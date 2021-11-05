Steve has been sequestered to the guest room all morning without food because at 2:30 he will be making an appearance at the groomers. I can tell you right now that he is in a fantastic mood, and I will be donning the oven mitts to put him in his cage in a little bit and am very excited about that. At any rate, his long time groomer died last year and it has been hell getting appointments, because his son took over the business and has just been swamped. This appointment has been scheduled for five weeks, which is longer than it took me to schedule a colonoscopy. Since it is already November, we will not be doing a full lion cut, but a bath and a trim and some delicate shaving around his nether regions, and I hope to have some great pictures for you this evening.

Also, thanks to everyone who donated and helped to make the site ad free. It really is a stress lifted. For the past six months I have been dreading coming to the website and reading bitching in the comments and worrying every time Watergirl called if we were going to have yet another conversation about the ads (she’s relentless, yo, which is a good thing considering the immovable object she is dealing with). I’m stubborn and don’t like change and am still pissed they changed the Monk theme song after season 1 and SHARONA FOR LIFE and I did not see a reason to change, but I am willing to do what you all want if it means the site will keep going and more of you have a better experience. Especially if it means I don’t have to worry about it. It’s nice coming to the website without a knot in my stomach and pre-irritated.

So that’s that.