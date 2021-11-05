His royal highness is being difficult with the posing this evening, so much so that I had to put a bed on the chair to coax him to stay still long enough for a picture. He does feel much better, though, because as he always does after recovering from his grooming session and eating, he joined me for a nap and was very lovey and purred exceedingly loud.
Reader Interactions
13Comments
-
1.
Steve is displeased with the service.
-
2.
Such a handsome guy!
-
3.
Steve is a lucky cat
-
4.
That face tells me you should sleep with one eye open, John. The purring was just to lull you into a false sense of safety.
Or maybe he really is happy and just has RBF like 99% of cats.
-
5.
3 John Cole posts in a single day! When was the last time that happened?
ETA: I’m happy to see them!
-
6.
Look at that magnificent creature. He’s gorgeous.
That expression also says he thinks you’re damn lucky to have him. Which, of course, as all cat owners know, is the truth.
-
7.
Has the homecoming happening happened?
-
8.
He’s a beautiful cat.
-
9.
No clue as to what a Lannister may be nor as to how it’s applicble but as tempus continues to fugit, c’est la vie.
-
10.
Look at that handsome boy!
-
11.
Oh, he looks beautiful! ❤️
-
12.
He’s so lovely. I hope he doesn’t take a spray-shit on your pillow.
-
13.
That’s quite a mane!
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings