst, but he’s not just an asshole, he’s fucking looney.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Nothing may get vaccine-skeptical Chicagoans to the Walgreens like the news that “ALL MY LIFE I FUCKING OWN YOU!” is anti-vax

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Kent

      @The Dangerman: As a Seahawk’s fan I am highly amused that the Seahawks get to play against Jordan Love this weekend rather than Aaron Rogers due to his MAGA wankery

      As for BJ merch?  Don’t we also need something with Mr. Frog?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      CaseyL

      @eclare: Wow, I didn’t know that.

      Though I don’t see why not – other than the insurance commercials, Rodgers comes across as an angry diva who is very sure he is under-appreciated.  I don’t get a sense that his team-mates like him very much, either.

      ETA: Regarding the merch… I love the ideas put forth so far, but some “Far Side”-style cartoons depicting the highlights of BJ history would be fantastic.

      A Subaru abandoned in a field, for example.

      A  lioncat getting his butt shaved.

      A willow sneaking up on a house, “Weeping Angel” style.

      A stylized cartoon of a BJ meetup, with green balloons and people wearing weird hats.

      If I had any drawing talent, I would happily sketch these and donate them, but alas I have no drawing talent.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Cephalus Max

      I’d like some mugs with some of the most popular rotating tags on them, plus some kind of Balloon Juice identifier. Maybe the URL.

      I like the I’d try pessimism one, but there are so many that are great.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Jharp

      “The other day I suggested a deck of cards with the various dangerous Republican clowns.  I don’t even know how we would get something like that made, but I bet it’s possible.  Who would your 52 cards be?”

      I like the idea and can probably help finding a maker. In China of course.  I have a very good friend in Hong Kong who….  … well that’s what he does.

      And I have no idea of costs.

      It’s kinda like the first deck cost $3,000 to make and the next 4,999 cost 20 cents to make. Or something like that.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      GoAUpher

      Lurker who loves this community but doesn’t comment. This got me out of the shadows.

      THERE NEED TO BE STICKERS.

      Tunch stickers. Steve stickers. Stickers with slogans. So long as it’s BJ and I can stick it to things.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @CaseyL: Where do you get the idea that his teammates don’t like him?  Aside from right now, when his team and Packer fans are really pissed off at him.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      stinger

      I wouldn’t care to handle or look at a deck of cards with Repugly mugs on them. But I’d love to have a deck with Dem/liberal heroes. I suggested a few names in a comment on the earlier post that talked about this, but there are easily 52 heroes who could be celebrated in such a way.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      dnfree

      Ducks with green balloons.​
       

      ETA I like long-sleeved T-shirts because I hate sunblock and yet I need to block the sun.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      CaseyL

      @Omnes Omnibus: I could be remembering wrong, but wasn’t it last season when no one was sure whether he was coming back, he’d asked to be traded or something, and the consensus from his teammates was “Bon Voyage”?

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Roger Moore

      @CaseyL:

      I won’t argue with you about the way he comes off, and that’s really surprising when you get down to it.  Players, at least smart players, try really hard to manage their public image.  Some of them, mostly black ones for some unknown reason, aren’t that successful, but a white player who doesn’t want to come across as a jerk can manage it without too much trouble.  That a player comes across as an angry diva is a sign he isn’t really trying, which seems out of character for Rodgers.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      dnfree

      @WaterGirl: ​
        If you were a Bears fan you would know what it means. I’m not even a follower of sportsball, but I’m married to one. It was Rodgers’ triumphant taunt to the Bears at the end of their last game, at which the Bears sucked.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Cephalus Max

      @Roger Moore: i too like the dangerous Republican playing cards idea. Can we include Greenwald as the Joker?

      Not sure how you handle the randomization/identification issue though. (i.e. your opponents recognizing cards based on which asshole is pictured.)

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Regarding the NFL’s coronavirus policies, Rodgers said, “they were not based on science at all, they’re based purely on trying to out and shame people” and making unvaccinated people “feel like the most dangerous people in society.” He questioned why the league forces people to wear masks around vaccinated people and why unvaccinated people need to be tested every day when vaccinated people can spread the virus as well.
      The great MLK said, ‘You have a moral obligation to object to unjust rules and rules that make no sense,’ ” Rodgers said, paraphrasing the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

      The word “paraphrasing” has been hospitalized for extreme strain, reportedly in critical but stable condition

      Reply
    47. 47.

      MazeDancer

      If you go to Zazzle.com, you will see a panoply of merch. Any and all of it can be customized. Fleece blankets, beer steins, latte cups, every kind of hoodie and t-shirt, just a world of goods.

      Have ordered several totebags I made as gifts from there with “19th Amendment Remedies” emblazoned upon it.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      trollhattan

      @dnfree:

      Seattle eyeballing their post-bye week game at Lambeau with a little less dread, while pondering the condition of Wilson’s shattered finger.

      Let it be noted re. the 2020 season that Seahawks were just one of [checks notes] one NFL team to report no positive Covid tests. Lookin’ at you, thirty-one losers.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Kent

      @dnfree: The cards wouldn’t be for playing.  They would be a deck of ‘most wanted’ criminals just like the Bush Administration produced with the pics of all the Saddam loyalists during the Gulf War.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Sure Lurkalot

      I can’t wait to have brunch with a friend on Monday who also expressed a couple months back that she was “curious” about Ivermectin after listening to Joe Rogan. She probably feels vindicated knowing that a free thinker like Aaron Rogers gets excellent health advice from the same source.

      Brunch will be outdoors and my friend is vaccinated but I don’t know about boosted. Last time we met, she had just gotten her flu shot and told me that she’d consult with her doctor (a real one, I hope) about the Covid booster. So who knows with this bunch of mixed messages.

      Reply

