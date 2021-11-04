Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Happy Divali!

Wishing sweets, lights, togetherness, and a year of prosperity to those who celebrate — and I think this year, in particular, we can all use an excuse to start over!

      Ken

      I like Diwali in principle, light over darkness is great especially as we head toward winter.  But in practice, it means the people in the apartment above me have parties with loud music until 11 PM.

      Baud

      @Ken:

      Diwali comes from the Sanskrit word meaning “piss off Ken.”

      Woodrow/asim

      So, I checked in with some Black Twitter folx I follow (I just avoided it, yesterday), and…yeah. They aren’t the Doom and Gloom machines you’d expect:

      I am confused about how one state going Republican for governor and another remaining Democrat is the death knell for Biden’s agenda. Seems like the scripts are written no matter the results.

      https://twitter.com/nhannahjones/status/1456216115772805126 (This is the creator of the 1619 Project)

      100% of Democrats in the House and 96% pecent of Democrats in the Senate are in complete alignment with passing Bidens historic legislative agenda so for anyone out there screaming that the democratic party is broken, you’re a moron.

      https://twitter.com/BlackKnight10k/status/1456043906555162630

      And I confess I was too focused, myself, on the CRT business to see some of the larger stuff going on. I’ll try to do better, going forward. :)

      The Thin Black Duke

      @Woodrow/asim: Bottom line, black people can’t afford doom ‘n’ gloom scenarios. Substantial changes never happen overnight in this country or anyplace in the world. Expecting otherwise is a consequence of privilege.

      Baud

      @The Thin Black Duke:

      Agree 100%.

      The one consideration I give white folk, though, is that it is their tribe, and therefore their social network, that is melting down.  Black folks don’t really face that problem.

      guachi

      96% of the Democratic Caucus supporting BBB would be more meaningful if there were 52 in the caucus. We need 100% and 96 < 100. The moron is the tweeter who pretends otherwise.

      Anne Laurie

      @The Thin Black Duke: Bottom line, black people can’t afford doom ‘n’ gloom scenarios. Substantial changes never happen overnight in this country or anyplace in the world. Expecting otherwise is a consequence of privilege.

      As a lifelong feminist, I can only agree!

      If we get two steps forward, one step back, that’s a triumph.  Take the lumps, keep moving forward…

      (I have a post bitching about this scheduled for later this morning, but I try to keep my first post of the morning positive.)

