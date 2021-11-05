Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Morning Open Thread: The Biden Administration in Action

What might have been…

But, noooo…
Friday Morning Open Thread: The Biden Administration in Action
(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    35Comments

    7. 7.

      Soprano2

      *sigh* This interview on NPR with a Republican lawyer in Virginia, who was publicly against Trump but voted for Youngkin and says he really isn’t anything at all like Trump, and that the VA election demonstrates that the Republican Party is moving away from Trump. Republicans like this are going to insist that if a candidate doesn’t look like Trump or sound like Trump publicly they aren’t like Trump. They are in denial about how much their party is captured by Trump. Here in MO the slate of Republicans vying to replace Roy Blunt in the Senate are competing to see how close they can be to Trump – that’s the reality of the Republican Party right now, not a tilt back to the seemingly-friendly grandpa candidate.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Matt McIrvin

      county-level voting maps showing seas of red and islands of blue don’t show “what real america looks like,” they show that most americans live in cities, and the fact that we have to talk about this *every election* is frustrating

      What it shows is that the white vote is still effectively overrepresented as a benefit of regional ethnic cleansing that occurred in decades past.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Soprano2:

      Here in MO the slate of Republicans vying to replace Roy Blunt in the Senate are competing to see how close they can be to Trump – that’s the reality of the Republican Party right now, not a tilt back to the seemingly-friendly grandpa candidate.

      No question about it, but they’ll run more presentable candidates in blue states where they think they might have a chance.  In MO, they don’t have to pretend.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Kay

      @Soprano2:

      They’ll just get smarter about it though. We really can’t run the last cycle. It should be amusing to watch some of the GOP candidates dial it back. These are the people who went from Mitt Romney to Trump. Consistency and adherence to principles are not an issue.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Soprano2: As been pointed out Youngkin is Generic Republican, upon whom the voter could imagine anything they wanted about him.

      Since the word is Youngkin was a fuck up at his Hedge fund, I cam curious why the Democrats didn’t go after that point.  The Dems made the election about Trump so Youngkin merely had to not be Trump.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Another Scott

      @PST: A neighbor down the street trained her dogs to always pee and poop in the middle of the street in front of their house.  It’s so weird.  :-\

      It can be done the usual ways – praise, positive reinforcement.

      Good luck!

      Cheers,

      Scott.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Kay

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques:

      It is just so sad that Democrats don’t get more credit for good management of budgets.

      Youngkin plans to take the state budget surplus Democrats left him and cut taxes with it- he wrote it in an op ed. It’ll be gone in a year. Kasich did the same thing- it was all budget trickery and moving money around. He left a huge hole, which they then filled with the most regressive taxes.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      germy

      Jeffrey Clark (trump DOJ official) is testifying today before the Jan. 6 committee.

      Is any of this being televised, or will be televised?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Ken

      @PST: Does anyone have any idea how to teach a dog to always poop under a streetlight?

      I’m trying to work this into a variation of the “drunk looking for his lost keys under the streetlight” joke.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      PST

      @Another Scott: Thanks. I have to admit I’m not all that serious. Sometimes on these dark mornings when Bernie chooses a particularly unlit spot I find myself humming “Pinball Wizard” and fancying that I can play be sense of smell. I don’t know why she has become so keen on 6:00 a.m. walks, but I’m up anyway and it’s good for me. When we have two feet of snow on the ground I may stop indulging her preference for the nice grassy strip six blocks away.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Mustang Bobby

      This is supposed to be the “dry season” in Miami and I awoke to about an inch of rain in an hour.  But it was the harbinger of a cool front and it’s going to be clear and sunny tomorrow.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      PST

      @Ken: Q: Why are you feeling around under the streetlight with a baggy over your hand?

      A: I’m picking up after my dog.

      Q: But he pooped under that tree over there?

      A: The light’s better here.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      germy

      News from upstate NY:

      https://dailygazette.com/2021/11/04/convicted-imprisoned-sex-offender-thomas-yager-elected-to-minden-town-board-will-be-disqualified-from-holding-office/

      MINDEN — Voters on Tuesday re-elected convicted and imprisoned sex offender Thomas Yager to the Town Board. He resigned from that office in July after he was charged with sexually abusing a child on a Fort Plain bus while working as an aide. Still, his name appeared on the ballot.

      He was a candidate on both the Republican and Conservative lines.

      A lot of people in upstate NY vote the straight Republican line, no matter who is on the ballot.  It could be a pile of dogshit under a street lamp, it’ll win its election.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Ken

      @PST: Yeah, but I was hoping to add a novel twist. Maybe if the dog is blind?

       I don’t know why she has become so keen on 6:00 a.m.

      Cheer up, in two days it will be at… (mutters, makes vague circular motions with his fingers, gets a globe and a flashlight) 5:00 a.m.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Soprano2

      @lowtechcyclist: It was an amazing interview to listen to, how much this guy is fooling himself that one election in one state proves that Trump is in the rear view mirror for Republicans. It’s just a bunch of wishful thinking rather than a clear-eyed analysis of what’s actually happening in the country.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Betty Cracker

      @Soprano2: It sucks for sure, but one possible upside is that Trump is too egotistical and undisciplined to allow the GOP to truly move on from Himself. As long as that sloshing bag of liposuction medical waste is still sucking up oxygen, he’ll demand shows of fealty that undermine the attempt. 

      Like you said, in red states, they’re all lining up to kiss Trump’s ass. Also, wasn’t Youngkin’s nomination somewhat atypical, meaning he didn’t have to face off against a bunch of slavering MAGA goons to win the primary? I didn’t follow the race closely, but that’s my understanding.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Soprano2

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques:The Dems made the election about Trump so Youngkin merely had to not be Trump.

      I do tend to think this is a mistake. They should show that the candidate is close to Trump, of course, because they all mostly are, but it can’t be the main emphasis of the campaign. You have to campaign against your opponent, not the former president.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Mustang Bobby

      I’m shocked, shocked.

      The winning Republican in this week’s congressional Primary in South Florida is a former felon who did not go through the state’s process to restore his civil rights after imprisonment, interviews and records show. That step is required under Florida law for a candidate to hold political office. Jason Mariner, 36, an advertising executive and self-described “America First” conservative candidate, won Tuesday’s GOP primary with 58% of votes in Florida’s 20th, which is heavily Democratic.

      Not quite the level of the convicted sex offender.  For once, Florida Man doesn’t rise to the occasion.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: This is why I think governments having a surplus is actually a bad thing. Republicans always want to pass tax cuts based on a one-year surplus!

      Reply

