Wishing sweets, lights, togetherness, and a year of prosperity to those who celebrate — and I think this year, in particular, we can all use an excuse to start over!

“A year ago, we were headed into a Thanksgiving where public health experts were advising against traveling or gathering with family and friends.

“Later this month, our tables and our hearts are going to be full thanks to the vaccines,” Biden says at the White House. pic.twitter.com/Urd1AJoXTc

— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 3, 2021