Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Every MSM headline appears to be written by DougJ. i hope he’s getting paid.

Reality always wins in the end.

This really is a full service blog.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Women: they get shit done

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

It might be fine, or it might be a clusterfuck.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

This blog will pay for itself.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Late Night Addendum Open Thread: Jenna Ryan Is *VERY* Disappointed!

Late Night Addendum Open Thread: Jenna Ryan Is *VERY* Disappointed!

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

The First Amendment, tragically, cannot protect you from yourself. Betty Cracker broke this news earlier, but I just had to share this fine specimen of Consequences should only happen to *other* people!!! logic with y’all.

Some backstory:

Apparently there is still some question of whether she will go to jail, but she’s doing her personal best to make sure the authorities have no reason to treat her with particular kindness…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • frosty
  • HumboldtBlue
  • NotMax
  • Poe Larity
  • The Dangerman

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6Comments

    3. 3.

      frosty

      Is there a runway at the jail so she can leave on her private jet when she’s finished doing her time? It seems that would be appropriate to her station, no?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      NotMax

      Yeah, she’s a real peach, isn’t she?

      Her Twitter account had a post in September about her having violated Facebook’s Community Standards for a post in which she said, “Heil Hitler.” Ryan went on to write that “independent thought is a No No on Facebook” and that their move to remove her post “makes me want to say Heil Hitler even louder.”

      Ryan denied having made this post to the Observer, although she did not offer an explanation for how it ended up on her social media.

      “I’m against Hitler; I’m against Nazi Germany; I’m against people being killed,” she said. “But the way I’m being treated right now is how they treated the Jews.” Source

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.