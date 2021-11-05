Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A Special Treat For You All

Steve has been sequestered to the guest room all morning without food because at 2:30 he will be making an appearance at the groomers. I can tell you right now that he is in a fantastic mood, and I will be donning the oven mitts to put him in his cage in a little bit and am very excited about that. At any rate, his long time groomer died last year and it has been hell getting appointments, because his son took over the business and has just been swamped. This appointment has been scheduled for five weeks, which is longer than it took me to schedule a colonoscopy. Since it is already November, we will not be doing a full lion cut, but a bath and a trim and some delicate shaving around his nether regions, and I hope to have some great pictures for you this evening.

Also, thanks to everyone who donated and helped to make the site ad free. It really is a stress lifted. For the past six months I have been dreading coming to the website and reading bitching in the comments and worrying every time Watergirl called if we were going to have yet another conversation about the ads (she’s relentless, yo, which is a good thing considering the immovable object she is dealing with). I’m stubborn and don’t like change and am still pissed they changed the Monk theme song after season 1 and SHARONA FOR LIFE and I did not see a reason to change, but I am willing to do what you all want if it means the site will keep going and more of you have a better experience. Especially if it means I don’t have to worry about it. It’s nice coming to the website without a knot in my stomach and pre-irritated.

So that’s that.

    1. 1.

      narya

      I started giggling as soon as I read the first sentence, and the oven mitts put me over the edge. Thank you; I needed a laugh today.

    2. 2.

      Josie

      I’d like a video of you crawling under the bed in your oven mitts to drag him out. Best of luck to you.​
       ETA: You know he knows what’s coming, right?

    8. 8.

      SiubhanDuinne

      some delicate shaving around his nether regions, and I hope to have some great pictures for you this evening.

      I for one can hardly wait.

    9. 9.

      Ken

      @geg6: Groomers have special techniques to soothe the pet — soft lighting, mood music, clamps, ambien — so they avoid injuries.

      Also, they haven’t accidentally conditioned the animal to go berserk when it sees oven mitts.

    10. 10.

      Baud

      some delicate shaving around his nether regions, and I hope to have some great pictures for you this evening.

      This seems worse than the ads.

    11. 11.

      Doc Sardonic

      Quick suggestion re: getting Steve in the carrier with minimum to no bloodshed. If you have a Harbor Freight near you go get a pair of leather welding sleeves. Those combined with your oven mitts should keep you from getting shredded. Works real well on our two youngest for nail trimming.

    13. 13.

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      We recently had to have Loki, a dead ringer for Steve, but in the 10 lb fun-size, groomed. He had to have his teeth pulled last year, got cancer and had chemo over the spring and summer, and developed some really knarly mats on his belly and butt. One on his lower side had even pulled so tight it had formed a wound that his oncologist discovered when she was rechecking him. In our case, getting Loki into into the carrier isn’t made any easier by his smaller stature. We always plan at least 20 minutes for the procedure.
      1. Make sure he’s in the bedroom and close the door, which immediately drives him under the bed.
      2. Take the mattress and boxsprings off the bed and use them to barricade part of the room.
      3. Gradually work Loki behind the chair in the corner, from which he can be chased into one or the other of our hands.

      We had to do this every 3 weeks while he was getting chemo. Whew! Anyway, he’s such a beautiful cat, and I don’t know how much longer he has (although he’s doing really well at the moment), so I didn’t want them to shave off all of his beautiful coat, I just had them shave off the mats. So he looks pretty normal, except that removing the mats from his but makes his hind legs look a little bit like he has a poodle cut (chuckle, giggle).

      Oh, and the oncologist knows our Loki. She told me to take him to the vet for grooming, and have him sedated.

    14. 14.

      WaterGirl

      Bask in the glow of the ad-free experience… once all the pet calendar pics are in and sorted we’ll move to the next step for the website.

      I’ll put up a post with a list of the biggest issues and will be asking all of you to let me know which things are still a problem.  So in the meantime, please take note of what seems different or better than it was, and what still remains.

    18. 18.

      VOR

      My cat has to be sedated every time he goes to the vet. Absolutely loses his furry mind and attacks everyone, even me. We call it “puma mode”. He’s normally a very relaxed cat who lets strangers rub his belly.

    19. 19.

      Ken

      @SiubhanDuinne: Is the deadline for pet pix today?

      That is an immensely complicated question, possibly involving quantum uncertainty.  Though admittedly I haven’t been following the updates closely.

    20. 20.

      guachi

      Any post titled “A Special Treat for You All” better be about Lilly or Steve. The first word was “Steve” so Mission Accomplished.

