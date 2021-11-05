Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Nov. 4-5

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Nov. 4-5

Europe accounted for 59 percent of the world’s newly reported coronavirus cases last week, and for nearly half the world’s Covid-related deaths, Hans Kluge, the W.H.O.’s director for the 53 countries in its European region, told reporters.

Dr. Kluge said that there were 1.8 million new cases and about 24,000 deaths in the European region in the past week.

“We are at another critical point of pandemic resurgence,” Dr. Kluge said. “Europe is back at the epicenter of the pandemic — where we were one year ago.”

The region is reporting an average of more than 30 new cases a day for every 100,000 people, a rate that has almost doubled since mid-September. Eighteen of the 20 countries around the world that are reporting the most new cases per day, relative to their populations, are in Europe or the part of Central Asia that the W.H.O. includes in its European region…

Hospitals are being flooded with Covid patients across the region; in 43 of the 53 countries, hospitals are likely to face high to extreme stress in the next three months, the W.H.O. projected.

Dr. Kluge said the virus was surging because precautions like mask-wearing were relaxed and because too few people have been vaccinated.

Eight countries in the region have vaccinated more than 70 percent of their populations, but two have managed to immunize less than 10 percent, he said. Hospital admission rates were high, he said, in the countries where vaccination rates were low…

Western Michigan:

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      The Monroe County website says 337 new cases yesterday;
      NYSDOH says 366 new cases yesterday. Yep, 2020 all over again.

      Ten Bears

      Let’s dispel this myth … but first the good news: while departing MGH after my first (this) post-op visit with the spousal-unit ~ she’s gonna’ be fine, everything will be fine ~ I noted a line-up out one of the side-doors marquee’d “vaccination clinic” and I asked the young man at the door “this looks like someplace I could get a covid-booster, aeh?” That’s just what it was, fifteen minutes later I was boosted and out the door. Because

      I keep hearing on the radio, in the blogs and one or two of the other sources I peruse that you can just walk in to your neighborhood CVS and get the booster, and that’s just not so. Walk in to my neighborhood CVS and just ask about the booster and you’ll be told to go on the website and make an appointment ~ generally two weeks out and fifty miles away. No, you can’t just walk in to your neighborhood CVS and get the booster

      Don’t piss on me and tell me it’s raining …

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 11/4 China reported 68 new domestic confirmed (4 previously asymptomatic) & 22 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases. 10 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 155 active domestic confirmed cases in the region.

      • Ejina Banner in Alxa League reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases (both at Dalaihob Township; from screening of persons under centralized quarantine). 8 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 138 active domestic confirmed cases there. The Dalaihob Township remains at High Risk.
      • At Erenhot in Xilingol League 1 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 13 active domestic confirmed cases there. 3 communities are currently at Medium Risk.
      • 1 domestic confirmed case recovered in the rest of the Region. 4 active domestic confirmed cases remain (2 at Hohhot & 1 each at Alxa Left Banner in Alxa League & Ejin Horo Banner in Erdos). 1 sub-district at Alxa Left Banner & 2 residential compounds at Hohhot remain at Medium Risk. 

      At Xi’an in Shaanxi Province there currently are 12 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.

      Ningxia “Autonomous” Region reported 4 new domestic confirmed cases. 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 41 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the region.

      • Yinchuan reported 4 new domestic confirmed cases, all are traced close contacts, 3 in residential compounds under lock down since 10/17 & under centralized quarantine since 10/19. 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 30 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 3 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.
      • 11 active domestic confirmed cases remain in the rest of the region (10 at Wuzhong & 1 at Zhongwei).

      Gansu Province reported 5 new domestic confirmed cases (3 mild & 2 moderate). 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 130 active domestic confirmed cases in the province.

      • Lanzhou reported 4 new domestic confirmed case (2 mild & 2 moderate), all traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 70 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • Tianshui reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (mild), a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine. There currently are 38 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 1 community, 1 residential compound & 1 village have been elevated to Medium Risk.
      • 22 active domestic confirmed cases remain in the rest of the province (15 at Zhangye, 5 at Jiayuguan & 2 at Longnan). 3 residential compounds at Zhangye remain at Medium Risk

      Hebei Province reported 10 new domestic confirmed cases. There currently are 67 active confirmed cases in the province.

      • Shijiazhuang reported 9 new domestic confirmed cases (1 mild & 8 moderate), 8 at Shenze Country (3 from screening of persons under lock down & 6 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine) & 1 at Jinzhou. There currently are 55 active domestic confirmed cases in the city (51 at Shenze County & 4 at Jinzhou). 1 Medium Risk village has been elevated to High Risk. 1 village has been elevated to Medium Risk. 1 zone & 1 village are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Xinji reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, a traced close contact already under lock down. There currently are 8 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • 4 active domestic confirmed cases remain in the rest of the province (2 each at Xingtai & Baoding).

      At Hunan Province there currently are 4 active domestic confirmed (at Changsha) & 1 active domestic asymptomatic (at Zhuzhou) cases remaining in the province.

      Zunyi in Guizhou Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (moderate), a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine since 10/20. The case’s spouse had tested positive on 10/25 & been diagnosed as an asymptomatic case, later turned symptomatic. There currently are 8 active domestic confirmed (1 mild, 3 moderate, 2 serious & 2 critical) & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 2 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.

      Beijing Municipality did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 40 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 1 community remains at High Risk. 2 communities are currently at Medium Risk.

      Rizhao in Shandong Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 14 active domestic confirmed & 6 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 residential compound is currently at Medium Risk.

      Sichuan Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases. There currently are 6 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Chengdu reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases, 1 is a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine since 11/2 & the other found via voluntary testing (cross paths w/ domestic confirmed cases reported by Chongqing). There currently are 5 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 residential compound has been elevated to Medium Risk. 4 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Zigong there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case remaining.

      Chongqing Municipality reported 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, both traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine since 11/2. There currently are 5 active domestic confirmed & 4 active do mestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 2 residential compounds & 1 office building are currently at Medium Risk.

      Changzhou in Jiangsu Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 3 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 3 residential are currently at Medium Risk.

      Qinghai Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 12 active domestic confirmed cases in the province.

      • Xining did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 11 active domestic confirmed cases in the city
      • At Haidong there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case in the city.

      At Tianmen in Hubei Province there currently are 2 domestic confirmed cases (1 mild & 1 moderate) in the city.

      Heilongjiang Province reported 28 new domestic confirmed cases. There currently are 217 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Heihe reported 28 new domestic confirmed cases, all found among persons already under centralized or home quarantine. There currently are 212 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, all at Aihui District. 1 residential compound remains at High Risk. 15 residential compounds, 1 residential building & 3 villages are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Harbin did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 5 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 residential compound has been elevated to Medium Risk. 4 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.

      Jiangxi Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed (both mild) & 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 7 active domestic confirmed & 17 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Shangrao reported 2 new domestic confirmed (both mild) & 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 3 of the new domestic positive cases are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine since 11/2 & 2 are found via screening of residents under lock down. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 6 active domestic confirmed & 17 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 residential compound has been elevated to Medium Risk. 1 township & 1 residential compound are currently Medium Risk.
      • At Jiujiang there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case in the city.

      Zhejiang Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Jiaxing did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently is 1 active domestic asymptomatic case in the city.
      • Hangzhou in did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case in the city.

      Henan Province reported 5 new domestic confirmed (4 previously asymptomatic) & 9 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 13 active domestic confirmed & 11 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Zhengzhou reported 5 new domestic confirmed (4 previously asymptomatic) & 9 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all at Xingyang. Case information are not yet available, but majority of the cases appear to be unvaccinated schoolchildren or their parents. There currently are 7 active domestic confirmed & 11 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 residential compound has been elevated to Medium Risk. 1 community & 1 residential compound are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Zhoukou did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case in the city.
      • At Shangqiu there currently are 5 active domestic confirmed cases remaining, from the previously outbreak in Aug.

      Dalian in Liaoning Province reported 8 new domestic confirmed & 8 new domestic asymptomatic cases. The index confirmed case is a cold chain logistics worker, while the other are traced close contacts. This cluster could be a separate introduction from the ones that spread from Ejina Banner in Inner Mongolia & Heihe in Heilongjiang.

      Dehong Prefecture in Yunnan Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (at Ruili, via screening of persons in restricted movement zone). 2 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 8 active domestic confirmed & 27 active domestic asymptomatic cases at the prefecture. 1 zone at Ruili is currently at Medium Risk.

      Imported Cases

      On 11/4, China reported 10 new imported confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), 20 imported asymptomatic cases, 1 imported suspect case:

      • Guangxi “Autonomous” Region (location not specified) – 3 confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), no information released
      • Shanghai Municipality – 3 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Benin (via Paris CdG) & the UAE, & a German national coming from Germany; 1 suspect case, no information released
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Singapore)
      • Dalian in Liaoning Province – 1 confirmed case, no information released
      • Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 5 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Dongguan in Guangdong Province  – 1 confirmed cases, coming from Malaysia, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 7 asymptomatic cases, 3 Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar, 2 from Iran & 1 each from Iraq (via Tehran) & the UAE
      • Ruili in Dehong Prefecture, Yunnan Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Myanmar
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 3 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Cambodia & 1 from Egypt
      • Weihai in Shandong Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from South Korea
      • Jinan in Shandong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Russia
      • Jiangsu Province (location not specified) – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released

      Overall in China, 29 confirmed cases recovered, 17 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (14 imported) & 5 were reclassified as confirmed cases (1 imported), & 1,990 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 1,129 active confirmed cases in the country (373 imported), 37 in serious condition (2 imported), 426 active asymptomatic cases (348 imported), 4 suspect cases (all imported). 45,386 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 11/4, 2,302,679M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 8.859M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      Hong Kong has not yet published report for 11/5.

      NotMax

      Locally,

      The state Health Department reported 13 new COVID fatalities on Thursday, pushing the state’s death toll from the virus to 932.

      The state also confirmed 112 new COVID infections.
      [snip]
      More than 300 people in the islands died in September and October due to the surge of the Delta variant, which threatened to overwhelm Hawaii’s hospitals. Source

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reports 4,922 new Covid-19 cases today in its media statement, tfor a cumulative reported total of 2,497,265 cases. It also reports 64 deaths as of midnight, for an adjusted cumulative total of 29,155 deaths – 1.17% of the cumulative reported total, 1.20% of resolved cases.

      Based on cases reported yesterday, Malaysia’s nationwide Rt is at 0.94.

      529 confirmed cases are in ICU, 214 of them on ventilators. Meanwhile, 5,579 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 2,401,823 patients recovered – 96.2% of the cumulative reported total.

      Three new clusters were reported today, for a cumulative total of 5,796 clusters. 355 clusters are currently active; 5,441 clusters are now inactive.

      4,912 new cases today are local infections. 10 new cases today are imported.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 41,391 doses of vaccine on 4th November: 2,864 first doses, 18,162 second doses, and 20,365 booster doses. As of midnight yesterday, the cumulative total is 50,462,307 doses administered: 25,516,476 first doses, 24,625,458 second doses, and 492,054 booster doses. 78.1% of the population have received their first dose, while 75.4% are now fully vaccinated.

      Low Key Swagger

      Thought I just heard Pfizer has the vaccine in pill form?  85% effective?  That’s HUGE.

      Edit:  Not vaccine, treatment.  But still.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Greece: still at record levels. 6784 new cases reported November 4. Vaccine/negative test mandates for entry into businesses starts tomorrow.

      Oh, and the Greek Orthodox Church has now declared that it does not recognize the existence of religious exemptions from any vaccine, including COVID. According to the Archbishop of America, Orthodox clergy are now prohibited from issuing any exemption letters, and any letters that have already been issued are invalid. (Source: eKathimerini)

      (This marks a profound change from reports I saw a year and a half ago, when some clergymen were claiming that it was wrong to impose lockdown restrictions on communion services because the Host, being holy, was inherently pure and thus protected from the virus.)

      Betty Cracker

      I concur with Mangy Jay’s lead-off tweet in the OP, and I’d also like to expand on her point by saying this: it really should be an endless juggernaut of a scandal — complete with howling, nonstop media coverage — that Republicans chose to politicize a massive public health crisis, causing at least tens of thousands and possibly even hundreds of thousands of needless deaths.

      It’s a marker of how low we’ve sunk as a society that this remarkable fact is only occasionally and obliquely hinted at in MSM coverage. We’ve basically just moved on as a country, accepting this atrocity as normal politics. I don’t mean us HERE of course, but as a society, we have apparently moved on. It’s appalling.

