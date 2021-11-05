WATCH: Jenna Ryan spoke to @EricFlackTV after her sentencing today. He asked if she had a statement of remorse. She blamed the media for her jail time, and said she should be able to tweet without being "persecuted." #CapitolRiot pic.twitter.com/RoIyAPsQ2b — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) November 4, 2021

The First Amendment, tragically, cannot protect you from yourself. Betty Cracker broke this news earlier, but I just had to share this fine specimen of Consequences should only happen to *other* people!!! logic with y’all.

Some backstory:

Been waiting for this day for 10 months. https://t.co/4f2yxmw2K4 — zeddy (@Zeddary) November 2, 2021

“I would like a pardon from the President of the United States.”

Dallas area realtor Jenna Ryan is the 2nd D.C. riot participant to ask for one. She flew on a private jet to D.C. to “stop the steal.” FBI arrested her today. She says: I feel persecuted. pic.twitter.com/Rk4XCYVqX3 — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 16, 2021

Apparently there is still some question of whether she will go to jail, but she’s doing her personal best to make sure the authorities have no reason to treat her with particular kindness…