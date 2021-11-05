Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Civil Rights / Racial Justice / Black Lives Matter / Maybe We *Should* ‘Wave the Bloody Shirt’: Racism ‘Works’ Because America Has Yet to Overcome Its History

Maybe We *Should* ‘Wave the Bloody Shirt’: Racism ‘Works’ Because America Has Yet to Overcome Its History

by | 47 Comments

Policy is rational. Politics are not. It takes a story to move voters, an emotional connection that tells them something about themselves and the world in which they live or, alternately, the world in which they would like to live.

Without a story to tell — without a way to make the issues of an election speak to the values of an electorate — even strong candidates with popular policies can fall flat. And the reverse is also true: A divisive figure with unpopular beliefs can go far if he or she can tell the right kind of story to the right number of people…

For the first two elections after Appomattox, Republicans held their majorities, winning comfortable margins in 1866 and 1868 (and also excluding former rebels from Congress). But Democrats would soon begin to catch up. Although still in the minority, the party ultimately gained 37 seats in the House of Representatives in the 1870 midterm elections (when the House was just over half the size it is today).

Anxious to retain power in Washington, Republicans took every opportunity to pin the late rebellion on their Democratic opponents, north and south. None of it was subtle…

Democrats, and conservative white Southerners in particular, would come to call this the “bloody shirt” strategy, after an apocryphal story in which Benjamin Butler of Massachusetts used the bloodied shirt of a wounded soldier in a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives. “The phrase was used over and over during the Reconstruction era,” writes Stephen Budiansky in “The Bloody Shirt: Terror after Appomattox”: “It was a staple of the furious and sarcastic editorials that filled Southern newspapers in those days, of the indignant orations by Southern white political leaders who protested that no people had suffered more, been humiliated more, been punished more than they had.”

If the “bloody shirt” enraged Democratic partisans — if the term itself became, as Budiansky writes, “a synonym for any rabble-rousing demagoguery” aimed at “stirring old enmities” — it was because it worked

…[T]he Republican Party never took for granted that voters would blame the Democratic Party for its role in the rebellion and vote accordingly. Republican politicians had to make salient the public’s memory of, and anger over, the war. And, I should say, they were right to do so. It was right to “wave the bloody shirt” in the wake of a brutal, catastrophic war that according to recent estimates claimed close to a million lives. That we, as modern Americans, learn the phrase as a negative is an astounding coup of postwar Southern propaganda.

The lesson here, for the present, is straightforward. Democrats who want the Republican Party to pay for the events of Jan. 6 — to suffer at the ballot box for their allegiance to Donald Trump — have to tie those events to a language and a narrative that speaks to the fear, anger and anxiety of the public at large. They have to tell a story. And not just once, or twice — they have to do it constantly. It must become a fixture of the party’s rhetorical landscape…

The GOP Death Cult, of course, has plenty of stories to tell! And if those stories are a combination of wishful fairy tales & outright lies, well… do we expect Our Failed Mainstream Media to speak up about that, when it’s so much easier to just nod & wink?

      germy

      RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A juvenile son of Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin tried twice to cast a ballot in Tuesday’s election, election officials said Friday.

      The 17-year-old son presented an ID but was told he was ineligible to vote due to his age and turned away, according to a statement from Scott Konopasek, Fairfax County’s general registrar. The statement said the teen did not successfully vote, made no false statements, did not disrupt voting and appeared to have committed “no election offense.”

      The statement mentioned Youngkin’s son by name, saying the identification was based on contemporaneous notes by the chief election officer.

      Virginia law allows any person who is 17 and will be 18 by Election Day to register in advance and vote in any intervening primary or special election.

      Chetan Murthy

      From an email I wrote to a friend:

      From my perspective as an individual, none of that (what the Dems did right or wrong) matters; I might as well shake my fist at the hurricane.  Instead, I remember what A.R. Moxon wrote:

      “Historians have a word for Germans who joined the Nazi party, not because they hated Jews, but out of a hope for restored patriotism, or a sense of economic anxiety, or a hope to preserve their religious values, or dislike of their opponents, or raw political opportunism, or convenience, or ignorance, or greed.

      That word is “Nazi.” Nobody cares about their motives anymore.”
      ― A.R. Moxon

       
      I might add: “or out of a feeling that the Biden administration isn’t ending the pandemic, isn’t making an economic recovery happen fast enough, yadda yadda yadda”.
       
      It’s not even 10 months since the bastards tried to destroy our Republic, and already the pendulum is swinging back.
       
      America is a far more racist nation than we’d hoped.  A far more Fascist nation than we’d hoped.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I just listened to the most recent Pod Save America podcast. The last 20 minutes or so is a great interview with Danica Roehm, who won reelection in Virginia. The part before that is an analysis of the gubernatorial election which was also interesting, but Roehm really impressed me with her insight into what mattered to voters

      VOR

      @germy: Well that would make sense IF we were talking about early voting. But this is Election Day voting so if he ain’t 18 on Election Day, then he’s not going to be 18 by Election Day. He can register for the next round of elections and IIRC they offered him a registration form.

      mali muso

      @Chetan Murthy: Thanks for sourcing that quote.  I’ve used a version of it with friends, but didn’t have the exact words.  If anyone thinks that being a “good” Republican is going to matter in the grand scheme of things, I have news for them…

      Citizen Alan

      As I just tweeted in response to both the CNN and NYT tweets above:

      At this point, we really need to start asking serious questions about the extent to which support for fascism and white supremacy have wormed their way into the WP, the NYT, and CNN. These people can’t be this credulous, so I assume it’s intentional.

      Geminid

      Well, since we’re talking about the Virginia election, I will again recommend Politico’s interview with the strategists who guided the Youngkin campaign, titled “The Strategists who made the ‘Youngkin Republican’.” The strategists certainly are self-interested, but I thought they gave a fairly candid account of a well executed strategy. I believe it accorded with the campaign I saw. People who read this might learn useful information, and I don’t think they will catch any intellectual cooties,

      John S.

      So I know we all love Nancy Smash here, but what’s her end game forcing the vote tonight on infrastructure bill?

      A mere 6 centrist Dems refuse to vote on BBB (their latest excuse is CBO scoring). Meanwhile, 20 progressive Dems refuse to vote on infrastructure without BBB.

      How does this play out any other way than the Dems looking like even worse?

      Omnes Omnibus

      @debbie: That’s why these things get investigated so that officials can see if there was any intent to violate the law.  Or if someone just a dumbass.

      Starfish

      I want you to understand that racism is not just for Republicans, and there is a lot of polite liberal “Be Kind” racism that happens.

      There is a reason that New York schools are more segregated than schools in Mississippi.

      There is a reason why a lot of people trying to preserve their neighborhood character cannot see that everyone in their neighborhood is white.

      LiminalOwl

      In Braintree (two towns over), a teacher quit after being socially outed for his involvement in the insurrection.  He was just elected to the school board.

      Roger Moore

      @Citizen Alan:

      At this point, we really need to start asking serious questions about the extent to which support for fascism and white supremacy have wormed their way into the WP, the NYT, and CNN.

      I can’t speak for the WP, but FTFNYT has been impressed by fascists going back at least to Hitler.  They may have like Mussolini, too, but I haven’t seen the documentation.  So at least one of our papers of record has been onboard with the fascists since the early days.

      japa21

      @debbie: ​
        In most areas, if a person was sent an absentee ballot it is noted in their registration. If the ballot was received back that is also noted. If there is no note in the file either way, they can cast a regular ballot. If the note shows a ballot sent, then they can vote provisionally.

