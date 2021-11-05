If I see one more analysis that says "Voters are turning on Biden b/c they are depressed about COVID" without also stipulating that the current COVID situation is entirely Republicans' fault I am going to light the entire goddamn internet on fire — Mangy Jay (@magi_jay) November 3, 2021

The bottom line: We’ve secured enough supply for every child in America to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. pic.twitter.com/S35R34wwjw — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2021





Millions of U.S. workers now have a Jan. 4 deadline to get a COVID vaccine. The federal government announced new vaccine requirements for workers at companies with more than 100 employees. Here are answers to some key questions. https://t.co/S0c5CASBbj — The Associated Press (@AP) November 4, 2021

Tougher rules will apply to another 17 million people who work in nursing homes, hospitals and other facilities that receive money from Medicare and Medicaid. Those workers will not have an option for testing and will need to be vaccinated. https://t.co/rT7Ohv0JLS — The Associated Press (@AP) November 4, 2021

Lots of school based vaccination for 5-11 year olds happening here in the US 👏👏👏👏 Often these are after school and any unvaccinated parents can get their shot at the same time This makes me hopeful — Prof. Gavin Yamey MD MPH (@GYamey) November 4, 2021

CDC discourages Americans from traveling to Russia, Belgium, Slovakia & Burkina Faso due to Covid crises in those countries https://t.co/3YpXiand0u — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 4, 2021

While people are now able to travel freely in Australia’s more populated east, COVID-19-free Western Australia will maintain its tight restrictions into next year. Australia's largest state by land mass has the nation’s lowest vaccination rates. https://t.co/I3Vd4kphdB — The Associated Press (@AP) November 5, 2021

⚡️ Russia on Friday confirmed 40,735 Covid-19 infections and 1,192 deaths, both the second highest figures of the pandemic.https://t.co/tV0xFMFuDS — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 5, 2021

People who get vaccinated in one Far East district could win a grand prize of three tons of coal valued at 15,000 rubles ($200) https://t.co/hXRf366Ese — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 4, 2021

Europe is back at the center of the pandemic, according to the WHO. The World Health Organization says Europe is responsible for nearly three-fifths of the world's recent coronavirus cases https://t.co/6qfJMkZMa0 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 5, 2021

… Europe accounted for 59 percent of the world’s newly reported coronavirus cases last week, and for nearly half the world’s Covid-related deaths, Hans Kluge, the W.H.O.’s director for the 53 countries in its European region, told reporters. Dr. Kluge said that there were 1.8 million new cases and about 24,000 deaths in the European region in the past week. “We are at another critical point of pandemic resurgence,” Dr. Kluge said. “Europe is back at the epicenter of the pandemic — where we were one year ago.” The region is reporting an average of more than 30 new cases a day for every 100,000 people, a rate that has almost doubled since mid-September. Eighteen of the 20 countries around the world that are reporting the most new cases per day, relative to their populations, are in Europe or the part of Central Asia that the W.H.O. includes in its European region… Hospitals are being flooded with Covid patients across the region; in 43 of the 53 countries, hospitals are likely to face high to extreme stress in the next three months, the W.H.O. projected. Dr. Kluge said the virus was surging because precautions like mask-wearing were relaxed and because too few people have been vaccinated. Eight countries in the region have vaccinated more than 70 percent of their populations, but two have managed to immunize less than 10 percent, he said. Hospital admission rates were high, he said, in the countries where vaccination rates were low…

Doctors in Bosnia are bracing for a new wave of the coronavirus in the Balkan nation, which has a low vaccination rate and has been among the hardest hit countries in Europe earlier in the pandemic. https://t.co/3jczSgTUqF — The Associated Press (@AP) November 5, 2021

#DeltaVariant: Facing a surge in cases, Latvia makes it legal to fire unvaccinated workers. Officials in the Baltic country also declared a 3-month state of emergency starting Nov. 8 as new coronavirus cases soar to levels not seen there before https://t.co/FgawIAYUqU — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 5, 2021

Oxford scientists find the gene that doubles risk of dying from Covid-19. 'About 60% of people of South Asian ancestry have the gene' 😬😬

https://t.co/J4Q1EBQUj5 — Sunny Hundal (@sunny_hundal) November 4, 2021

High-risk Covid gene more common in South Asians https://t.co/EVDpO2k5KR — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 4, 2021

Possible explanation for cerebral Covid & cerebral #LongCovid: New study reveals SARSCoV2-infected brain endothelial cells undergo apoptosis—programmed cell death—due to a series of molecular events that are possibly at the root of cerebral Covid & #LongCovid symptoms ↓ https://t.co/JQCtiquNZk — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 4, 2021

Novavax completes process for WHO emergency use approval of COVID-19 vaccine https://t.co/3wwjxaO9d2 pic.twitter.com/WbtVpRvH31 — Reuters (@Reuters) November 5, 2021

Growing pains: Moderna sales take a hit as the maker of one of the three COVID-19 vaccines used in the United States struggles to ramp up production. @thpmurphy explains https://t.co/coB1gzphrg — AP Business News (@APBusiness) November 4, 2021

NEW: Why are home COVID tests so damn $$ and hard to find?@lydiadepillis & I made some calls Company after company told us they’d tried to get tests approved but *gave up after inexplicable FDA delays* One FDA scientist told he quit in frustrationhttps://t.co/IE0GFxS73S pic.twitter.com/sr4jNOnijT — Eric Umansky (@ericuman) November 4, 2021

We asked the gov alllll about why at-home COVID are so damn expensive and hard to find FDA officials graciously spent a lot of time talking us through it. Their POV: 1. The review process is appropriately conservative. 2. You want more tests? The WH should buy 'em. pic.twitter.com/ACwFzy69Mw — Eric Umansky (@ericuman) November 4, 2021

U.S. federal government cuts ties w/ troubled vaccine maker in Baltimore. Emergent BioSolutions ruined millions of Covid vaccines. Now its $600 million deal is canceled https://t.co/zpveD0T6cu — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 5, 2021

In the last 20 months, covid-19 has killed three-quarters-of-a-million people in the U.S., meaning an estimated 6.7 million Americans are grieving the death of a grandparent, parent, spouse or child because of the coronavirus, according to researchers. https://t.co/l8WMYsgk6u — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 4, 2021

New York City kids can get $100 for Covid shots at school. Once kids get their 1st dose, families receive an email w/ instructions on how to select a pre-paid $100 debit card. Other incentives include tickets to sports events https://t.co/WamWk5L3YW — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 5, 2021

Western Michigan:

The virus doesn’t care if we are “over the pandemic.” If you’re unvaccinated, it’s gonna get you. I had more COVID patients today than in any other day, and our hospital has the highest number yet. This is so completely not over. In the end you’ll either be vaxxed or get COVID. — Dr. Rob Davidson (@DrRobDavidson) November 5, 2021

After the initial wave of COVID both were low in cases & deaths per capita. Delta hit Repub areas hardest. [And it was Repub areas that shifted the most Tues] Dems value community & staying alive over selfishness & death. Repub values are the opposite, & they resent Dems for it https://t.co/aEMgLe55PF — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) November 4, 2021

Nine-year-old Makenna had to go to hospital after everyone in her family contracted Covid https://t.co/GkaZqFIAlo pic.twitter.com/E56gJksJbu — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 3, 2021

there are multiple reasons why school districts are doing this. sub shortages being a huge one. they probably won’t have enough staff for that friday. giving parents a chance to vaccinate their kids being another. as always, things are more complicated than they look. https://t.co/N9K7Q8MrDR — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) November 5, 2021