Wishing sweets, lights, togetherness, and a year of prosperity to those who celebrate — and I think this year, in particular, we can all use an excuse to start over!
“A year ago, we were headed into a Thanksgiving where public health experts were advising against traveling or gathering with family and friends.
“Later this month, our tables and our hearts are going to be full thanks to the vaccines,” Biden says at the White House. pic.twitter.com/Urd1AJoXTc
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 3, 2021
One year ago this hour pic.twitter.com/mJmo5BpwEH
— Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) November 4, 2021
America's new history-making mayors https://t.co/MrdrTXfqRZ pic.twitter.com/EluP9hkocq
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 3, 2021
Dems lost Va Gov in 2009 and then passed Obamacare
let’s stop pretending Biden’s presidency ended last night
— Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) November 3, 2021
